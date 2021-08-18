« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 85 86 87 88 89 [90]   Go Down

Author Topic: General West Ham thread  (Read 314758 times)

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,313
  • YNWA
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3560 on: Yesterday at 07:23:33 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 05:21:14 pm
I agree with you for what it's worth Boots and said as much this morning. Of course there is always a fine line between adequate punishment and too much. Unfortunately people aren't keen to tread that line anymore, they go full bore. West Ham are losing sponsors, Zouma is losing his personal deals and if anybody thinks we're finished here they're deluded. The only thing that satisfies a large number of people these days is to effectively finish them. I would be amazed if it doesn't finish up with West Ham having to either "mutually agree" to part ways or plain sacking him. I can't see him being able to play football in England ever again. I just cannot agree with anybody who believes this is the way to go now. For absence of doubt, once again it's a horrible act he committed; pre meditated and cowardly but this lynch mob mentality is just chronic nowadays and I'm bored of it. Every time somebody makes a mistake every man and his fucking dog is called to arms to make sure 'justice' is served. Chris Packham ffs?

How about as a society we seek to teach and rehabilitate people instead of this charade we're seeing. I hope to god nobody from RAWK is in the unfortunate position of ever making a big mistake that becomes well publicised because the way we're moving as a society they'll find it impossible to come back from it.

About the 1st point of punishment, the only way to ensure that crimes are not repeated by the same person is to demand and get the justice needed. This is what people are asking for.

Also, a person, when found doing a crime and punished adequately, will give others the security that people who have already been victims of different crimes/assaults/abuses will be more secure in the presence of potential threats when those threats know and have seen the level of punishment that previous crime doers have got.

Basically, justice and punishment for wrongdoers is the only safety blanket that genuine and compassionate people have, and if that is thrown out of the window, there is no way you can expect morals from certain types of people, and all will be chaos. This is why it is important that a crime meets justice, especially one that is public. If criminals are let go in public knowledge, it will give so much of an opportunity/confidence for crimes to be done by other people among public, with an idea that they can get away with it and eventually, it will lead to people thinking it is okay to do certain crimes since they are not/will not be punished for them.

About the 2nd point of reforming and rehabilitation - punishment and rehabilitation are not mutually exclusive, a person can be punished according to the law, serve time/or whatever they are asked to do and then be rehabilitated or they can be rehabilitated when they're serving time. I've seen several jails encouraging teachers to impart their knowledge and morals to people serving time, so that they can come back as a changed person. So, it's not this or the other like you're making it out. If people do find that someone is actually a changed man eventually (by actions and not by words), then of course they can redeem some of what they lost by their initial mistake.

But doing a crime, and then writing a letter saying they won't do again, will never cut it. No person changes the moment they get caught. They change through a long process of accepting punishment and then going through rehabilitation.
Logged

Offline Lochgelly Violet

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 39
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3561 on: Yesterday at 07:28:50 pm »
One thing that is surprising (and maybe telling) is how poorly West Ham have judged the situation. Surely a sane, well run organization would have made sure that Zouma never made it onto the pitch last night. There was very little upside to playing Zouma last night and the backlash inevitable.

It's like Yorkshire not realizing how badly their response to the racism report would go down in the world at large. Cultural dinosaurs run by fat torys, wholly unaware the world has changed around them.
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,313
  • YNWA
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3562 on: Yesterday at 07:30:46 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 05:42:41 pm
In this case I honestly can say I would because this is not something somebody cannot recover from. I get why they're pulling funding because of the outrage and all that feeds in to. Unfortunately it's a reflection on society again that Vitality's value would take a shit if they showed loyalty to West Ham. Sometimes it might be nice for people to stand by somebody and allow them to demonstrate they can improve though. I don't think as a society we always need to seek the harshest revenge we can think of as a way to get back at somebody.

The right thing according to me if I sponsored somebody like him, would be to withdraw the sponsor, allow him to go through whatever justice he has to, maybe guide/suggest the person to go through rehabilitation for x period of time and then get the necessary signatures from the rehabilitation officers that it has been complete, and then resume the sponsorship again to give the person a second chance. That way, I'm giving the person a chance to recover, which is the point you have raised.

But continuing to sponsor is just setting a bad example, it gives so many crime doers a leeway, and get them thinking, I can get away with this if I do this - fuck that.

After the person is rehabilitated, but for some reason repeats the offence, I would cancel the contract/sponsorship for life, and the second chance is over.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,860
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3563 on: Yesterday at 07:37:49 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 05:42:41 pm
In this case I honestly can say I would because this is not something somebody cannot recover from. I get why they're pulling funding because of the outrage and all that feeds in to. Unfortunately it's a reflection on society again that Vitality's value would take a shit if they showed loyalty to West Ham. Sometimes it might be nice for people to stand by somebody and allow them to demonstrate they can improve though. I don't think as a society we always need to seek the harshest revenge we can think of as a way to get back at somebody.

I agree with your last sentence. However the bolded part, it seems that Vitality's relationship was with West Ham the  clun not the player, and they have ended their relationship today after West Ham played Zouma last night. I don't think it is unfortunate in the slightest  or a sad reflection of society that a company and companies their associated companies take a PR hit for their actions last night.

For Zouma, I am always in favour of rehabilitation, but that involves being held accountable, accepting your punishment and showing genuine remorse and doing what you can to make amends. If those happen, then rehabilitation  and can follow. The same applies to Goodwillie.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,212
  • YNWA
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3564 on: Yesterday at 07:40:51 pm »
Sponsors work with "influencers" who they think align with their goals. Once that person does something stupid then they are rightly dropped as they no longer align.

I see absolutely no issue with that. People's actions have consequences, and losing sponsors is one of them when you're a footballer.

If he reforms he'll likely get another sponsor down the line, but he'll take a deserved financial hit.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,211
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3565 on: Yesterday at 07:41:59 pm »
Another thing to consider and has possibly already been mentioned  is that this is very unlikely to have been a one off. Sick individual. Zero sympathy for him.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,607
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3566 on: Yesterday at 07:42:40 pm »
Plus.hes a footballer. If he never works again hes still set for life
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,324
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3567 on: Yesterday at 07:43:46 pm »
Quote from: Lochgelly Violet on Yesterday at 07:28:50 pm
One thing that is surprising (and maybe telling) is how poorly West Ham have judged the situation. Surely a sane, well run organization would have made sure that Zouma never made it onto the pitch last night. There was very little upside to playing Zouma last night and the backlash inevitable.

It's like Yorkshire not realizing how badly their response to the racism report would go down in the world at large. Cultural dinosaurs run by fat torys, wholly unaware the world has changed around them.

Moyes is probably a SNP supporter if anything but thats besides the point. To say one thing and then reward the Zouma player with a starting place showed us this club has no moral authority whatsoever.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,212
  • YNWA
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3568 on: Yesterday at 07:43:48 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 07:42:40 pm
Plus.hes a footballer. If he never works again hes still set for life

Well, depends really as if he's sacked and WHU go after him for his fee then he could be wiped out.
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,313
  • YNWA
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3569 on: Yesterday at 07:45:05 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 07:37:49 pm
I agree with your last sentence. However the bolded part, it seems that Vitality's relationship was with West Ham the  clun not the player, and they have ended their relationship today after West Ham played Zouma last night. I don't think it is unfortunate in the slightest  or a sad reflection of society that a company and companies their associated companies take a PR hit for their actions last night.

For Zouma, I am always in favour of rehabilitation, but that involves being held accountable, accepting your punishment and showing genuine remorse and doing what you can to make amends. If those happen, then rehabilitation  and can follow. The same applies to Goodwillie.

Exactly. Rehabilitation when your initial idea was that it was okay to hit a pet/animal/person for fun (which is much worse than being drunk and not in senses or reacting back to taunts, which certain people are prone to occasionally) is not as simple as someone making a statement of apology and moving on.

The person has to realize that it was not okay to do that genuinely, that is when rehabilitation can happen. It's a slow process and often the process only happens when the person is punished adequately. Any person will have second thoughts over certain actions/decisions/line of thought only when they meet opposition and punishment for a wrong act. Otherwise, the person's line of thought will remain the same, it's just that they will be more careful about doing the crime in public, but the root of the problem will still remain.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:46:53 pm by PoetryInMotion »
Logged

Offline Lochgelly Violet

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 39
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3570 on: Yesterday at 08:46:32 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 07:43:46 pm
Moyes is probably a SNP supporter if anything but thats besides the point. To say one thing and then reward the Zouma player with a starting place showed us this club has no moral authority whatsoever.

I was more thinking about the board room and executives which should have put a hand on his shoulder. 
Logged

Offline has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3571 on: Yesterday at 09:09:08 pm »
Well, I didnt want to comment until I seen his crime.

Have just now watched this, thinking perhaps that our nation of over sensitive people have blown this out of proportion ....

Kurt Happy Zouma: you utter fucking c*nt. I really fucking hate you. I sincerely hope your career spirals into oblivion from this day forth. I only wish I could have gotten a ticket to our up and coming hammers game and hurl abuse at you, whilst cheering on our triumphant team, but was told a hospitality ticket costs 900 quid so that was out of the question.

David Fucking Moyes: You have finally shown the world what a spineless wanker, with zero integrity, you really are.

I still quite like the hammers though and fair play to their supporters condemning them both.

Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,564
  • 27 Years...
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3572 on: Today at 02:05:29 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 07:41:59 pm
Another thing to consider and has possibly already been mentioned  is that this is very unlikely to have been a one off. Sick individual. Zero sympathy for him.
I very much doubt that it was the first time he's done this to his cat(s). It's not the kind of thing you wouldn't dream of doing one day, then suddenly do for no apparent reason the day after. If it's something he found acceptable to do on Friday, then he'd find it equally acceptable a week on Tuesday too.

Personally, I hope he gets some counselling. Such cruelty to animals is often indicative of deeper psychological problems. Many people who go on to do some grotesque things actually start out hurting wild animals and/or pets. A 27 year-old man acting like this is concerning. If I were his club, I'd probably be recommending that he seeks some sort of therapy because, as you said, his actions are indicative of some level of psychological sickness.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,607
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3573 on: Today at 03:13:55 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 07:41:59 pm
Another thing to consider and has possibly already been mentioned  is that this is very unlikely to have been a one off. Sick individual. Zero sympathy for him.

Yeah sadly saw the video at work and it very much comes across as look what I do to my cats, its funny
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,138
  • Maths Mug!
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3574 on: Today at 03:25:55 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 07:41:59 pm
Another thing to consider and has possibly already been mentioned  is that this is very unlikely to have been a one off. Sick individual. Zero sympathy for him.

Exactly. He probably does it every day. Absolute arsehole.

... I'm slightly concerned about some of the comments in here seemingly playing this down. If he was kicking a woman, would we be more outraged? Should we be? Is it more ok to  physically abuse animals than it is people? I personally don't think it is.

The outrage this has caused is fully justified IMO.
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,064
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3575 on: Today at 04:15:43 am »
Sponsor update:

Vitality described themselves as "hugely disappointed by the judgement subsequently shown by the club in response to this incident. As such, we are suspending our sponsorship of West Ham United with immediate effect. We will now be further engaging with the club to understand what actions they will be taking to address the situation."


"Experience Kissimmee announced today that it has ended its sponsorship of West Ham United Football Club," said the Florida-based tourism organization. They had previously said. "It was disheartening to learn that the player Kurt Zouma was part of the starting lineup in West Ham United's game (Tuesday) night."



"We have concluded our investigation and can confirm Kurt Zouma is no longer an Adidas contracted athlete," the sportswear manufacturer said.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,860
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3576 on: Today at 04:27:55 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:56:15 pm
Is it, Why

Because most of us fought at least once in our lives, punched another man, got punched by another man, for this or that reason, that doesn't determine who we are, unless you do it constantly then you're a c*nt who needs to go to prison. Heck, there are sports where you are allowed to beat up the shit out of another man, but there's no sport where you're allowed to beat up cats. Punching another man once or twice in your life doesn't make you a psychopath, but taking pleasure by torturing animals are the very signs of a psychopath person.

Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,085
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3577 on: Today at 07:07:30 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:15:43 am
Sponsor update:

Vitality described themselves as "hugely disappointed by the judgement subsequently shown by the club in response to this incident. As such, we are suspending our sponsorship of West Ham United with immediate effect. We will now be further engaging with the club to understand what actions they will be taking to address the situation."


"Experience Kissimmee announced today that it has ended its sponsorship of West Ham United Football Club," said the Florida-based tourism organization. They had previously said. "It was disheartening to learn that the player Kurt Zouma was part of the starting lineup in West Ham United's game (Tuesday) night."


"We have concluded our investigation and can confirm Kurt Zouma is no longer an Adidas contracted athlete," the sportswear manufacturer said.

A lot of these sponsors get more publicity for pulling out / suspending their sponsorship than they ever got for being the actual sponsor.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3578 on: Today at 07:15:51 am »
I'm just glad they weren't playing Sheffield Wednesday last night.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mVft77m2Oy8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mVft77m2Oy8</a>

Apparently, had been missing for 8 months.

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-south-yorkshire-60320743

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,198
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3579 on: Today at 07:59:52 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 07:37:49 pm
I agree with your last sentence. However the bolded part, it seems that Vitality's relationship was with West Ham the  clun not the player, and they have ended their relationship today after West Ham played Zouma last night. I don't think it is unfortunate in the slightest  or a sad reflection of society that a company and companies their associated companies take a PR hit for their actions last night.

For Zouma, I am always in favour of rehabilitation, but that involves being held accountable, accepting your punishment and showing genuine remorse and doing what you can to make amends. If those happen, then rehabilitation  and can follow. The same applies to Goodwillie.

Vitality only consider it in terms of the good publicity (/whatever sponsorship fee they don't have to pay) that they get from ditching West Ham as opposed to their (almost invisible) sponsorship of West Ham. It's not like some insurance company have morals.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,860
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3580 on: Today at 08:08:59 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 07:59:52 am
Vitality only consider it in terms of the good publicity (/whatever sponsorship fee they don't have to pay) that they get from ditching West Ham as opposed to their (almost invisible) sponsorship of West Ham. It's not like some insurance company have morals.

Agree with that.
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace. RIP dad. 01/09/1947 - 18/08/2021
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,040
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3581 on: Today at 08:45:03 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:15:51 am
Apparently, had been missing for 8 months.

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-south-yorkshire-60320743
"A cat! A cat! A cat, a cat, a cat!" <--- which of our games in the 70s or 80s was that? A frustrated Kop apparently had switched from "Attack! Attack! Attack, attack, attack!" when a moggy ran on to the pitch. Or is this an urban myth?
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,297
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3582 on: Today at 08:58:36 am »
Hadnt seen the video until this morning. As bad as the cruelty is itself (and its vile), its his teaching of it to a child thats mind boggling. Frankly, he deserves everything coming his way.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 85 86 87 88 89 [90]   Go Up
« previous next »
 