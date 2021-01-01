« previous next »
General West Ham thread

scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,946
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #3640 on: Today at 01:21:21 pm
Gerry, I understand your posts in this thread, especially ones you made earlier about rehabilitation and whether we want everyone to be apart of society after punishment or not.

I think the problem here beyond the crime committed was the reaction of West Ham to it, they've just inflamed the situation. They acknowledged what he did was wrong but from their end there was on consequence to what he did. Contrast to Man Utd - who going by the evidence on social media (similar in terms of how Zouma's crime was revealed) decided to suspend Greenwood straight away and leave it to the authorities before even deciding on anything else.

So whether Zouma gets 'cancelled' or not, his club has not helped at all. They should have suspended him pending investigation and asked for the RSPCA to engage with the player too.

I can also understand the whataboutery from Antonio because we've had some high profile racism cases now in football, notably an England captain who wasn't cancelled at all, in fact nothing really happened to him. There wasn't any change.org petitions from my knowledge and it wasn't even as high profile as this. The crime(s) aren't comparable but as a black player he might feel there's more empathy for the cat than there is for them when abused (which of course is wrong but its how he feels!)
67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,090
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #3641 on: Today at 01:23:00 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:18:15 pm
Alot of the noise is coming from twitter from people outside of Europe who don't see cats or pets for that matter the same as Europeans do. Which i get. But he's bought a pet and is abusing it here. Hope he gets sacked.
A couple of times in this thread you've insinuated that Zouma isn't European - he was born and brought up in France, he's European.
4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,066
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #3642 on: Today at 01:23:45 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 11:36:00 am


West Ham are tits though for doing nothing at the start. they didnt need to over react but not reacting at all is just unforgivable.


West Ham did react. They sanctioned playing him.
CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,223
  • YNWA
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #3643 on: Today at 01:24:59 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:14:23 pm
I think the sponsors still would have dropped him.  I don't think any brand would want to be associated with someone that gleefully beats animals.

West Ham would not have lost any sponsors if they'd acted properly.  No sympathy for them or their horrible owners.  Still, they kept a clean sheet against Watford so Moyes has done his job.

Yeah I'm on about WHU there, not him. He would, and should, have lost them regardless.
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,740
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #3644 on: Today at 01:28:59 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:03:21 am
Thankfully there's never been a rule that says you have to be aware and outraged at absolutely everything wrong in the world, or you can't be outraged at anything.


This.

The whataboutery everywhere is off the scale, but symptomatic of people these days. Its how we deal, as dealing uniquely with a particular issue or situation isnt possible - for some odd reason.
Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #3645 on: Today at 01:29:38 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:41:43 pm
https://twitter.com/skysportsnews/status/1491718657927528450?s=21

More evidence that footballers are some of the dumbest people on the planet.
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,740
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #3646 on: Today at 01:36:46 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:06:44 pm
Nah, they won't, I don't think they'll sack him even if he's convicted in court. It'll just blow over after a while and people will talk about something else, maybe some oppo fans will sing a song or something but that'll be about it. They might lose a sponsor here and there but they'll just be replaced by someone else.

Yep, thats how itll pan out.

Much could have been avoided if West Ham hadnt dealt inititially with the whole situation so incredibly badly. They should have suspended him themselves, announced to the world the cats had been taken away from him and wont be going back, and that hed be getting professional help for his serious issues of being an animal abuser and grade-a scumbag.

Quote from: scatman on Today at 11:15:16 am
Why are people in this thread so quick to 'compare' wildly different incidents of criminality?
Nevermind the moral overlords then coming in and deciding that we can only be pissed off at one thing at a time so it can't be the cat we should have empathy for but the billions and billions from around the world.

The lack of comprehensive thinking is infuriating.

and also this.

Whole thing is mad.
lorenzo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #3647 on: Today at 01:37:10 pm
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 01:29:38 pm
More evidence that footballers are some of the dumbest people on the planet.
Nah i think he just believes in balance.



