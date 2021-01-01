I did not mention anyone in terms of adopting or not adopting as we all can have a say as no one here is an expert (I dont think) on abused animals. Fair deuce to you if you have adopted as its not easy as the two dogs I have adopted so far in my life, one was scared of his shadow for the first few months but eventually was as loving as he was loved. The other fella was the ugliest mutt in the pen he was sharing at the adoption day but was the first to come to me and lick my hand. Love at first lick but having a pet is hard work which too many find out after they get one for a Christmas present and end up dropping off at a center.



To those who end up going to a pet shop I hope to god they at least tried to adopt first but I fear more often than not they want the pedigree fluffy 'ideal' pet that is a cute wee puppy or kitten instead of the ugliest but friendliest best friend you can find at a shelter that may need a wee bit of work to integrate into your home.



The thing is that though, if breeders or pet shops go out of business, lots of dogs are going in streets or needing to be adopted, so it's swings and roundabouts I guess.To clarify, I love to adopt, I fed a stray dog regularly, and I adopted one of her puppies, who is two years old now and having a wonderful time with us. I was also able to foster 7 puppies the mother gave birth to the next time around, and then got them sent to Blue Cross where they had them up for adoption.And yes, as you acknowledge, raising a pet is hard work, especially when they are young, have biting tendencies, and then potty training, while also getting them to behave is hard. And then when they mature, they make a racket until they get to mate. So raising a pet should not be a criteria for people to voice against an issue like this, nor should voicing against other issue should be.