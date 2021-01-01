I agree with you for what it's worth Boots and said as much this morning. Of course there is always a fine line between adequate punishment and too much. Unfortunately people aren't keen to tread that line anymore, they go full bore. West Ham are losing sponsors, Zouma is losing his personal deals and if anybody thinks we're finished here they're deluded. The only thing that satisfies a large number of people these days is to effectively finish them. I would be amazed if it doesn't finish up with West Ham having to either "mutually agree" to part ways or plain sacking him. I can't see him being able to play football in England ever again. I just cannot agree with anybody who believes this is the way to go now. For absence of doubt, once again it's a horrible act he committed; pre meditated and cowardly but this lynch mob mentality is just chronic nowadays and I'm bored of it. Every time somebody makes a mistake every man and his fucking dog is called to arms to make sure 'justice' is served. Chris Packham ffs?



How about as a society we seek to teach and rehabilitate people instead of this charade we're seeing. I hope to god nobody from RAWK is in the unfortunate position of ever making a big mistake that becomes well publicised because the way we're moving as a society they'll find it impossible to come back from it.



About the 1st point of punishment, the only way to ensure that crimes are not repeated by the same person is to demand and get the justice needed. This is what people are asking for.Also, a person, when found doing a crime and punished adequately, will give others the security that people who have already been victims of different crimes/assaults/abuses will be more secure in the presence of potential threats when those threats know and have seen the level of punishment that previous crime doers have got.Basically, justice and punishment for wrongdoers is the only safety blanket that genuine and compassionate people have, and if that is thrown out of the window, there is no way you can expect morals from certain types of people, and all will be chaos. This is why it is important that a crime meets justice, especially one that is public. If criminals are let go in public knowledge, it will give so much of an opportunity/confidence for crimes to be done by other people among public, with an idea that they can get away with it and eventually, it will lead to people thinking it is okay to do certain crimes since they are not/will not be punished for them.About the 2nd point of reforming and rehabilitation - punishment and rehabilitation are not mutually exclusive, a person can be punished according to the law, serve time/or whatever they are asked to do and then be rehabilitated or they can be rehabilitated when they're serving time. I've seen several jails encouraging teachers to impart their knowledge and morals to people serving time, so that they can come back as a changed person. So, it's not this or the other like you're making it out. If people do find that someone is actually a changed man eventually (by actions and not by words), then of course they can redeem some of what they lost by their initial mistake.But doing a crime, and then writing a letter saying they won't do again, will never cut it. No person changes the moment they get caught. They change through a long process of accepting punishment and then going through rehabilitation.