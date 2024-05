Don't think there's much to feel bad for. It's not like he's even been properly sacked, contract was up. As far as manager's go, he's gone out on a high, in good stead for another job.



Is Loptegui the right man to take next step and play more attacking footy is the questionable decision...



I think they mucked him about on a new contract earlier this year and haven’t given him any job security, which has undermined his position with the squad. A section of the West Ham fanbase have also been applying pressure for West Ham to play a certain brand of football. He’s been delivering solid football and solid league finishes for them, and just been bundled out. He’s signed some absolutely cracking value players for West Ham too. Worth having a read on knees up mother brown forum - it confirmed what I was feeling. A lot of their own supporters are ashamed at their own fans and how he’s been treated, and think the spirit of the club died with the Boleyn, which I agree with. I really liked the old Boleyn ground - enjoyed the odd trip there back in the day, and always felt quite at home there.