He'll be getting at least 8 months off, the daft twat.
They're looking at bets placed in Brazil on, and I'm not making this up, Paqueta Island. I mean, come the fuck on man, at least do it in Rio.
It's fucking nuts when a player gets done for betting and the stock photo of him has Betway splashed across his shirt. If guilty, he should get done, but football needs to ban gambling companies sponsoring football, hypocritical doesn't come close.
I agree that betting companies being involved in football and footballers not being allowed to bet is bullshit, but this case is different to all the others that have come out over the last few years. The accusation here is spot fixing, which is not just against the rules of competition but also illegal.
If true a long ban incoming for him. I doubt he'll receive the six months or so playing reprieve Ivan Toney got while his investigation was ongoing eitherAnd the accounts were reportedly opened with Betway: West Ham's sponsor
How utterly fucking stupid of him, not only the betting on himself, but then opening the account with the sponsor of the club he's playing for, & he's now looking at a long term ban. I can't help but laugh at the stupidity of it.
Paqueta Island is in Rio fyi. That where he from also.It looks really bad for him.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Yeah he is called Lucas Paqueta because he is from there. It will be family/friends that have put these on.
Never liked him after he endorsed that tory in the last general election.His career on TalkShite looks all set when he retires in the next couple of years. Give him nothing this weekend the big fucking yard dog.
Michail Antonio goes full Richard Keys
Why is he suddenly getting so much attention. He was a nobody as a player
Bloody hell this guy is thick.Then again, we know what a bunch of fucking game raisers they are. Roll over for City, then play like it's a cup final against us.
Crosby Nick never fails.
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?
Always Liverpool isnt it? Could have picked Arsenal, Spurs or Man Utd, but its Liverpool. We are still the biggest scalp, regardless of what the likes of City or Arse have done recently.
They have never beat City under Guardiola.
Surely someone at west ham should of taken him to one side and said why you doing that before a game seems really unprofessional
