Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:33:26 pm
Did he say something like he's one of our better players and that's why he's starting.

It's on a similar level as Raith Rovers statement on signing David Goodwillie last week.
I hope he's boo'd by every person in the Stadium
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:40:38 pm
Disgraceful that he is starting.
Although the Met have said they are not investigating, Surrey police have said they are investigating and liasing with the RSPCA.

If he lives in Surrey then presumably its not fir the Met to get involved,even if they would.

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:39:39 pm
Moyes is spineless.

West Hams sponsors need to start pulling their sponsorships.

Disgusting player, disgusting manager, disgusting club.

I want those West Ham branded dildos off the club shop shelves by morning.

Of all the clubs for this to happen to, its hardly a surprise that they dont appear to be taking a stand.
A binman got sacked around this time last year for kicking a snowman.  Footballers dont even get dropped from the team for one game for kicking harmless domesticated animals.

Utterly bonkers.
I should be amazed he hasn't even been dropped for this game, but then I guessed they were going to try and brush it under the carpet after reading their shitty statement earlier today.

Just a reminder what detestable owners they have there.
Given that Moyse wanted to give a female journalist a straightener, I don't really see it as in any way shocking that he would pick Zouma. Amazing that someone in the commercial/PR department didn't red flag this.
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 08:04:30 pm
Given that Moyse wanted to give a female journalist a straightener, I don't really see it as in any way shocking that he would pick Zouma. Amazing that someone in the commercial/PR department didn't red flag this.

Given that the owners have made their fortune selling Dildos and the Managing Directors only claim to fame is looking smug in the background of a show hosted by an old racist are we that shocked.
Say No to Racism.


Say Yes to Animal Abuse.

They sent the message today.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Just have to agree with everyone condemning his actions and what a sick fuck he is. Pea of a brain

At the bare minimum, the animals should be removed and rehomed with proper caring and responsible owners they deserve
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:38:08 pm
Say No to Racism.


Say Yes to Animal Abuse.

They sent the message today.

If it was one of us we'd already be in cuffs.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:47:47 pm
If it was one of us we'd already be in cuffs.

I read that as crufts at first  ;D
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:48:45 pm
I read that as crufts at first  ;D


My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

I think in a way you have to give Moyes credit as usually you get some PR statements about how it was a mistake and the players has learned, yada yada yada. But no, not Moyes. No matter how deplorable it is you know exactly where he stands. A players ability to play is all that he cares about. Therefore nobody should be surprised before or after how pathetic he is and therefore he's done all of us a service in making that clear. Zouma could be a young Michael Vick for all we know but for Moyes those animals are nothing in comparison to the points Zouma could possibly help accumlate.

As far as Zouma, it's really pathetic but doubly so because of the kid involved. Also you have to figure for something like this it's not his first time and you shudder to think what he does when the camera isn't rolling.
Disgusted by Zouma, disgusted that Moyes has opted to play him, and disgusted that nobody higher up at West Ham had the sense & morality to take tonight's 'decision' away from the 'football staff'.

Hope the West Ham fans made their feelings clear, and continue to do so this week.
Moyes was always a coward, no surprise there. Type of person who would hide behind his wife if someone threatened him to hand over his wallet and keys.
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 10:28:34 pm
Moyes was always a coward, no surprise there. Type of person who would hide behind his wife if someone threatened him to hand over his wallet and keys.

Yep.

Also a man who threatened to slap a woman for asking him a question. Absolute wrong un. Him, Brady and the Dildo Brothers are perfect for that shit plastic club with their shit bubbles song in their shit stadium.
Quote from: jackh on Today at 10:24:50 pm
Disgusted by Zouma, disgusted that Moyes has opted to play him, and disgusted that nobody higher up at West Ham had the sense & morality to take tonight's 'decision' away from the 'football staff'.

Hope the West Ham fans made their feelings clear, and continue to do so this week.
:thumbup
Heard about this earlier today and only just seen the footage. My initial reaction is that the kick isn't as bad as I imagined. Hear me out tho...

In my head I imagined a full thwack or something - cat standing there and it feels a full swish of a foot. I didn't have a drop kick in my head, but his drop kick is almost gentle... he's almost lowered the cat down and scooped it along the floor a bit - even tho, he has kicked it. Watch it again... i think that's almost true... there's a touch of him lowering it and pushing it along, even if he did drop it and kick it. His foot isn't going thru the line and he hasn't thrown the cat up in the air to drop to the floor. That's my taking his side over and done with...

What is the worst bit for me is the violent chasing of it around the house and the laughter - from his own kids too. The cat is living in a culture of fear and ridicule and we've probably seen it having a good day. That's what upsets me the most.
Quote from: Filler. on Today at 11:01:57 pm
Heard about this earlier today and only just seen the footage. My initial reaction is that the kick isn't as bad as I imagined. Hear me out tho...

In my head I imagined a full thwack or something - cat standing there and it feels a full swish of a foot. I didn't have a drop kick in my head, but his drop kick is almost gentle... he's almost lowered the cat down and scooped it along the floor a bit - even tho, he has kicked it. Watch it again... i think that's almost true... there's a touch of him lowering it and pushing it along, even if he did drop it and kick it. His foot isn't going thru the line and he hasn't thrown the cat up in the air to drop to the floor. That's my taking his side over and done with...

Nah. Sounds like the sort of excuse someone who knows they've fucked up comes up with. "I only dropped kicked my cat softly - it was a loving kick."

Not to mention the full on slap he gives it knocking it out of his kids arms.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:04:12 pm

Not to mention the full on slap he gives it knocking it out of his kids arms.

Yeah, that is fucking grim. Don't get me wrong... the whole thing is grim viewing... I'm just trying to find balance. And failing.
