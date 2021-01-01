To be fair, Andy, I've not seen anyone here (or out there) saying that they believe it's "OK" to do what Zouma did.
If anyone has said that, please point it out.
I didn't see anything of the sort here, but just talking about Andy's post about the mindset of some people (and I'm not talking about just UK), I had a peek through the Arsenal forum (which is for the most part better than the likes of Bluemoon, FightingCock, GOT - the three worst I've seen, and also RedCafe), but the mods in the Arsenal forum haven't even acted on one person claiming 'it's just a cat', and another person justifying West Ham's action and claiming 'I'd kick a thousand cats if it meant we won the Premier League'.
Some absolutely sick people out there, justifying abuse and hiding under usernames and it's not just this particular issue.
In general, Abuse (mental, physical, sexual, whatever the nature and whoever the victim - pet, family, friend, partner etc.) is a whole different topic compared to drink driving or retaliating rarely in anger when provoked or having a lack of awareness of some environmental concerns or not helping poor people etc. which people seem to be put all under a similar bracket and then start comparing them. How is not helping poor people, for example, or not saving energy similar to hurting and abusing a pet and laughing at it?