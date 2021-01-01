« previous next »
scatman

Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 01:21:21 pm
Gerry, I understand your posts in this thread, especially ones you made earlier about rehabilitation and whether we want everyone to be apart of society after punishment or not.

I think the problem here beyond the crime committed was the reaction of West Ham to it, they've just inflamed the situation. They acknowledged what he did was wrong but from their end there was on consequence to what he did. Contrast to Man Utd - who going by the evidence on social media (similar in terms of how Zouma's crime was revealed) decided to suspend Greenwood straight away and leave it to the authorities before even deciding on anything else.

So whether Zouma gets 'cancelled' or not, his club has not helped at all. They should have suspended him pending investigation and asked for the RSPCA to engage with the player too.

I can also understand the whataboutery from Antonio because we've had some high profile racism cases now in football, notably an England captain who wasn't cancelled at all, in fact nothing really happened to him. There wasn't any change.org petitions from my knowledge and it wasn't even as high profile as this. The crime(s) aren't comparable but as a black player he might feel there's more empathy for the cat than there is for them when abused (which of course is wrong but its how he feels!)
67CherryRed

Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 01:23:00 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:18:15 pm
Alot of the noise is coming from twitter from people outside of Europe who don't see cats or pets for that matter the same as Europeans do. Which i get. But he's bought a pet and is abusing it here. Hope he gets sacked.
A couple of times in this thread you've insinuated that Zouma isn't European - he was born and brought up in France, he's European.
4pool

Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 01:23:45 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 11:36:00 am


West Ham are tits though for doing nothing at the start. they didnt need to over react but not reacting at all is just unforgivable.


West Ham did react. They sanctioned playing him.
CraigDS

Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 01:24:59 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:14:23 pm
I think the sponsors still would have dropped him.  I don't think any brand would want to be associated with someone that gleefully beats animals.

West Ham would not have lost any sponsors if they'd acted properly.  No sympathy for them or their horrible owners.  Still, they kept a clean sheet against Watford so Moyes has done his job.

Yeah I'm on about WHU there, not him. He would, and should, have lost them regardless.
Dim Glas

Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 01:28:59 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:03:21 am
Thankfully there's never been a rule that says you have to be aware and outraged at absolutely everything wrong in the world, or you can't be outraged at anything.


This.

The whataboutery everywhere is off the scale, but symptomatic of people these days. Its how we deal, as dealing uniquely with a particular issue or situation isnt possible - for some odd reason.
Mister men

Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 01:29:38 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:41:43 pm
https://twitter.com/skysportsnews/status/1491718657927528450?s=21

More evidence that footballers are some of the dumbest people on the planet.
Dim Glas

Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 01:36:46 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:06:44 pm
Nah, they won't, I don't think they'll sack him even if he's convicted in court. It'll just blow over after a while and people will talk about something else, maybe some oppo fans will sing a song or something but that'll be about it. They might lose a sponsor here and there but they'll just be replaced by someone else.

Yep, thats how itll pan out.

Much could have been avoided if West Ham hadnt dealt inititially with the whole situation so incredibly badly. They should have suspended him themselves, announced to the world the cats had been taken away from him and wont be going back, and that hed be getting professional help for his serious issues of being an animal abuser and grade-a scumbag.

Quote from: scatman on Today at 11:15:16 am
Why are people in this thread so quick to 'compare' wildly different incidents of criminality?
Nevermind the moral overlords then coming in and deciding that we can only be pissed off at one thing at a time so it can't be the cat we should have empathy for but the billions and billions from around the world.

The lack of comprehensive thinking is infuriating.

and also this.

Whole thing is mad.
lorenzo

Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 01:37:10 pm
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 01:29:38 pm
More evidence that footballers are some of the dumbest people on the planet.
Nah i think he just believes in balance.



Andy82lfc

Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 01:45:32 pm
Quote from: lorenzo on Today at 01:37:10 pm
Nah i think he just believes in balance.

No its dumb as fuck for me. Racism has absolutely fucking zero to do with kicking a cat. Is he going to say that next time anything happens to anyone??

Racism is a fucking disgrace in how it has handled but it has nothing to do with this. Some could say hes just trying to downplay it and protect his mate or that he himself doesnt give a shit about what he done to the cat and wants everyone to leave him alone.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 01:52:43 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:45:32 pm
No its dumb as fuck for me. Racism has absolutely fucking zero to do with kicking a cat. Is he going to say that next time anything happens to anyone??

Racism is a fucking disgrace in how it has handled but it has nothing to do with this. Some could say hes just trying to downplay it and protect his mate or that he himself doesnt give a shit about what he done to the cat and wants everyone to leave him alone.

It came across clearly that he doesn't give a fuck about the cat.

Probably seen him do it himself, so doesn't give a shit
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 01:52:53 pm
The fact that he's defending him just because he's black, regardless what he has done, tells me that he's racist himself, since he's putting race in the first place.
lamonti

Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 01:54:36 pm
Quote from: scatman on Today at 01:21:21 pm
Gerry, I understand your posts in this thread, especially ones you made earlier about rehabilitation and whether we want everyone to be apart of society after punishment or not.

I think the problem here beyond the crime committed was the reaction of West Ham to it, they've just inflamed the situation. They acknowledged what he did was wrong but from their end there was on consequence to what he did. Contrast to Man Utd - who going by the evidence on social media (similar in terms of how Zouma's crime was revealed) decided to suspend Greenwood straight away and leave it to the authorities before even deciding on anything else.

So whether Zouma gets 'cancelled' or not, his club has not helped at all. They should have suspended him pending investigation and asked for the RSPCA to engage with the player too.

I can also understand the whataboutery from Antonio because we've had some high profile racism cases now in football, notably an England captain who wasn't cancelled at all, in fact nothing really happened to him. There wasn't any change.org petitions from my knowledge and it wasn't even as high profile as this. The crime(s) aren't comparable but as a black player he might feel there's more empathy for the cat than there is for them when abused (which of course is wrong but its how he feels!)

It's so obvious that this is what they should have done, either in good faith or just for good PR.
lamonti

Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 01:58:16 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 11:11:02 am
False equivalency.
They are wildly differing offences and each case should be judged on its own merit.
Drop kicking and punching your pet, involving an impressionable child in the cruelty and posting it all on social media with laughing emojis is not an accident or mistake though.


I'm not calling them equivalent  I'm asking a question.

For the record, I don't think Zouma should be sacked if West Ham don't want to sack him. They should give him some fucking counselling or training though, jesus, what a cruel thing to do.
El Lobo

Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 02:02:10 pm
Quote from: lorenzo on Today at 01:37:10 pm
Nah i think he just believes in balance.

Its an absolutely bizarre thing to bring up, particularly when this didn't happen on a football pitch, at a football stadium, during training, whatever.

Its a bit like saying 'Yeah it was bad, but what about the tackle that broke Harvey Elliotts ankle? That had more force than Zouma kicked the cat with and he's not getting fined and sacked'.
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 02:04:02 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:15:51 am
I'm just glad they weren't playing Sheffield Wednesday last night.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mVft77m2Oy8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mVft77m2Oy8</a>

Apparently, had been missing for 8 months.

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-south-yorkshire-60320743


Thank the Lord this wasn't at West Ham's place or Puddy Tat here might have been booted into row z.

PS
I enjoyed watching the video and I hope the cat is back home after it's little adventure.
davidlpool1982

Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 02:06:42 pm
Alternative solution: he was bigger than the cat which was defenceless against his kick, ergo we get a Tiger ( the biggest of the big cats) and let it slap and kick him.

He doesn't get "cancelled", his cats get justice and he gets to feel how his cat felt. We can then end the debate and move on. Actually, stick Brady in with the Tiger too, she might feel some actual human emotion for once.
PoetryInMotion

Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 02:15:59 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:03:21 am
Thankfully there's never been a rule that says you have to be aware and outraged at absolutely everything wrong in the world, or you can't be outraged at anything.


Absolutely. It's understandable that some issues are personal and relatable for certain people, hence they voice against them. If other people think there are other issues worth raising an alarm, nothing is stopping them from doing it, if it is indeed an issue that has to be solved.

Someone who has to voice against every issue in the world, has to absolutely sacrifice their lives for that and still will barely be able to scratch the surface of those issues. Even martyrs concentrate on one or two issues that are important for them and work towards solving them during their time.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 02:28:40 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 01:52:53 pm
The fact that he's defending him just because he's black, regardless what he has done, tells me that he's racist himself, since he's putting race in the first place.

I mean that's quite a leap.

Pretty sure he's defending him because he's a teammate more than anything else.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 02:34:52 pm
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 01:58:16 pm
I'm not calling them equivalent  I'm asking a question.

For the record, I don't think Zouma should be sacked if West Ham don't want to sack him. They should give him some fucking counselling or training though, jesus, what a cruel thing to do.

Thats frowned upon in this thread
PoetryInMotion

Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 02:36:01 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:55:53 pm
Of course they are, you're being as hyperbolic as those saying he should be sacked and never play again.

He's being rightly chastised, he's being rightly vilified. He's done a fucking disgusting thing and he's facing the consequences of his own actions.

He's rightly being dropped by sponsors because ultimately a sponsor is interested in him for his image, and his image has been tarnished by his own doing. He'll get new ones as time goes on. The same goes for WHU, who are rightly finding sponsor are dropping them, as they put winning a game of football over being a respectable club.

He's rightly being fined a huge amount of money. He'll be fine though as he'll earn £500k next month. And the month after. And the month after.

It'll blow over for him, he'll move on from it and continue to earn a living doing something he loves.

Absolutely. And amidst all this, I hope he (and the followers of the incident from public) has learnt from what he has done. But from the looks of certain sections questioning why is it a big deal or comparing other stupid things done by people, not just crimes/abuse etc. shows, some people still do not know the seriousness of what others are fighting for (justice for actual abuse - be it an animal/person). At the worst case, he could've been sacked from West Ham, but if his rehab/professional sessions went successful, he'd get another club to play for. Even that has not happened, so I don't see why some people are more worried for a person doing the disgusting thing than the victim. It's one of the things that is wrong with the world, and it's what abusers use as a method to get away with things.

For someone to make this about making a villain and destroying somebody, oh my! What has this thread become? It does make me wonder whether we are in the same planet as a few others.
El Lobo

Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 02:40:35 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:34:52 pm
Thats frowned upon in this thread

For someone who (I assume....) is a grown up, your behaviour in this thread is a little embarrassing. Constantly making inappropriate comparisons, trying to involve Liverpool players in the conversation, having a tantrum when people ask you not to and then acting like a spoilt child above.
lorenzo

Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 02:42:31 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:02:10 pm
Its an absolutely bizarre thing to bring up, particularly when this didn't happen on a football pitch, at a football stadium, during training, whatever.

Its a bit like saying 'Yeah it was bad, but what about the tackle that broke Harvey Elliotts ankle? That had more force than Zouma kicked the cat with and he's not getting fined and sacked'.

To be fair i think hes making the point in wider society, i think his point is that when it does come to other stuff, the public does not seem to react the same. Which he does have a point, you don't have to agree with him.

But his point is valid if you having a balanced view on it.

I think this level off outrage is good, now i just hope moving forward this is what will happen when next racist remarks happen.
lorenzo

Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 02:44:50 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:45:32 pm
No its dumb as fuck for me. Racism has absolutely fucking zero to do with kicking a cat. Is he going to say that next time anything happens to anyone??

Racism is a fucking disgrace in how it has handled but it has nothing to do with this. Some could say hes just trying to downplay it and protect his mate or that he himself doesnt give a shit about what he done to the cat and wants everyone to leave him alone.

No i don't think he will mate, i think he will want the same amount of outrage shown today for the cat, when it comes to next black person. As there will be another black person abused at some point.

I don't think you have to agree with him, but if you think he don't have a valid point of the level of outrage shown today in comparison to other incidents.
PoetryInMotion

Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 02:47:56 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 09:42:14 am
To be fair, Andy, I've not seen anyone here (or out there) saying that they believe it's "OK" to do what Zouma did.

If anyone has said that, please point it out.

I didn't see anything of the sort here, but just talking about Andy's post about the mindset of some people (and I'm not talking about just UK), I had a peek through the Arsenal forum (which is for the most part better than the likes of Bluemoon, FightingCock, GOT - the three worst I've seen, and also RedCafe), but the mods in the Arsenal forum haven't even acted on one person claiming 'it's just a cat', and another person justifying West Ham's action and claiming 'I'd kick a thousand cats if it meant we won the Premier League'.

Some absolutely sick people out there, justifying abuse and hiding under usernames and it's not just this particular issue.

In general, Abuse (mental, physical, sexual, whatever the nature and whoever the victim - pet, family, friend, partner etc.) is a whole different topic compared to drink driving or retaliating rarely in anger when provoked or having a lack of awareness of some environmental concerns or not helping poor people etc. which people seem to be put all under a similar bracket and then start comparing them. How is not helping poor people, for example, or not saving energy similar to hurting and abusing a pet and laughing at it?
Kenny's Jacket

Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 02:52:44 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:40:35 pm
For someone who (I assume....) is a grown up, your behaviour in this thread is a little embarrassing. Constantly making inappropriate comparisons, trying to involve Liverpool players in the conversation, having a tantrum when people ask you not to and then acting like a spoilt child above.

Tantrums  ;D

So Im not allowed to mention Liverpool players,?  Didn't realise

You're not going to start sending me weird PMs again are you?
stalker behaviour that.


El Lobo

Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 02:56:19 pm
Quote from: lorenzo on Today at 02:42:31 pm
To be fair i think hes making the point in wider society, i think his point is that when it does come to other stuff, the public does not seem to react the same. Which he does have a point, you don't have to agree with him.

But his point is valid if you having a balanced view on it.

I think this level off outrage is good, now i just hope moving forward this is what will happen when next racist remarks happen.

He literally said:

Quote
"But there's people that have been convicted and been caught for racism, and have played football afterwards. They got an eight-game punishment or something like that, but people are now calling for people to be sacked and to lose their livelihood.

"I've just got to ask this question to everyone out there: is what he's [Zouma] done worse than what the people convicted of racism done?"

Its got absolutely nothing to do with anything that has ever happened on a football pitch, and you dilute any issue you even want to discuss by suggesting it has. We live in a world, thank fuck, where you can be absolutely appalled at someone being racist on a football pitch and also be absolutely appalled at someone booting a cat around his kitchen.

And again thankfully....there isn't a 'outrageometer' for every single issue on the planet. Or we'd be here forever wouldn't we? There isn't a chart everyone has access to which says 'Right Zouma kicking the cat....put that at number 104475 on the list. Once you've addressed the other 104474 things, then you can start discussing it'.
PoetryInMotion

Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 03:07:58 pm
Quote from: lorenzo on Today at 02:42:31 pm
To be fair i think hes making the point in wider society, i think his point is that when it does come to other stuff, the public does not seem to react the same. Which he does have a point, you don't have to agree with him.

But his point is valid if you having a balanced view on it.

I think this level off outrage is good, now i just hope moving forward this is what will happen when next racist remarks happen.

He hasn't a point. You cannot excuse/play down one crime/issue because another went lesser noticed/someone got away. If that's the rule, no judicial system can punish anybody, considering many criminals performing various acts have gotten away in history.

As for people, just because you raise your voice against one thing doesn't mean you have to raise it to everything. It's good for more people to be aware of more issues and be concerned about them, that helps in the long run, but it is not a requirement for someone to deal with another unrelated issue. All issues to be addressed needs work, nothing will happen overnight. Just like huge issues in history (I don't want to name them and derail the thread), were solved and sorted out over time, racism is another big issue that needs work, addressing, there is more awareness now, and it also needs a lot more work to be completely eradicated. The truth is that though, it has nothing to do with what Zouma has done.
