I agree with you for what it's worth Boots and said as much this morning. Of course there is always a fine line between adequate punishment and too much. Unfortunately people aren't keen to tread that line anymore, they go full bore. West Ham are losing sponsors, Zouma is losing his personal deals and if anybody thinks we're finished here they're deluded. The only thing that satisfies a large number of people these days is to effectively finish them. I would be amazed if it doesn't finish up with West Ham having to either "mutually agree" to part ways or plain sacking him. I can't see him being able to play football in England ever again. I just cannot agree with anybody who believes this is the way to go now. For absence of doubt, once again it's a horrible act he committed; pre meditated and cowardly but this lynch mob mentality is just chronic nowadays and I'm bored of it. Every time somebody makes a mistake every man and his fucking dog is called to arms to make sure 'justice' is served. Chris Packham ffs?



How about as a society we seek to teach and rehabilitate people instead of this charade we're seeing. I hope to god nobody from RAWK is in the unfortunate position of ever making a big mistake that becomes well publicised because the way we're moving as a society they'll find it impossible to come back from it.