I'm guessing you are being facetious or like with many fellow Liverpool fans currently don't like looking at the league table, but with half the season gone they are only out of the relegation zone on GD alone and have lost 5 in a row, all despite a net spend of £150m in 2022.



I know where they are in the table, but the owners are showing loyalty. Why should that be surprising?Moyes has credit in the bank, and should be given a chance to turn it around. Refreshing change to see owners stick with a manager who deserves some time. His time at West Ham has been more good than bad.2 years of good success vs 6 months of poor results. The owners are weighing that up and giving him a fair chance. Fair play to them.