Yeah this to me is much worse than Toney. From what I understand, Toney got a ban for the sheer volume of bets he was having but there was no indication he was deliberately altering the course of his own matches right?



Whereas Paqueta is clearly shown to be taking a yellow for his bet in a tackle that could easily have injured himself or John McGinn.



If I have the above correct, I think he should be getting a full-season ban.