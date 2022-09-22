« previous next »
General West Ham thread

Re: General West Ham thread
September 22, 2022, 12:43:05 pm
Quote from: Ray K on September 22, 2022, 12:40:38 pm
That's a Harvard graduate you're talking about. You sir, have the boorish manners of a Yalie.


You don't just become a Sporting Director overnight. It takes one solid weekend of training before that happens.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: General West Ham thread
September 22, 2022, 12:48:07 pm
Quote from: Hazell on September 22, 2022, 12:43:05 pm
You don't just become a Sporting Director overnight. It takes one solid weekend of training before that happens.
"In summary, Sporting means sporting, and Director means director. That concludes our intensive weekend of training".
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Re: General West Ham thread
September 22, 2022, 12:58:55 pm
Quote from: Ray K on September 22, 2022, 12:40:38 pm
That's a Harvard graduate you're talking about. You sir, have the boorish manners of a Yalie.


Sounds like a one week jolly rather than anything more, but a good one for the CV!
Re: General West Ham thread
September 22, 2022, 01:18:53 pm
Quote from: Ray K on September 22, 2022, 12:40:38 pm
That's a Harvard graduate you're talking about. You sir, have the boorish manners of a Yalie.


Doesn't say he actually completed the course.  ;D
Re: General West Ham thread
September 22, 2022, 01:22:11 pm
Quote from: Ray K on September 22, 2022, 12:48:07 pm
"In summary, Sporting means sporting, and Director means director. That concludes our intensive weekend of training".

:D
Re: General West Ham thread
September 22, 2022, 01:37:33 pm
Quote from: Ray K on September 22, 2022, 12:40:38 pm
That's a Harvard graduate you're talking about. You sir, have the boorish manners of a Yalie.



Quote from: Ray K on September 22, 2022, 12:48:07 pm
"In summary, Sporting means sporting, and Director means director. That concludes our intensive weekend of training".

:lmao


A former work colleague did a similar sort of two day course at Harvard once. The first thing the lecturer said to them is you can't say you've graduated from Harvard or are a graduate of Harvard. You could however say you've been to Harvard or attended Harvard :D
January 4, 2023, 02:21:30 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64163755

Quote
West Ham co-chairman David Gold has died at the age of 86 following a short illness.

A lifelong Hammers fan, the club said he passed away "peacefully" on Wednesday morning with his fiancee and daughters by his side.

Gold, previously the chairman and co-owner of Birmingham City, became joint-chairman at West Ham with David Sullivan in 2010.

"I am extremely sad to hear this news," said manager David Moyes.

"On behalf of all of the players and my staff at the training ground, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to David Gold's family at this very difficult time.

"Mr Gold was a regular visitor to Rush Green and always a source of great support and encouragement to myself and the players. It was clear that he had a genuine and sincere love for the club and was a true supporter at heart.

"He took a great interest in the people working behind the scenes and was always keen to help in any way he could. He will be greatly missed."

Gold grew up directly opposite the Boleyn Ground - West Ham's former stadium - and played for the club's boys' and youth teams.
January 4, 2023, 02:22:47 pm
It sounds like this has been on the cards for a few weeks or months - I wonder has this tied in with what for me is the surprising situation that Moyes is still in a job?
Quote from: kaesarsosei on January  4, 2023, 02:22:47 pm
It sounds like this has been on the cards for a few weeks or months - I wonder has this tied in with what for me is the surprising situation that Moyes is still in a job?

Why is it surprising? Should they forget the good work he has done over the last few seasons? They have finished 6th and 7th. Reached the EL semi-final.
January 4, 2023, 02:29:20 pm
Controversial character but clearly West Ham through and through, RIP and thoughts with his family
Those takeover rumours just before Christmas make a lot more sense now. Maybe not giving them legitimacy but they were quite rife amongst people associated/once part of the Club. Or maybe had heard news of his illness and assumed.
January 4, 2023, 02:45:29 pm
Quote from: Andar on January  4, 2023, 02:28:34 pm
Why is it surprising? Should they forget the good work he has done over the last few seasons? They have finished 6th and 7th. Reached the EL semi-final.

I'm guessing you are being facetious or like with many fellow Liverpool fans currently don't like looking at the league table, but with half the season gone they are only out of the relegation zone on GD alone and have lost 5 in a row, all despite a net spend of £150m in 2022.

FFS they are even below Everton.
Quote from: kaesarsosei on January  4, 2023, 02:45:29 pm
I'm guessing you are being facetious or like with many fellow Liverpool fans currently don't like looking at the league table, but with half the season gone they are only out of the relegation zone on GD alone and have lost 5 in a row, all despite a net spend of £150m in 2022.

I know where they are in the table, but the owners are showing loyalty. Why should that be surprising?

Moyes has credit in the bank, and should be given a chance to turn it around. Refreshing change to see owners stick with a manager who deserves some time. His time at West Ham has been more good than bad.

2 years of good success vs 6 months of poor results. The owners are weighing that up and giving him a fair chance. Fair play to them.
RIP.
January 16, 2023, 07:03:07 pm
Rumours are Moyes out Benitez in tonight
Quote from: The North Bank on January 16, 2023, 07:03:07 pm
Rumours are Moyes out Benitez in tonight
Aren't the West Ham fanbase a left-leaning one?

Quote
West Ham used club money to donate £9,000 to Conservative party in 2022

- Clubs vice-chair, Karren Brady, is a Tory peer
- Co-owner David Sullivan called government incompetent

West Ham United used club money to make a £9,000 donation to the Conservative party last year. The donation was revealed by documents published by the Electoral Commission this week and was made on 26 September. The money was accepted by the Conservatives on 3 October, less than a month before Liz Truss was forced to resign as prime minister.

It is not the first time West Ham, whose vice-chair, Karren Brady, is a Tory peer, have given money to the Conservatives. Electoral Commission records show they made a donation of £12,500 in 2016.

The clubs co-owner David Sullivan last month called the government incompetent in an angry response to plans to establish a regulator for English football.

A football regulator is a terrible idea, Sullivan said. The government are terrible at running everything. Look at the mess this country is in. We pay the highest taxes ever for the worst service from the worst government that Ive seen in my lifetime  Why does an incompetent government think it will improve things. In every area this government is involved in, it has added staff for a worse service.

The government is doing this for a PR win. They think it will be good PR to be seen backing the ordinary football fan and smaller clubs but I bet you it wont get them a single extra vote. I believe in free enterprise, not government interference.

On Friday a club spokesperson said: As a private company, West Ham United make donations to a number of organisations and charities. Our donations often relate, as is the case here, to attending events that are of interest to our key sponsors and partners.

Sullivan is West Hams largest shareholder with a stake of 38.8%. The Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky is increasingly influential after buying a 27% stake in November 2021. Sullivans longtime business partner David Gold died in January. Golds 25% share is expected to pass to his family.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/03/west-ham-used-club-money-to-donate-conservative-party-2022?CMP=share_btn_tw

Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 11:04:09 pm
Aren't the West Ham fanbase a left-leaning one?

They are in large parts - but there's quite a few 'bigoted' types amongst them too.

Also... Karen Brady is a full-on Tory.
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 11:14:06 pm
They are in large parts - but there's quite a few 'bigoted' types amongst them too.

Also... Karen Brady is a full-on Tory.
As was Alf Garnett.
Wonder who the next manager is gonna be then? Surely today is the end.

Rafa getting his face on tv loads lately so obviously wants a job.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:45:40 pm
As was Alf Garnett.
Warren Mitchell was a lifelong Socialist however, that was part of the joke, a bit like if Laurence Fox played Karl Marx, but he won't as he's a shit actor that only got work because of his family.
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 11:04:09 pm
Aren't the West Ham fanbase a left-leaning one?
Both East and West Ham have Labour MPs.
