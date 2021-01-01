Gerry, I understand your posts in this thread, especially ones you made earlier about rehabilitation and whether we want everyone to be apart of society after punishment or not.



I think the problem here beyond the crime committed was the reaction of West Ham to it, they've just inflamed the situation. They acknowledged what he did was wrong but from their end there was on consequence to what he did. Contrast to Man Utd - who going by the evidence on social media (similar in terms of how Zouma's crime was revealed) decided to suspend Greenwood straight away and leave it to the authorities before even deciding on anything else.



So whether Zouma gets 'cancelled' or not, his club has not helped at all. They should have suspended him pending investigation and asked for the RSPCA to engage with the player too.



I can also understand the whataboutery from Antonio because we've had some high profile racism cases now in football, notably an England captain who wasn't cancelled at all, in fact nothing really happened to him. There wasn't any change.org petitions from my knowledge and it wasn't even as high profile as this. The crime(s) aren't comparable but as a black player he might feel there's more empathy for the cat than there is for them when abused (which of course is wrong but its how he feels!)