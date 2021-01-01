Heard about this earlier today and only just seen the footage. My initial reaction is that the kick isn't as bad as I imagined. Hear me out tho...



In my head I imagined a full thwack or something - cat standing there and it feels a full swish of a foot. I didn't have a drop kick in my head, but his drop kick is almost gentle... he's almost lowered the cat down and scooped it along the floor a bit - even tho, he has kicked it. Watch it again... i think that's almost true... there's a touch of him lowering it and pushing it along, even if he did drop it and kick it. His foot isn't going thru the line and he hasn't thrown the cat up in the air to drop to the floor. That's my taking his side over and done with...



What is the worst bit for me is the violent chasing of it around the house and the laughter - from his own kids too. The cat is living in a culture of fear and ridicule and we've probably seen it having a good day. That's what upsets me the most.