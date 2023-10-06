Southgate, who my uncle met once by a river and described him to me as the most boring man he'd ever met
Are you sure it was by a river and not in the Riverside Stadium?I would expect that a bit more than just rocking up to a river bank and Gareth Southgate is there
Stadium is next to the Tees.
Crosby Nick never fails.
I met Gareth Southgate and I was sent instantly into a coma where I was fending off a T-Rex and its armada, on a canal, with a 6 foot golden sword that I drew from an Irish fellas throat
so hes not that boring.
Did you lick him ?
The dinosaur?
I remember reading how before that game at the Riverside he posted a picture of that prick with a guitar from the Algarve on the home dressing room wal and then left without saying a word. Well done Terry.
I met him at the Hilton Hotel in Vilamoura when he was manager of Middlesbrough. They were there for pre-season training etc. 2008/09 season. A mate of mine who worked at the hotel introduced me to him and he was indeed very boring.I thanked him in advance for our 6 points against them for the upcoming season.He wasn't amused at all.We won the first match at Anfield 2-1 and lost the second one at the Riverside 2-0.
Was at that 2-0 at the Riverside, El Zhar started up front, Brad Jones celebrating in front of us when the 2nd went in, fucking grim stuff
Rolled out the red carpet for us in the League Cup then got back-to-back wins against the Mancs and Arsenal in the league. He's a good lad is Moyeseh
Moyes looking very attractive last night, the light from the scoreboard brought out his gorgeous blue eyes.
His hair has aged manificently too. Where once he looked borderline ginger, hes now a resplendent sandy colour. Talk about growing old gracefully. Woof.
Paqueta possibly out for a couple of months. Has Moyes been testing his resolve?
18 points better off than this stage last season. Some job he's doing and looks like he's getting a contract extension.
Shall we buy Bowen?
Lopetegui looking likelier as his move to Milan is seemingly going to collapse. Interesting that they also talked to Flick (no doubt he turned them down). Marco Silva and Fonseca also on their listhttps://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/apr/29/west-ham-revive-julen-lopetegui-move-target-callum-ohare-jacob-greaves
Julen Lopetegui agrees terms to become new West Ham manager ahead of official announcementJulen Lopetegui has agreed terms with West Ham as he moves closer to becoming their new manager.David Moyes is out of contract this summer and widely expected to leave, just 12 months on from winning the Europa Conference League.West Ham started the season strongly but have struggled to pick up wins since the turn of the year. In recent weeks the club have shipped four goals at Newcastle, five at Crystal Palace and, on Sunday, lost 5-0 at Chelsea to all but end their hopes of qualifying for Europe for a fourth successive season.Sporting manager Ruben Amorim flew in for talks last month but has since expressed a desire to stay put, leaving Lopetegui, the former Spain and Wolves manager, to agree terms with the Hammers.A contract is yet to be signed but some at the club are pushing for an official announcement this week to allow Moyes to have a send-off on Saturday at the clubs final home game of the season.Lopetegui has been out of work since leaving Wolves on the eve of the season, having joined in the previous November and guiding the club out of the relegation zone and to a 13th-place finish.Moyes said last week that he had spent no time researching the names West Ham had been linked with as his successor, and he asserted that he hopes the club consider his future at the end of the season, as had been their agreement.https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/premier-league/julen-lopetegui-agrees-terms-to-become-new-west-ham-manager-ahead-of-official-announcement/a2059533882.html
