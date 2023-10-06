« previous next »
Author Topic: General West Ham thread  (Read 389804 times)

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4000 on: October 6, 2023, 04:56:15 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on October  6, 2023, 03:09:54 pm
Southgate, who my uncle met once by a river and described him to me as the most boring man he'd ever met

Are you sure it was by a river and not in the Riverside Stadium?

I would expect that a bit more than just rocking up to a river bank and Gareth Southgate is there
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4001 on: October 6, 2023, 05:09:40 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on October  6, 2023, 04:56:15 pm
Are you sure it was by a river and not in the Riverside Stadium?

I would expect that a bit more than just rocking up to a river bank and Gareth Southgate is there

Just on a walk in the area years ago, can't remember where it was he said. Not shocked though
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4002 on: October 6, 2023, 05:16:49 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on October  6, 2023, 04:56:15 pm
Are you sure it was by a river and not in the Riverside Stadium?

I would expect that a bit more than just rocking up to a river bank and Gareth Southgate is there

Stadium is next to the Tees.
Online Red sold ya car to pay for the pressies

Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4003 on: October 6, 2023, 05:33:25 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on October  6, 2023, 05:16:49 pm
Stadium is next to the Tees.

Hence Riverside  ;)
Online Terry's Chocolate Orange

Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4004 on: October 6, 2023, 09:20:30 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on October  6, 2023, 03:09:54 pm
Southgate, who my uncle met once by a river and described him to me as the most boring man he'd ever met
I met him at the Hilton Hotel in Vilamoura when he was manager of Middlesbrough. They were there for pre-season training etc. 2008/09 season.
A mate of mine who worked at the hotel introduced me to him and he was indeed very boring.
I thanked him in advance for our 6 points against them for the upcoming season.
He wasn't amused at all.

We won the first match at Anfield 2-1 and lost the second one at the Riverside 2-0.    :duh
Online Bing Crosby sings down under

Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4005 on: October 6, 2023, 11:21:31 pm »
I remember reading how before that game at the Riverside he posted a picture of that prick with a guitar from the Algarve on the home dressing room wal and then left without saying a word. Well done Terry.
Offline Peabee

Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4006 on: October 6, 2023, 11:30:03 pm »
I met Gareth Southgate and I was sent instantly into a coma where I was fending off a T-Rex and its armada, on a canal, with a 6 foot golden sword that I drew from an Irish fellas throat so hes not that boring. 
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4007 on: October 6, 2023, 11:36:00 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on October  6, 2023, 11:30:03 pm
I met Gareth Southgate and I was sent instantly into a coma where I was fending off a T-Rex and its armada, on a canal, with a 6 foot golden sword that I drew from an Irish fellas throat so hes not that boring.

Did you lick him ?
Offline Peabee

Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4008 on: October 6, 2023, 11:46:04 pm »
Offline who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4009 on: October 7, 2023, 02:31:47 am »
Quote from: Peabee on October  6, 2023, 11:46:04 pm
The dinosaur?

That's called 'Effesing' round RAWK way...
Offline zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun

Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4010 on: October 7, 2023, 07:27:03 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on October  6, 2023, 11:21:31 pm
I remember reading how before that game at the Riverside he posted a picture of that prick with a guitar from the Algarve on the home dressing room wal and then left without saying a word. Well done Terry.
;D
Offline FiSh77

Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4011 on: October 7, 2023, 07:34:53 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October  6, 2023, 09:20:30 pm
I met him at the Hilton Hotel in Vilamoura when he was manager of Middlesbrough. They were there for pre-season training etc. 2008/09 season.
A mate of mine who worked at the hotel introduced me to him and he was indeed very boring.
I thanked him in advance for our 6 points against them for the upcoming season.
He wasn't amused at all.

We won the first match at Anfield 2-1 and lost the second one at the Riverside 2-0.    :duh

Was at that 2-0 at the Riverside, El Zhar started up front, Brad Jones celebrating in front of us when the 2nd went in, fucking grim stuff
Online Bing Crosby sings down under

Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4012 on: October 7, 2023, 08:04:59 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on October  7, 2023, 07:34:53 am
Was at that 2-0 at the Riverside, El Zhar started up front, Brad Jones celebrating in front of us when the 2nd went in, fucking grim stuff

Skrtel playing at right back.

Ill say no more about that one - I reckon the signals will get picked up!
Online Terry's Chocolate Orange

Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4013 on: October 7, 2023, 12:18:34 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on October  6, 2023, 11:21:31 pm
I remember reading how before that game at the Riverside he posted a picture of that prick with a guitar from the Algarve on the home dressing room wal and then left without saying a word. Well done Terry.
:lmao :lmao :lmao
Offline Redbonnie

Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4014 on: December 4, 2023, 07:24:39 pm »
See Kurt Zoumas house has been raided and his watches robbed, heard it was a cat burglar.
Offline TheShanklyGates

Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4015 on: Yesterday at 10:10:47 pm »
Rolled out the red carpet for us in the League Cup then got back-to-back wins against the Mancs and Arsenal in the league.

He's a good lad is Moyeseh ;D
Online Mouldy Christmas cake

Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4016 on: Yesterday at 10:16:00 pm »
MOYSIIIEEEEEE!!! YOU SON OF A BITCH!!!

Off to buy some fucking bubbles
Online rawcusk8

Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4017 on: Yesterday at 10:21:46 pm »
If I see an ill word spoken of Moyseh on these boards ever again Ill fuckin have ya! Hes a football genius, time he got the respect he deserves
Offline Fromola

Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4018 on: Yesterday at 10:28:39 pm »
Nice one Moyes. Expected him to do a Rodgers and put a full strength side out at Anfield in the cup and then roll over to United and Arsenal making his changes then.

Offline Andar

Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4019 on: Yesterday at 10:29:59 pm »
Moyesy is smashing it. Might be in the race for that 5th spot, but likely will miss out in the end.
Online RedSince86

Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4020 on: Yesterday at 10:33:18 pm »
Online MonsLibpool

Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4021 on: Yesterday at 10:39:35 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:10:47 pm
Rolled out the red carpet for us in the League Cup then got back-to-back wins against the Mancs and Arsenal in the league.

He's a good lad is Moyeseh ;D
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Online Mouldy Christmas cake

Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4022 on: Yesterday at 10:49:35 pm »
Ogbonna and Mavraponos looked pub league standard at Anfield, tonight they were excellent
Offline Fromola

Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4023 on: Yesterday at 10:50:29 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:10:47 pm
Rolled out the red carpet for us in the League Cup then got back-to-back wins against the Mancs and Arsenal in the league.

He's a good lad is Moyeseh ;D

Nice win at Spurs as well.
Online Agent99

Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4024 on: Yesterday at 11:32:32 pm »
That Kudus is pretty good
Offline spider-neil

Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4025 on: Today at 12:04:35 am »
Moysie absolutely right. Throw the League Cup and then win at Manu and Arsenal.
Offline Redbonnie

Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4026 on: Today at 08:08:28 am »
Moyes looking very attractive last night, the light from the scoreboard brought out his gorgeous blue eyes.
Online Bing Crosby sings down under

Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4027 on: Today at 08:24:19 am »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 08:08:28 am
Moyes looking very attractive last night, the light from the scoreboard brought out his gorgeous blue eyes.

His hair has aged manificently too. Where once he looked borderline ginger, hes now a resplendent sandy colour. Talk about growing old gracefully. Woof.
Offline Hestoic

Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4028 on: Today at 01:41:36 pm »
What a fucking stud, Moyeseh.
Offline elsewhere

Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4029 on: Today at 02:16:52 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 08:08:28 am
Moyes looking very attractive last night, the light from the scoreboard brought out his gorgeous blue eyes.
At times we had questionmarks about his tactics but let's be real, no men has ever argued that he is one of the sexiest managers ever.
Online Zee_26

Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4030 on: Today at 02:43:42 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on Today at 08:24:19 am
His hair has aged manificently too. Where once he looked borderline ginger, hes now a resplendent sandy colour. Talk about growing old gracefully. Woof.

Ageing without ageing?
Online DangerScouse

Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #4031 on: Today at 02:47:12 pm »
18 points better off than this stage last season. Some job he's doing and looks like he's getting a contract extension.
