« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 97 98 99 100 101 [102]   Go Down

Author Topic: General West Ham thread  (Read 410114 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,571
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4040 on: May 6, 2024, 02:03:17 pm »
Wasnt he at Wolves for a bit? And why did he leave? Cant remember.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,333
  • Dutch Class
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4041 on: May 6, 2024, 02:29:27 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  6, 2024, 02:03:17 pm
Wasnt he at Wolves for a bit? And why did he leave? Cant remember.

He left Wolves just before this season began as they had no money to spend due to PSR
Logged

Offline daveypauly

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4042 on: May 6, 2024, 06:32:13 pm »
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,596
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4043 on: May 6, 2024, 11:03:53 pm »
Feel bad for Moyes to be honest. Did a good job for them and delivered an amazing trophy. Whatever happens, if I was a hammers fan I would forever remember that night in Prague. That was special
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online child-in-time

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,835
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4044 on: May 6, 2024, 11:20:42 pm »
Just 3 wins in 17 league games in 2024. Dismal form no matter how you look at it. Trashed by Arsenal and Chelsea (of all teams), late collapse at Newcastle and conceding 4 in the first 30 minutes against Palace.

He did well to take them where they are at the moment. But he is not the man to take them forward, at least not for the ambitions they clearly have.

Lopetegui is an interesting appointment. I am not sure if he's a clear upgrade on Moyes though.
Logged
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,180
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4045 on: May 6, 2024, 11:44:34 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on May  6, 2024, 11:03:53 pm
Feel bad for Moyes to be honest. Did a good job for them and delivered an amazing trophy. Whatever happens, if I was a hammers fan I would forever remember that night in Prague. That was special
Don't think there's much to feel bad for. It's not like he's even been properly sacked, contract was up. As far as manager's go, he's gone out on a high, in good stead for another job.

Is Loptegui the right man to take next step and play more attacking footy is the questionable decision...
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,596
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4046 on: May 7, 2024, 09:33:21 am »
Quote from: B0151? on May  6, 2024, 11:44:34 pm
Don't think there's much to feel bad for. It's not like he's even been properly sacked, contract was up. As far as manager's go, he's gone out on a high, in good stead for another job.

Is Loptegui the right man to take next step and play more attacking footy is the questionable decision...

I think they mucked him about on a new contract earlier this year and havent given him any job security, which has undermined his position with the squad. A section of the West Ham fanbase have also been applying pressure for West Ham to play a certain brand of football. Hes been delivering solid football and solid league finishes for them, and just been bundled out. Hes signed some absolutely cracking value players for West Ham too. Worth having a read on knees up mother brown forum - it confirmed what I was feeling. A lot of their own supporters are ashamed at their own fans and how hes been treated, and think the spirit of the club died with the Boleyn, which I agree with. I really liked the old Boleyn ground - enjoyed the odd trip there back in the day, and always felt quite at home there.
« Last Edit: May 7, 2024, 09:36:14 am by Keith Lard »
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4047 on: Yesterday at 05:15:16 pm »
Quote
West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta has been charged by the Football Association for allegedly getting booked deliberately "for the improper purpose of affecting the betting market".

The charges relate to a Premier League game against Leicester City on 12 November in 2022, plus 2023 fixtures against Aston Villa on 12 March, Leeds United on 21 May and Bournemouth on 12 August.

The 26-year-old Brazil international had been under investigation since last summer over suspicious betting patterns.

An FA statement said: "It's alleged that he [Paqueta] directly sought to influence the progress, conduct, or any other aspect of, or occurrence in these matches by intentionally seeking to receive a card from the referee for the improper purpose of affecting the betting market in order for one or more persons to profit from betting."

Paqueta, who joined West Ham from Lyon for an initial £36.5m in August 2022, said he was "extremely surprised and upset" by the charges.

"For nine months, I have co-operated with every step of their investigation and provided all the information I can. I deny all the charges in their entirety and will fight with every breath to clear my name," he added.

A West Ham statement said: "The club will continue to stand by and support the player throughout the process."

He has until 3 June to "provide a response to these charges subject to any request for an extension to this deadline".

I've said for a while now but he's absolutely fucked if these charges are proven. It's basically spot fixing and will be a much bigger ban than Toney and Tonali etc. got and could also bring criminal proceedings.

This is also the first time more than one game has been mentioned I think.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4048 on: Yesterday at 05:18:15 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 05:15:16 pm
I've said for a while now but he's absolutely fucked if these charges are proven. It's basically spot fixing and will be a much bigger ban than Toney and Tonali etc. got and could also bring criminal proceedings.

This is also the first time more than one game has been mentioned I think.

I have heard of 2 of the games - Bournemouth and Villa one.

If he gets done I would think it is potentially banning him entirely from FA football perhaps? Would imagine some level of fraud too for match fixing
Logged

Offline AthleticClub

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4049 on: Yesterday at 05:22:48 pm »
Yeah if he's found guilty that's him done in English football. Probably some time before he'll be allowed on a football pitch anywhere
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,607
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4050 on: Yesterday at 05:23:25 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 05:18:15 pm
I have heard of 2 of the games - Bournemouth and Villa one.

If he gets done I would think it is potentially banning him entirely from FA football perhaps? Would imagine some level of fraud too for match fixing

Just gave examples on SSN, 6 months to a life ban per charge. A good barometer is its happened once to Bradley Wood of Lincoln City, who got a 5 year ban for intentionally getting two yellows in a game.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,333
  • Dutch Class
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4051 on: Yesterday at 05:24:18 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 05:18:15 pm
If he gets done I would think it is potentially banning him entirely from FA football perhaps? Would imagine some level of fraud too for match fixing

If he gets banned, I doubt he'll be playing anywhere for years
Logged

Online Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4052 on: Yesterday at 05:26:52 pm »
Sky have footage of the yellows from the 4 matches in question, certainly looks like someone trying to earn a booking!
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,126
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4053 on: Yesterday at 05:31:25 pm »
Convenient theyve now pushed this through the week City are supposedly back in talks for him.
Logged
AHA!

Offline AthleticClub

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4054 on: Yesterday at 05:32:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:23:25 pm
Just gave examples on SSN, 6 months to a life ban per charge. A good barometer is its happened once to Bradley Wood of Lincoln City, who got a 5 year ban for intentionally getting two yellows in a game.

He's nearly 27, I think this is a career ender.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4055 on: Yesterday at 05:37:05 pm »
Quote from: AthleticClub on Yesterday at 05:32:04 pm
He's nearly 27, I think this is a career ender.

Don't know if it applies universally or not, if it isn't he may get signed back in Brazil
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4056 on: Yesterday at 05:40:55 pm »
Baffling hes got involved in this if true, he doesn't need the money and if any friends or family need it then just give them some, he must be on about 100k a week easy. Finished his career at any sort of good level and all the financial rewards that'll come with it. Would have got 200k + at City no problem.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4057 on: Yesterday at 05:52:31 pm »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,555
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4058 on: Yesterday at 06:03:35 pm »
What a fucking pity this originally came out days before he was about to have a fee agreed and Medical booked with the Cheats. :'( :butt
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,386
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4059 on: Yesterday at 06:44:17 pm »
He's f*cked.  Probably a 3-5 year ban.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4060 on: Yesterday at 07:00:04 pm »
Ah hes done. 2 year ban is my guess.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,333
  • Dutch Class
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4061 on: Yesterday at 10:14:19 pm »
No shit. His career and any sale fee are toast

Quote
West Ham fear Lucas Paquetás career could be over if he is found guilty of deliberately getting booked after the midfielder was charged by the Football Association in relation to alleged breaches of betting regulations.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/may/23/lucas-paqueta-charged-fa-betting-rules-west-ham-yellow-cards
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,229
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4062 on: Yesterday at 10:51:01 pm »
Heard City will still sign him and have asked the Premier League to just add his charge to their tab.
Logged

Offline DarkOfTheManatee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4063 on: Yesterday at 10:58:40 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 06:03:35 pm
What a fucking pity this originally came out days before he was about to have a fee agreed and Medical booked with the Cheats. :'( :butt

Sadly I doubt it would have made much difference. Didn't they sign Nunes instead? Then played him about three times, and still won the league.

They'd just be signing another £50-60m player this summer as his replacement, and turfing Paqueta out. For us - or almost any other club - it would be a colossal blow though.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,139
  • Truthiness
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4064 on: Yesterday at 11:01:22 pm »
Going to play devil's advocate here, don't really care about Paqueta or West Ham so here goes. Now the caveat is if he did it he's incredibly dumb and well paid and blah blah blah.


Players have gotten themselves deliberately booked for decades in football. We applauded Dirk Kuyt's smarts when getting a late booking at PSV (wasn't it) so he'd get suspended for the basically dead rubber 2nd leg; we laughed at Sergio Ramos getting a similar late booking for Real only when Mourinho sent on the most obvious note in football history and getting a ban for it. So given that Paqueta was presumably careful enough not to get sent off after his booking, is the only ones actually harmed here are bookmakers, who, you know, can go fuck themselves?

I sort of feel the same about spot fixing in cricket. If its not having a material outcome on the game (an extra or two probably isn't deciding a test match), and the only ones being impacted are Johnny Dodgybookie in Macau or the Isle of Man, isn't it a victimless crime? Those Pakistani cricketers should never have been imprisoned for that.

I reckon Paqueta wanted that 115* move cos they have the best lawyers and he'd be retired by the time they got around to charge him.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,967
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4065 on: Today at 12:51:50 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:01:22 pm
isn't it a victimless crime?
No, victimless crimes involve taking money which is then gathered up in small quantities from others. Insurance Fraud, Betting Fixes, all have multiple small victims who don't notice.
Once you label something a victimless crime it gives licence to many others to take it on and then those small victims have greater losses. The bookmakers don't lose because they spread the losses using lower odds for other gamblers.
Imagine if hundreds of thousands of people committed insurance fraud tomorrow, who'd pay? Higher premiums next year, everyone else, same with betting.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4066 on: Today at 07:10:59 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:51:50 am
No, victimless crimes involve taking money which is then gathered up in small quantities from others. Insurance Fraud, Betting Fixes, all have multiple small victims who don't notice.
Once you label something a victimless crime it gives licence to many others to take it on and then those small victims have greater losses. The bookmakers don't lose because they spread the losses using lower odds for other gamblers.
Imagine if hundreds of thousands of people committed insurance fraud tomorrow, who'd pay? Higher premiums next year, everyone else, same with betting.

Yep, the bookmakers don't lose out with this, they just change the odds accordingly. Other punters who don't have inside info pay for it.

Then there's the fact that criminal gangs are heavily involved in spot fixing. If harsh punishments aren't in place, it would encourage them even more in addition to not deterring players from going along with it. This also puts the players in a huge amount of danger.

There's a huge difference between a player deliberately getting booked to basically help out his club in a sporting sense and a player deliberately getting booked for financial gain.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:13:29 am by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
Pages: 1 ... 97 98 99 100 101 [102]   Go Up
« previous next »
 