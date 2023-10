Whatís alleged is that Paqueta had direct contact with family members and friends of Paqueta island - where he gets his family name - I think it hinges on this proof or lack thereof. Sturridge was banned for a non-game affecting breach of info, and this does look bad for Paqueta. Leaks in Brazil allege that Betway and another UK bookie raised alarms when Rio De Janeiro IP addresses directly from Paqueta island weíre betting in flurries on markets with bookings, then internet activity linked to another area of mainland Brazil in which further suspicious bets were placed after clear contact from IP addresses located on the island.



Theyíve set a precedent because heíll have to be given a significantly worse ban than Toney.



A shame because heís a phenomenal footballer, but you canít do something match-affecting and quite clearly stupid in such a way. How they can prove the contact was there between Paqueta and the family is the difficult thing. He clearly has contact, but if they canít directly prove it happened then what can they do?