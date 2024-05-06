Going to play devil's advocate here, don't really care about Paqueta or West Ham so here goes. Now the caveat is if he did it he's incredibly dumb and well paid and blah blah blah.





Players have gotten themselves deliberately booked for decades in football. We applauded Dirk Kuyt's smarts when getting a late booking at PSV (wasn't it) so he'd get suspended for the basically dead rubber 2nd leg; we laughed at Sergio Ramos getting a similar late booking for Real only when Mourinho sent on the most obvious note in football history and getting a ban for it. So given that Paqueta was presumably careful enough not to get sent off after his booking, is the only ones actually harmed here are bookmakers, who, you know, can go fuck themselves?



I sort of feel the same about spot fixing in cricket. If its not having a material outcome on the game (an extra or two probably isn't deciding a test match), and the only ones being impacted are Johnny Dodgybookie in Macau or the Isle of Man, isn't it a victimless crime? Those Pakistani cricketers should never have been imprisoned for that.



I reckon Paqueta wanted that 115* move cos they have the best lawyers and he'd be retired by the time they got around to charge him.