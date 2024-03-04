« previous next »
Nottingham Forest

Re: Nottingham Forest
Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 12:00:18 pm
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Yesterday at 11:39:49 am
Imagine filming your team losing to a 99th minute winner and then uploading the footage to social media, what a fucking fanny.

It's beyond disgrace
Re: Nottingham Forest
Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 12:01:19 pm
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 11:10:20 am
Clough was a lifelong socialist.


Went right up thatchers arse after Hillsborough though didn't he
Re: Nottingham Forest
Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 12:14:58 pm
Re: Nottingham Forest
Reply #443 on: Yesterday at 12:36:50 pm
Clough was a cnut. A good manager to be sure, but still a cnut. He thought he was the second coming of Shankly, but he did almost fuck all after winning those European Cups. I reckon he hated Liverpool because his son's playing career bombed after he joined us.
Re: Nottingham Forest
Reply #444 on: Yesterday at 01:00:11 pm
Re: Nottingham Forest
Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 01:06:01 pm
Re: Nottingham Forest
Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 01:07:58 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:57:35 am
They had several chances to clear their lines. Don't blame the ref blame yourselves.
Oh come on now. You can't seriously expect anyone to actually take personal responsibility these days, can you? 🤔
Re: Nottingham Forest
Reply #447 on: Yesterday at 02:34:37 pm
Let's make this massive c*nt famous.  :wanker
Re: Nottingham Forest
Reply #448 on: Yesterday at 02:38:40 pm
Re: Nottingham Forest
Reply #449 on: Yesterday at 02:39:40 pm
Re: Nottingham Forest
Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 02:41:51 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:39:40 pm
Nice one.

I'm meeting with a mortgage advisor from my local branch next week, as its renewal time end of next month, so a letter of complaint will be going in from me either way.

Only way to deal with c*nts like that is to punish them through their employers/business.

I fondly remember that Chelsea fan getting sacked a few years back by his firm after comments he made on the telly/YouTube - freedom of speech comes with consequences.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:46:15 pm by Enders
Re: Nottingham Forest
Reply #451 on: Yesterday at 02:44:20 pm
Quote from: Enders on Yesterday at 02:41:51 pm
I'm meeting with a mortgage advisor from my local branch next week, as its renewal time end of next month, so a letter of complaint will be going in from me either way.

Only way to deal with c*nts like that is to punish them through their employers/business.
Is correct.
Re: Nottingham Forest
Reply #452 on: Yesterday at 02:48:37 pm
Ive seen tweets saying he doesnt work at Halifax so it may be a fake name or profile.
Re: Nottingham Forest
Reply #453 on: Yesterday at 02:58:41 pm
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 11:10:20 am
Clough was a lifelong socialist.
He was a very vocal self-proclaimed socialist but his actions didn't always follows his words.  I remember him taking money to appear in adverts for East Midlands Electricity just after it was privatised by the Tories.  By then though he'd seemingly become a bit less socialist and went from picketing alongside miners and making generous donations to miners to making those awful comments about Hillsborough.

He doubled down on the Hillsborough comments in a TV interview as well (with Clive Anderson?).  He even said that his comments would have been much worse had his editor not toned it down.

He eventually saw the light but the damage had been done by then.
Re: Nottingham Forest
Reply #454 on: Yesterday at 03:12:05 pm
Seem to remember 4-4-2 magazine making Clough apologise as a condition of keeping his column with them after pressure from our fans. Also notable that his son was playing for us at the time.
Re: Nottingham Forest
Reply #455 on: Yesterday at 04:09:54 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:48:37 pm
Ive seen tweets saying he doesnt work at Halifax so it may be a fake name or profile.
Adds up I suppose.
You would have to be massively thick to put something out like that in public.
Re: Nottingham Forest
Reply #456 on: Yesterday at 05:31:54 pm
So many of their dickhead fans defending Yates Kung fu kick with he didnt touch him

Sad bastards dont know the laws of the game. Law 12. A kick or attempted kick, or a jump at an opponent are both deemed foul play. Add in the reckless endangerment of other players

Ive even seen slime defending the abuse of the mascot and his mum by asking what did they expect going in the home end.
They were sat behind the dugout (in the more expensive seats) presumably as part of their day, and those scumbags abused them. Anyone defending that is a proper gobshite.

There were two of their fans, a guy in glasses and a bald guy screaming abuse about cheating scousers. Forest should be able to identify them and issue them with a ban. If not, then the FA should slap an order on them requiring that section of seats to be empty.
Feller running on the pitch should be in court soon enough.
Horrible element to their fanbase.
Re: Nottingham Forest
Reply #457 on: Yesterday at 06:44:04 pm
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 11:10:20 am
Clough was a lifelong socialist.

He was a child abusing tory twat.
Re: Nottingham Forest
Reply #458 on: Yesterday at 06:44:50 pm
We need to properly twat them next time, not leave it till the last minute. Have the rabid twats all pouring out of their shithole ground after 30 minutes
Re: Nottingham Forest
Reply #459 on: Yesterday at 07:03:18 pm
Referees and VAR have made at least 50 worse mistakes since the start of the season but somehow Talkshite, MOTD and Sky Sports think this is such a massive c*** up,  a monumental mistake.

F*ck off with that shite, its not even a minor blip on the radar of bad or costly mistakes. Clear your lines and you get a point. End of story.

There was absolutely no need to make such a big talking point out of this, but I guess, since its us, its got to be bedlam with extra wailing and gnashing of teeth. Pathetic.
Re: Nottingham Forest
Reply #460 on: Yesterday at 07:29:59 pm
The corner we didn't get that we should have in the second half is more of a monumental mistake.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: Nottingham Forest
Reply #461 on: Yesterday at 07:36:45 pm
We've now got the narrative of Tierney being "stood down this weekend" for his "mistake", accompanied by the gurning face of an incensed Jenas ::)
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Re: Nottingham Forest
Reply #462 on: Yesterday at 07:47:33 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 07:36:45 pm
We've now got the narrative of Tierney being "stood down this weekend" for his "mistake", accompanied by the gurning face of an incensed Jenas ::)

Ive not seen Jermaine this incensed since he found out Roman Kemp is the designated first choice male presenter on the One Show now.
Re: Nottingham Forest
Reply #463 on: Yesterday at 07:54:48 pm
It that were us then all they would be talking about is that frightened little lad & they'd be bang on bringing it up.

I've not seen a single mention of it though, not a fucking word.
Re: Nottingham Forest
Reply #464 on: Yesterday at 08:43:38 pm
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 11:10:20 am
Clough was a lifelong socialist.

He was also a lifelong narcissist.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Nottingham Forest
Reply #465 on: Yesterday at 08:55:19 pm
Quote from: 12C on March  2, 2024, 06:06:53 pm
Went down to Nottingham for the New Zealand Test, after a few years gap. Couldnt believe how run down the city was. Some nice places to eat and drink but large parts of the city were boarded up and run down. Given its a huge university town with a fabulous campus, the decay was shocking. The decline over ten years was shocking.


Higher unemployment rate than Liverpool.
https://www.ons.gov.uk/visualisations/labourmarketlocal/E06000018/#



Re: Nottingham Forest
Reply #466 on: Yesterday at 08:57:06 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:47:33 pm
Ive not seen Jermaine this incensed since he found out Roman Kemp is the designated first choice male presenter on the One Show now.

Or the he would be required to take coaching license courses before being permitted to coach in the Premier League
Re: Nottingham Forest
Reply #467 on: Yesterday at 09:06:28 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:47:33 pm
Ive not seen Jermaine this incensed since he found out Roman Kemp is the designated first choice male presenter on the One Show now.
You mean to tell me this gormless mediocrity has other media presenting outlets apart from MOTD?  :o

Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Re: Nottingham Forest
Reply #468 on: Yesterday at 09:06:32 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 06:44:50 pm
We need to properly twat them next time, not leave it till the last minute. Have the rabid twats all pouring out of their shithole ground after 30 minutes
Next time might not be for another decade or more!
Re: Nottingham Forest
Reply #469 on: Today at 01:08:04 am
So hiring Clattenberg has had some results (albeit no effect on Forest)
What happens when another club hires a referee and there is a controversial decision between the two clubs, do they write seperate emails to their old mates with differing views or does one have to keep stchum and upset their paymasters but remaining objective?
