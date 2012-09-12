« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 92 93 94 95 96 [97]   Go Down

Author Topic: General West Ham thread  (Read 328031 times)

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,205
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3840 on: March 18, 2022, 11:10:28 am »
Declan Rice is the midfield Harry Maguire.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3841 on: March 18, 2022, 12:48:37 pm »
Tough draw in the EL. Lyon in the quarters and probably Barcelona in the semis should they go through.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3842 on: March 19, 2022, 12:54:32 am »
Will be cheering Moysey through to the final.

Think what he could'a done with the Manc's if he had been given a chance!!!



But seriously, imagine them beating Barca in the semi . . . "It Stands To Reason"
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3843 on: March 19, 2022, 01:40:26 am »
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on March 19, 2022, 12:54:32 am
Will be cheering Moysey through to the final.

Think what he could'a done with the Manc's if he had been given a chance!!!



But seriously, imagine them beating Barca in the semi . . . "It Stands To Reason"
Xavi v Moyes will be an interesting Tactical battle if comes done to that
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3844 on: March 19, 2022, 02:10:25 am »
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on March 19, 2022, 12:54:32 am
Will be cheering Moysey through to the final.

Think what he could'a done with the Manc's if he had been given a chance!!!



But seriously, imagine them beating Barca in the semi . . . "It Stands To Reason"

Amazing what you can do when you get a free stadium isn't it.


Fuck West Ham,fuck Moyes,fuck Brady and fuck the dildos brothers.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,949
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3845 on: Yesterday at 11:33:17 pm »
How is this fraud still in a semi, top job?

Great way to inspire your players?


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F49IFfZM94I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F49IFfZM94I</a>
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,176
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3846 on: Today at 01:29:25 am »
Don't really see too much wrong with what he's said. Actually listening to it versus just reading the name of the YT video, his tone didn't come across as harsh as I first thought.

Antonio leads the line for a side challenging for the top 4 and in the QF's of the Europa and while Antonio will normally will do a lot of the smaller things well for a club that size can expect of their number 9, he's scored two goals in his last 21 PL appearances.

Moyes has proved he's no fraud (can we bin that term from this forum, please?), that's for sure.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3847 on: Today at 03:07:29 am »
No because he is a fraud,a fraud whose side is benefiting due to a government hand out,they don't even pay for the groundsmen,stadium upkeep or even the stewards.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3848 on: Today at 05:50:10 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:07:29 am
No because he is a fraud,a fraud whose side is benefiting due to a government hand out,they don't even pay for the groundsmen,stadium upkeep or even the stewards.

A fraud in what way? His side benefitting from dodgy government shenanigans doesn't make moyes a 'fraud'. Fraud seems to be becoming a catch all word for things people don't like for some reason. The word is being used completely out of context.
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,190
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3849 on: Today at 06:51:57 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:07:29 am
No because he is a fraud,a fraud whose side is benefiting due to a government hand out,they don't even pay for the groundsmen,stadium upkeep or even the stewards.
They qualified for Europe the season BEFORE they moved to the stadium, and they've been utterly shite in that stadium for 5 years. They're where they are because Moyes has (very surprisingly) done a good job with them, but they're an old-ish side so it'll fizzle out soon.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,326
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3850 on: Today at 07:51:35 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 18, 2022, 11:10:28 am
Declan Rice is the midfield Harry Maguire.

Christ no, Rice is excellent, going to be some player.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,378
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3851 on: Today at 10:49:19 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:33:17 pm
How is this fraud still in a semi,


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F49IFfZM94I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F49IFfZM94I</a>

Little blue pill before the interview?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3852 on: Today at 12:35:31 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 06:51:57 am
They qualified for Europe the season BEFORE they moved to the stadium, and they've been utterly shite in that stadium for 5 years. They're where they are because Moyes has (very surprisingly) done a good job with them, but they're an old-ish side so it'll fizzle out soon.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 92 93 94 95 96 [97]   Go Up
« previous next »
 