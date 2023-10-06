« previous next »
General West Ham thread

Re: General West Ham thread
October 6, 2023, 04:56:15 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on October  6, 2023, 03:09:54 pm
Southgate, who my uncle met once by a river and described him to me as the most boring man he'd ever met

Are you sure it was by a river and not in the Riverside Stadium?

I would expect that a bit more than just rocking up to a river bank and Gareth Southgate is there
Re: General West Ham thread
October 6, 2023, 05:09:40 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on October  6, 2023, 04:56:15 pm
Are you sure it was by a river and not in the Riverside Stadium?

I would expect that a bit more than just rocking up to a river bank and Gareth Southgate is there

Just on a walk in the area years ago, can't remember where it was he said. Not shocked though
Re: General West Ham thread
October 6, 2023, 05:16:49 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on October  6, 2023, 04:56:15 pm
Are you sure it was by a river and not in the Riverside Stadium?

I would expect that a bit more than just rocking up to a river bank and Gareth Southgate is there

Stadium is next to the Tees.
Re: General West Ham thread
October 6, 2023, 05:33:25 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on October  6, 2023, 05:16:49 pm
Stadium is next to the Tees.

Hence Riverside  ;)
Re: General West Ham thread
October 6, 2023, 09:20:30 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on October  6, 2023, 03:09:54 pm
Southgate, who my uncle met once by a river and described him to me as the most boring man he'd ever met
I met him at the Hilton Hotel in Vilamoura when he was manager of Middlesbrough. They were there for pre-season training etc. 2008/09 season.
A mate of mine who worked at the hotel introduced me to him and he was indeed very boring.
I thanked him in advance for our 6 points against them for the upcoming season.
He wasn't amused at all.

We won the first match at Anfield 2-1 and lost the second one at the Riverside 2-0.    :duh
Re: General West Ham thread
October 6, 2023, 11:21:31 pm
I remember reading how before that game at the Riverside he posted a picture of that prick with a guitar from the Algarve on the home dressing room wal and then left without saying a word. Well done Terry.
Re: General West Ham thread
October 6, 2023, 11:30:03 pm
I met Gareth Southgate and I was sent instantly into a coma where I was fending off a T-Rex and its armada, on a canal, with a 6 foot golden sword that I drew from an Irish fellas throat so hes not that boring. 
Re: General West Ham thread
October 6, 2023, 11:36:00 pm
Quote from: Peabee on October  6, 2023, 11:30:03 pm
I met Gareth Southgate and I was sent instantly into a coma where I was fending off a T-Rex and its armada, on a canal, with a 6 foot golden sword that I drew from an Irish fellas throat so hes not that boring.

Did you lick him ?
Re: General West Ham thread
October 6, 2023, 11:46:04 pm
Re: General West Ham thread
October 7, 2023, 02:31:47 am
Quote from: Peabee on October  6, 2023, 11:46:04 pm
The dinosaur?

That's called 'Effesing' round RAWK way...
Re: General West Ham thread
October 7, 2023, 07:27:03 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on October  6, 2023, 11:21:31 pm
I remember reading how before that game at the Riverside he posted a picture of that prick with a guitar from the Algarve on the home dressing room wal and then left without saying a word. Well done Terry.
;D
Re: General West Ham thread
October 7, 2023, 07:34:53 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October  6, 2023, 09:20:30 pm
I met him at the Hilton Hotel in Vilamoura when he was manager of Middlesbrough. They were there for pre-season training etc. 2008/09 season.
A mate of mine who worked at the hotel introduced me to him and he was indeed very boring.
I thanked him in advance for our 6 points against them for the upcoming season.
He wasn't amused at all.

We won the first match at Anfield 2-1 and lost the second one at the Riverside 2-0.    :duh

Was at that 2-0 at the Riverside, El Zhar started up front, Brad Jones celebrating in front of us when the 2nd went in, fucking grim stuff
Re: General West Ham thread
October 7, 2023, 08:04:59 am
Quote from: FiSh77 on October  7, 2023, 07:34:53 am
Was at that 2-0 at the Riverside, El Zhar started up front, Brad Jones celebrating in front of us when the 2nd went in, fucking grim stuff

Skrtel playing at right back.

Ill say no more about that one - I reckon the signals will get picked up!
Re: General West Ham thread
October 7, 2023, 12:18:34 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on October  6, 2023, 11:21:31 pm
I remember reading how before that game at the Riverside he posted a picture of that prick with a guitar from the Algarve on the home dressing room wal and then left without saying a word. Well done Terry.
:lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: General West Ham thread
December 4, 2023, 07:24:39 pm
See Kurt Zoumas house has been raided and his watches robbed, heard it was a cat burglar.
Re: General West Ham thread
December 28, 2023, 10:10:47 pm
Rolled out the red carpet for us in the League Cup then got back-to-back wins against the Mancs and Arsenal in the league.

He's a good lad is Moyeseh ;D
Re: General West Ham thread
December 28, 2023, 10:16:00 pm
MOYSIIIEEEEEE!!! YOU SON OF A BITCH!!!

Off to buy some fucking bubbles
Re: General West Ham thread
December 28, 2023, 10:21:46 pm
If I see an ill word spoken of Moyseh on these boards ever again Ill fuckin have ya! Hes a football genius, time he got the respect he deserves
Re: General West Ham thread
December 28, 2023, 10:28:39 pm
Nice one Moyes. Expected him to do a Rodgers and put a full strength side out at Anfield in the cup and then roll over to United and Arsenal making his changes then.

Re: General West Ham thread
December 28, 2023, 10:29:59 pm
Moyesy is smashing it. Might be in the race for that 5th spot, but likely will miss out in the end.
Re: General West Ham thread
December 28, 2023, 10:33:18 pm
Re: General West Ham thread
December 28, 2023, 10:39:35 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on December 28, 2023, 10:10:47 pm
Rolled out the red carpet for us in the League Cup then got back-to-back wins against the Mancs and Arsenal in the league.

He's a good lad is Moyeseh ;D
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Re: General West Ham thread
December 28, 2023, 10:49:35 pm
Ogbonna and Mavraponos looked pub league standard at Anfield, tonight they were excellent
Re: General West Ham thread
December 28, 2023, 10:50:29 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on December 28, 2023, 10:10:47 pm
Rolled out the red carpet for us in the League Cup then got back-to-back wins against the Mancs and Arsenal in the league.

He's a good lad is Moyeseh ;D

Nice win at Spurs as well.
Re: General West Ham thread
December 28, 2023, 11:32:32 pm
That Kudus is pretty good
Re: General West Ham thread
December 29, 2023, 12:04:35 am
Moysie absolutely right. Throw the League Cup and then win at Manu and Arsenal.
Re: General West Ham thread
December 29, 2023, 08:08:28 am
Moyes looking very attractive last night, the light from the scoreboard brought out his gorgeous blue eyes.
Re: General West Ham thread
December 29, 2023, 08:24:19 am
Quote from: Redbonnie on December 29, 2023, 08:08:28 am
Moyes looking very attractive last night, the light from the scoreboard brought out his gorgeous blue eyes.

His hair has aged manificently too. Where once he looked borderline ginger, hes now a resplendent sandy colour. Talk about growing old gracefully. Woof.
Re: General West Ham thread
December 29, 2023, 01:41:36 pm
What a fucking stud, Moyeseh.
Re: General West Ham thread
December 29, 2023, 02:16:52 pm
Quote from: Redbonnie on December 29, 2023, 08:08:28 am
Moyes looking very attractive last night, the light from the scoreboard brought out his gorgeous blue eyes.
At times we had questionmarks about his tactics but let's be real, no men has ever argued that he is one of the sexiest managers ever.
Re: General West Ham thread
December 29, 2023, 02:43:42 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on December 29, 2023, 08:24:19 am
His hair has aged manificently too. Where once he looked borderline ginger, hes now a resplendent sandy colour. Talk about growing old gracefully. Woof.

Ageing without ageing?
Re: General West Ham thread
December 29, 2023, 02:47:12 pm
18 points better off than this stage last season. Some job he's doing and looks like he's getting a contract extension.
Re: General West Ham thread
January 10, 2024, 06:42:32 pm
Paqueta possibly out for a couple of months. Has Moyes been testing his resolve?
Re: General West Ham thread
January 11, 2024, 08:37:55 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on January 10, 2024, 06:42:32 pm
Paqueta possibly out for a couple of months. Has Moyes been testing his resolve?

this is the betting ban. sort of like when Jordan left basketball to play baseball....way more nefarious things were going on.


Ok - probably not the case here - but I'm running with it until proven wrong.
Re: General West Ham thread
January 11, 2024, 09:03:09 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on December 29, 2023, 02:47:12 pm
18 points better off than this stage last season. Some job he's doing and looks like he's getting a contract extension.

Really good job hes doing. Quite a leap thoughand Arsenal doing a lot worse than last season. Wonder if there could be a link.
Re: General West Ham thread
April 27, 2024, 11:43:02 pm
Shall we buy Bowen?
Re: General West Ham thread
April 28, 2024, 12:17:49 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on April 27, 2024, 11:43:02 pm
Shall we buy Bowen?

Hell be 28 in December.

I dont think were spending the kind of money West Ham would want on a 27yr old. If they got £100m for Rice, theyd want £75m+ for Bowen Id think. Paqueta probably goes for £50m+ too, so they wouldnt be under any pressure to sell Bowen either.
Re: General West Ham thread
April 28, 2024, 01:13:06 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on April 27, 2024, 11:43:02 pm
Shall we buy Bowen?
Well, you can't beat a bit of bully. 🎯
Re: General West Ham thread
April 29, 2024, 09:36:22 pm
Lopetegui looking likelier as his move to Milan is seemingly going to collapse. Interesting that they also talked to Flick (no doubt he turned them down). Marco Silva and Fonseca also on their list

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/apr/29/west-ham-revive-julen-lopetegui-move-target-callum-ohare-jacob-greaves
Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 01:33:52 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on April 29, 2024, 09:36:22 pm
Lopetegui looking likelier as his move to Milan is seemingly going to collapse. Interesting that they also talked to Flick (no doubt he turned them down). Marco Silva and Fonseca also on their list

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/apr/29/west-ham-revive-julen-lopetegui-move-target-callum-ohare-jacob-greaves

Looking almost certain now.

Quote
Julen Lopetegui agrees terms to become new West Ham manager ahead of official announcement

Julen Lopetegui has agreed terms with West Ham as he moves closer to becoming their new manager.
David Moyes is out of contract this summer and widely expected to leave, just 12 months on from winning the Europa Conference League.

West Ham started the season strongly but have struggled to pick up wins since the turn of the year. In recent weeks the club have shipped four goals at Newcastle, five at Crystal Palace and, on Sunday, lost 5-0 at Chelsea to all but end their hopes of qualifying for Europe for a fourth successive season.

Sporting manager Ruben Amorim flew in for talks last month but has since expressed a desire to stay put, leaving Lopetegui, the former Spain and Wolves manager, to agree terms with the Hammers.

A contract is yet to be signed but some at the club are pushing for an official announcement this week to allow Moyes to have a send-off on Saturday at the clubs final home game of the season.

Lopetegui has been out of work since leaving Wolves on the eve of the season, having joined in the previous November and guiding the club out of the relegation zone and to a 13th-place finish.

Moyes said last week that he had spent no time researching the names West Ham had been linked with as his successor, and he asserted that he hopes the club consider his future at the end of the season, as had been their agreement.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/premier-league/julen-lopetegui-agrees-terms-to-become-new-west-ham-manager-ahead-of-official-announcement/a2059533882.html
