I think in a way you have to give Moyes credit as usually you get some PR statements about how it was a mistake and the players has learned, yada yada yada. But no, not Moyes. No matter how deplorable it is you know exactly where he stands. A players ability to play is all that he cares about. Therefore nobody should be surprised before or after how pathetic he is and therefore he's done all of us a service in making that clear. Zouma could be a young Michael Vick for all we know but for Moyes those animals are nothing in comparison to the points Zouma could possibly help accumlate.
As far as Zouma, it's really pathetic but doubly so because of the kid involved. Also you have to figure for something like this it's not his first time and you shudder to think what he does when the camera isn't rolling.