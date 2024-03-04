Referees and VAR have made at least 50 worse mistakes since the start of the season but somehow Talkshite, MOTD and Sky Sports think this is such a massive c*** up, a monumental mistake.
F*ck off with that shite, its not even a minor blip on the radar of bad or costly mistakes. Clear your lines and you get a point. End of story.
There was absolutely no need to make such a big talking point out of this, but I guess, since its us, its got to be bedlam with extra wailing and gnashing of teeth. Pathetic.