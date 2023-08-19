« previous next »
General West Ham thread

DangerScouse

Re: General West Ham thread
August 19, 2023, 07:32:55 am
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: General West Ham thread
August 19, 2023, 08:38:28 am
He's fucked if that's true.

Just a shame he didn't complete his move to Man City before this came out. West Ham must be gutted.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: General West Ham thread
August 19, 2023, 08:42:38 am
He'll be getting at least 8 months off, the daft twat.
kaesarsosei

Re: General West Ham thread
August 19, 2023, 08:45:34 am
Yeah this to me is much worse than Toney. From what I understand, Toney got a ban for the sheer volume of bets he was having but there was no indication he was deliberately altering the course of his own matches right?

Whereas Paqueta is clearly shown to be taking a yellow for his bet in a tackle that could easily have injured himself or John McGinn.

If I have the above correct, I think he should be getting a full-season ban.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: General West Ham thread
August 19, 2023, 08:50:06 am
They're looking at bets placed in Brazil on, and I'm not making this up, Paqueta Island.  I mean, come the fuck on man, at least do it in Rio.
rafathegaffa83

Re: General West Ham thread
August 19, 2023, 08:57:40 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on August 19, 2023, 08:42:38 am
He'll be getting at least 8 months off, the daft twat.

If true a long ban incoming for him. I doubt he'll receive the six months or so playing reprieve Ivan Toney got while his investigation was ongoing either

Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on August 19, 2023, 08:50:06 am
They're looking at bets placed in Brazil on, and I'm not making this up, Paqueta Island.  I mean, come the fuck on man, at least do it in Rio.

And the accounts were reportedly opened with Betway: West Ham's sponsor
« Last Edit: August 19, 2023, 09:01:15 am by rafathegaffa83 »
Hedley Lamarr

Re: General West Ham thread
August 19, 2023, 09:03:36 am
It's fucking nuts when a player gets done for betting and the stock photo of him has Betway splashed across his shirt.  If guilty, he should get done, but football needs to ban gambling companies sponsoring football, hypocritical doesn't come close.
Phineus

Re: General West Ham thread
August 19, 2023, 09:09:58 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on August 19, 2023, 09:03:36 am
It's fucking nuts when a player gets done for betting and the stock photo of him has Betway splashed across his shirt.  If guilty, he should get done, but football needs to ban gambling companies sponsoring football, hypocritical doesn't come close.

This. The hypocrisy by the governing bodies is sickening.

I wonder if clubs are going to start insuring themselves against this type of thing, or adding in morality clauses into player contracts etc. In of itself very hypocritical but West Ham have gone from having an asset worth somewhere between 70-90m wiped out for foreseeable future.

Shame City didnt buy him then this happened, would have been much funnier.
« Last Edit: August 19, 2023, 09:15:47 am by Phineus »
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: General West Ham thread
August 19, 2023, 09:14:28 am
I agree that betting companies being involved in football and footballers not being allowed to bet is bullshit, but this case is different to all the others that have come out over the last few years. The accusation here is spot fixing, which is not just against the rules of competition but also illegal.
Phineus

Re: General West Ham thread
August 19, 2023, 09:16:51 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on August 19, 2023, 09:14:28 am
I agree that betting companies being involved in football and footballers not being allowed to bet is bullshit, but this case is different to all the others that have come out over the last few years. The accusation here is spot fixing, which is not just against the rules of competition but also illegal.

This is very true yeah. Its not like hes betting on Barca beating celta vigo, hes betting on himself taking yellow cards for personal (family) gain. Hes toast.

Statto Red

Re: General West Ham thread
August 19, 2023, 09:18:13 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on August 19, 2023, 08:57:40 am
If true a long ban incoming for him. I doubt he'll receive the six months or so playing reprieve Ivan Toney got while his investigation was ongoing either

And the accounts were reportedly opened with Betway: West Ham's sponsor

How utterly fucking stupid of him, not only the betting on himself, but then opening the account with the sponsor of the club he's playing for, & he's now looking at a long term ban.

 I can't help but laugh at the stupidity of it. :duh
Wghennessy

Re: General West Ham thread
August 19, 2023, 09:21:56 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on August 19, 2023, 08:57:40 am
If true a long ban incoming for him. I doubt he'll receive the six months or so playing reprieve Ivan Toney got while his investigation was ongoing either

And the accounts were reportedly opened with Betway: West Ham's sponsor

This is another level to Toney. Youre talking years and depending in how serious it is those years could be in a jail cell. What an idiot.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: General West Ham thread
August 19, 2023, 09:22:36 am
Quote from: Statto Red on August 19, 2023, 09:18:13 am
How utterly fucking stupid of him, not only the betting on himself, but then opening the account with the sponsor of the club he's playing for, & he's now looking at a long term ban.

 I can't help but laugh at the stupidity of it. :duh

He didn't place a bet apparently, loads of accounts (with Betway) opened and bet on the same thing on a small island called Paqueta Island though, population of 3000 and less than a square half mile.  However will the FA crack the case...
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: General West Ham thread
August 19, 2023, 09:25:00 am
Apparently he was 7/1 to be booked and shortened into 1/2 as bets started being placed. Bets were still getting placed at those odds too!

There is a tweet from the time that randomly flagged how dodgy it was:

https://twitter.com/alwaysagooner83/status/1634910520431001601?t=NQZgkusSwD82kb0QKjeE3w&s=19
RedG13

Re: General West Ham thread
August 20, 2023, 01:43:03 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on August 19, 2023, 08:50:06 am
They're looking at bets placed in Brazil on, and I'm not making this up, Paqueta Island.  I mean, come the fuck on man, at least do it in Rio.
Paqueta Island is in Rio fyi. That where he from also.
It looks really bad for him.
Nick110581

Re: General West Ham thread
August 20, 2023, 05:47:18 pm
This is madness
I've been a good boy

Re: General West Ham thread
August 20, 2023, 06:03:53 pm
Footballers are daft c*nts, why do this? Money problems?
Elzar

Re: General West Ham thread
August 20, 2023, 06:05:34 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on August 20, 2023, 01:43:03 am
Paqueta Island is in Rio fyi. That where he from also.
It looks really bad for him.

Yeah he is called Lucas Paqueta because he is from there. It will be family/friends that have put these on.
RedG13

Re: General West Ham thread
August 20, 2023, 07:36:35 pm
Quote from: Elzar on August 20, 2023, 06:05:34 pm
Yeah he is called Lucas Paqueta because he is from there. It will be family/friends that have put these on.
Yea the obv question is how much did he know about it etc.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: General West Ham thread
Yesterday at 11:58:13 am
Team talk is sorted for Sunday;

Michail Antonio has made the bold claim that West Ham will finish higher than Liverpool this season.

Michail Antonio: "I am backing myself over Liverpool.  You know what, I think we are going to finish higher than Liverpool this season. I'm putting it out there.

Wolves couldve run away with it on Saturday. We've got them this weekend and it's a six-pointer. We've got them!"
jack witham

Re: General West Ham thread
Yesterday at 12:00:19 pm
Michail Antonio goes full Richard Keys
disgraced cake

Re: General West Ham thread
Yesterday at 12:35:18 pm
Never liked him after he endorsed that tory in the last general election.

His career on TalkShite looks all set when he retires in the next couple of years. Give him nothing this weekend the big fucking yard dog.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: General West Ham thread
Yesterday at 12:36:42 pm
Why is he suddenly getting so much attention. He was a nobody as a player
ScouserAtHeart

Re: General West Ham thread
Yesterday at 12:37:05 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 12:35:18 pm
Never liked him after he endorsed that tory in the last general election.

His career on TalkShite looks all set when he retires in the next couple of years. Give him nothing this weekend the big fucking yard dog.

Wait, I thought he'd retired already
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: General West Ham thread
Yesterday at 12:37:19 pm
Quote from: jack witham on Yesterday at 12:00:19 pm
Michail Antonio goes full Richard Keys

gerrardisgod

Re: General West Ham thread
Yesterday at 12:39:26 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 12:36:42 pm
Why is he suddenly getting so much attention. He was a nobody as a player
Got a podcast (BBC?) with Callum Wilson, that seemingly is full of thick takes, from thick footballers.

Sounds great.
Red Beret

Re: General West Ham thread
Yesterday at 01:38:58 pm
Bloody hell this guy is thick.

Then again, we know what a bunch of fucking game raisers they are. Roll over for City, then play like it's a cup final against us.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: General West Ham thread
Yesterday at 01:40:46 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 01:38:58 pm
Bloody hell this guy is thick.

Then again, we know what a bunch of fucking game raisers they are. Roll over for City, then play like it's a cup final against us.

The referee has indicated there be 5 minutes of additional time
kasperoff

Re: General West Ham thread
Yesterday at 01:44:46 pm
Always Liverpool isnt it? Could have picked Arsenal, Spurs or Man Utd, but its Liverpool. We are still the biggest scalp, regardless of what the likes of City or Arse have done recently.
sheepfest

Re: General West Ham thread
Yesterday at 01:51:50 pm
Looking forward even more to Sunday now to enjoy a few choice shouts when Nunez scores.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: General West Ham thread
Yesterday at 02:42:43 pm
Maybe Mo told him that he'll throw the game.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: General West Ham thread
Yesterday at 02:47:41 pm
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 01:44:46 pm
Always Liverpool isnt it? Could have picked Arsenal, Spurs or Man Utd, but its Liverpool. We are still the biggest scalp, regardless of what the likes of City or Arse have done recently.

Arsenal haven't done anything recently tbf
Dull Tools

Re: General West Ham thread
Yesterday at 04:27:29 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 01:38:58 pm
Bloody hell this guy is thick.

Then again, we know what a bunch of fucking game raisers they are. Roll over for City, then play like it's a cup final against us.
They have never beat City under Guardiola.
Red Beret

Re: General West Ham thread
Yesterday at 04:32:20 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 04:27:29 pm
They have never beat City under Guardiola.

But they have beaten us under Klopp.
lfc_col

Re: General West Ham thread
Yesterday at 04:39:54 pm
Surely someone at west ham should of taken him to one side and said why you doing that before a game seems really unprofessional
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 05:26:04 am
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 04:39:54 pm
Surely someone at west ham should of taken him to one side and said why you doing that before a game seems really unprofessional
He doesn't sound the brightest to be fair.
