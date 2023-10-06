Southgate, who my uncle met once by a river and described him to me as the most boring man he'd ever met
Are you sure it was by a river and not in the Riverside Stadium?I would expect that a bit more than just rocking up to a river bank and Gareth Southgate is there
Stadium is next to the Tees.
Crosby Nick never fails.
I met Gareth Southgate and I was sent instantly into a coma where I was fending off a T-Rex and its armada, on a canal, with a 6 foot golden sword that I drew from an Irish fellas throat
so hes not that boring.
Did you lick him ?
The dinosaur?
I remember reading how before that game at the Riverside he posted a picture of that prick with a guitar from the Algarve on the home dressing room wal and then left without saying a word. Well done Terry.
I met him at the Hilton Hotel in Vilamoura when he was manager of Middlesbrough. They were there for pre-season training etc. 2008/09 season. A mate of mine who worked at the hotel introduced me to him and he was indeed very boring.I thanked him in advance for our 6 points against them for the upcoming season.He wasn't amused at all.We won the first match at Anfield 2-1 and lost the second one at the Riverside 2-0.
Was at that 2-0 at the Riverside, El Zhar started up front, Brad Jones celebrating in front of us when the 2nd went in, fucking grim stuff
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Rolled out the red carpet for us in the League Cup then got back-to-back wins against the Mancs and Arsenal in the league. He's a good lad is Moyeseh
Moyes looking very attractive last night, the light from the scoreboard brought out his gorgeous blue eyes.
His hair has aged manificently too. Where once he looked borderline ginger, hes now a resplendent sandy colour. Talk about growing old gracefully. Woof.
