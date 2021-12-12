« previous next »
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3320 on: Today at 12:57:05 pm »
I'm glad I'm not a Watford player tonight because I'd be out to end his career the fucking rat scumbag, fuck the repercussions. What goes around come around. What he did to that poor defenceless cat, it will come back to him in a much worse way later in life.

This just goes to show that most footballers just live in their own fantasy world with no perception of reality. The money clearly gets to their head. Only a select few like Mane and Rashford are down to earth.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3321 on: Today at 01:00:45 pm »
Why the fuck would you drop kick your cat?
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3322 on: Today at 01:08:49 pm »
Not watching that video, but someone absolutely needs to do something about Zouma, you can't go around booting animals and laughing about it, dickhead.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3323 on: Today at 01:24:07 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:55:49 pm
No chance, surely Taylor is above both of these?!
Here we go :)

What happened to the West Ham related nature of this thread
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3324 on: Today at 01:30:42 pm »
Just realised I have a shit load of bets placed already for the Cheltenham festival. Anyone got the RSPCA's number so I can report myself and get banned from ever owning a pet?

Zouma is a c*nt.

I agree with Andy for once. In my experience, those that are happy to abuse pets don't leave it at that. Partners and kids also get it and I wouldn't be surprised if Zouma was one of those.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3325 on: Today at 01:35:42 pm »
Generally the game needs more governance not just what people do on the pitch.

In the last few months, the premier league had 2 sexual predators and an animal abuser. These are serious and a stain to the game we enjoy watching.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3326 on: Today at 01:37:47 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:55:17 am
Hope this c*nt gets fucking snapped the next time he plays.

Absolute fucking shitbag. That he's not being sacked is a fucking disgrace from West Ham

Football can get fucked.
Yes, this 100%
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3327 on: Today at 01:39:07 pm »
It'd probably actually be advantageous to West Ham to take a strong stand here. Get good PR and - this blokes not even good. Failed at Chelsea, failed on a few of his loans, got bullied around by Kiddermister strikers at the weekend. Epitome of mediocrity and a massive c*nt.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3328 on: Today at 01:39:34 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 01:35:42 pm
Generally the game needs more governance not just what people do on the pitch.

In the last few months, the premier league had 2 sexual predators and an animal abuser. These are serious and a stain to the game we enjoy watching.

I do wonder if it's the same level of dickhead behaviour that there's always been at that level of the game, just with social media people are getting exposed more.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3329 on: Today at 01:50:32 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:39:34 pm
I do wonder if it's the same level of dickhead behaviour that there's always been at that level of the game, just with social media people are getting exposed more.

I mean if you just take the PL there are probably what, 500 or so senior plays in the game? If you took a random pick of 500 guys you'd probably find a handful of wronguns in some form.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3330 on: Today at 02:00:52 pm »
Remember that injury he got at Chelsea where his leg/knee just looked horribly out of place? Forget exactly what it was. Yeah, that the next time he plays, please, preferably fucking finishing his career off.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3331 on: Today at 02:43:13 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 11:49:58 am
Im one of those posters. Horse racing is absolutely my favourite pastime aside from following us. I cant condone everything about horse racing, and there are some things about it that make me question my enjoyment of it at times.
However on the whole the animals involved are looked after to a very high standard and kept in very good surroundings, and are loved and looked after by the stable lads and lasses. They are magnificent animals that do magnificent things and that is why I love the game.
It doesnt mean I cant stand against any cruelty to any animal when I see it, and I appreciate some will see horse racing as cruel full stop, but I disagree.

Finally why try to make this about something it isnt. Its about someone deliberately doing something that causes harm to their cat, and rightfully being condemned for their behaviour.

Thanks for your reasoned response.

Yes, I agree with this.  Zouma is disgusting for doing what he did!

However, I disagree with your views on horse racing.  I think it is a somewhat cruel and elitist "sport."

5 Reasons Why Horse Racing is Cruel

Quote
Horses are cool animals. They are smart gentle giants who can weigh up to 1,000 poundsyes, you read that right!

But even though they are large, strong animals, horses can be hurt very easily. So why do people ride them around tracks at dangerously high speeds whipping them the whole time? To entertain other peoplefor fun! Yes, its unbelievable but true. Some adults like horse racing because they can place bets on the horses and win some money if their chosen horse wins the race.

Thousands of horses suffer in the horse-racing industry. Here are five reasons why its cruel:

1. Racing is hard on horses bodies.

Horses often start racing when theyre just 2 years old. Thats too young. Their bones are still growing, and their bodies arent ready for the pressure of running at full speed on a hard track, so they can get injured more easily than older horses.

2. Horses are often drugged.

Because theyre forced to run so fast, a lot of horses get hurt. But instead of letting them rest and recover from their injuries, many trainers and veterinarians give them drugs so they wont feel the pain and can keep on racing. This can cause their injuries to get even worse. Sometimes theyre also given illegal drugs or other stuff that isnt good for them, like snake venom and alcoholanything to try to make them run faster.

3. Around 24 horses die every week on U.S. racetracks.

Some horses are injured so badly that they cant be healed, such as when their bones break or shatter.

4. Its a lonely business for the horses.

Horses are herd animalsthey naturally live together in large groups, graze together in meadows, and roam all around. In races, they spend up to 23 hours a day in a stall and are always being dragged around to different racetracks, so they dont often get to enjoy some freedom or spend time with other horses.

5. Losers never win.

Any horses who dont win races or who stop winning often get shipped to Canada, Mexico, or Japan to be slaughtered for meat, even if theyre still young. Some are killed at just 5 or 6 years old, even though they could live to be 30 or more.

https://www.petakids.com/save-animals/horse-racing/


Is horse racing cruel?

Quote
For many people, including those who dont normally follow horse racing, watching and betting on events such as Cheltenham and the Grand National, is something that happens each year. Although hugely popular with the general public, the high number of injuries and fatalities of horses involved has led many to call for this cruel sport to be banned. .

The League Against Cruel Sports believe that gruelling races of four miles or more with several fences involved, is too demanding for most horses. The high number of fatalities on at this type of race, makes it clear that unnecessary suffering is being caused. According to reports, race-horses are being fatally injured and destroyed at race-courses all over the UK on a regular basis.. Many fatalities occur in National Hunt racing (also known as jump racing or steeplechase) which includes the Grand National and Cheltenham Festival.

Hundreds of horses die on the race course every year. Animal Aid keep track of these figures, which you can find on their Race Horse Death Watch website. These figures do not include horse deaths that occur during training or elective euthanasia
Fatal injuries at the Grand National and Cheltenham

The Grand National (which is just one race among several on the same course at the Aintree Festival) and the Cheltenham Festival, are two of the biggest events in the horse racing calendar.

These events attract very large crowds and significant amounts of money placed in bets, by attendees enjoying the spectacle of horse racing. However, these races can be particularly dangerous as the prestigious nature of the event can lead to horses being pushed beyond their limits.

In 2019, the death of a horse Up For Review at the Grand National and the banning of three jockeys at the Cheltenham Festival resulted in a review of and consultation for both events.

As a result, the Cheltenham Festival introduced in 2020. These include reducing the track length from four miles to just over 3 miles, alongside reducing the number of jumps from 25 to 23. Furthermore, both the horses and jockeys must meet a set level of experience before participating in the chase.

The League Against Cruel Sports is calling for the abolition of the Aintree Grand National, until and unless it improves its practices to such an extent that animal welfare and not the unique character of the race is the priority.


What can be done to make horse racing safe?

We believe that horses should only be used in races and events which are within their own capacity and that of their riders. For example, many races have fences that are too high and courses too long which makes them highly strenuous for most horses.

We acknowledge the improvements that have been made at the Grand National and that the number of deaths during the race itself have been reduced. However, the figures still show that horses still die at the wider Aintree Festival, as they do at Cheltenham and other courses across the country. One horse death is too many.

The League believe that animal welfare at racing events could be improved by: reducing the number of horses in races; making fences more manageable for tiring horses; shortening the length of the races.

The League also opposes the whipping of horses which has been shown to be ineffective and can cause painful welts. The use of the whip urges the horse to perform beyond its normal capabilities and can result in injuries and stress.

The racing industry is currently responsible for race horse welfare  but the number of on-course fatalities is still around 200 a year, and horses continue to be abused with the whip. The League is calling for the establishment of a new, independent organisation with sole responsibility for race-horse welfare.
How can I help horses?

Become a voice for race-horses by contacting your MP and asking them to urgently discuss horse safety with the race organisers.

You can also join the League in our endeavours to protect horses. By joining our supporter groups or sharing this on your social media to express your concerns, together we can lead the way to a future without animals being persecuted in the name of sport.


https://www.league.org.uk/what-we-do/protect-animals/horse-racing/
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3332 on: Today at 02:48:32 pm »
Did Zouma kick a race horse or something?
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3333 on: Today at 03:14:04 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:43:13 pm
Thanks for your reasoned response.

Yes, I agree with this.  Zouma is disgusting for doing what he did!

However, I disagree with your views on horse racing.  I think it is a somewhat cruel and elitist "sport."

5 Reasons Why Horse Racing is Cruel

https://www.petakids.com/save-animals/horse-racing/


Is horse racing cruel?


https://www.league.org.uk/what-we-do/protect-animals/horse-racing/
I will reply but lets not derail what is a thread for West Ham related stuff.

I appreciate its not everyones cup of tea and can see why some consider it cruel. A lot of what youve posted there across those 5 points isnt accurate, certainly not in this country and Ireland. I dont follow racing in the US as they do seem more lax in terms of welfare and use of drugs. And as Ive said there are aspects of horse racing I struggle with, I flinch whenever they fall I dont enjoy seeing them come to any harm. Clearly there needs to be more opportunities for them after racing even though there are a lot of organisations now that do look after retired racehorses. But racehorses are loved and cared for greatly by the majority of those involved and often live in better conditions than horses outside of the industry.

Not trying to convince anyone of anything, but it isnt as black and white as it sometimes seems.

And its certainly not related to West Ham or Kurt Zouma kicking a cat. The c*nt
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3334 on: Today at 03:19:49 pm »
One major concern I have as a cat owner is that we've seen trends where dickheads see something online then think it's funny to repeat it.

Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3335 on: Today at 03:31:26 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:30:42 pm
Zouma is a c*nt.

I agree with Andy for once. In my experience, those that are happy to abuse pets don't leave it at that. Partners and kids also get it and I wouldn't be surprised if Zouma was one of those.

i aint watching any vid with that shit but the bit i've highlighted above is well known in the field of psychology, it's also a well researched red flag when seen in children with a propensity for it. i wont go into the ramifications of it as that's a bit much for a west ham thread but yeah, if he's abusing his cat, total c*nt, i got no time ever for pricks that think cruelty to animals is even something to contemplate doing, let alone do it, it's never made any sense to me other than you sir, are a c*nt, roll over and die
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3336 on: Today at 03:35:16 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:43:13 pm


No people or animals were harmed in the production of the gas to heat my house, the fuel to run my car, the leather to make the shoes on my feet, no children abused in the making of my clothes, the technology in my house, no people worked to death to produce the avocados on my toast. I live a life of happiness and daffodils in a meadow where humans and animals are never ever harmed.  Class mate.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3337 on: Today at 03:51:19 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:35:16 pm
No people or animals were harmed in the production of the gas to heat my house, the fuel to run my car, the leather to make the shoes on my feet, no children abused in the making of my clothes, the technology in my house, no people worked to death to produce the avocados on my toast. I live a life of happiness and daffodils in a meadow where humans and animals are never ever harmed.  Class mate.

Some things you can choose, some you cannot.

You choose to bet on horses, I choose not.  Sorry If me pointing out cruelty upsets you.



Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3338 on: Today at 03:52:38 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:35:16 pm
No people or animals were harmed in the production of the gas to heat my house, the fuel to run my car, the leather to make the shoes on my feet, no children abused in the making of my clothes, the technology in my house, no people worked to death to produce the avocados on my toast. I live a life of happiness and daffodils in a meadow where humans and animals are never ever harmed.  Class mate.
This is a terrible take.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3339 on: Today at 03:53:08 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:26:39 am
Yep.

Lots of posters that like a bet on the horses on here - they wont appreciate being called out on it though.

Red-Soldier with his second sweeping generalisation of forum posters in nearly as many days.

The other day we were all advocates of Sports-Washing because we dared to watch the Winter Olympics.

Now us lads who follow horse racing, no doubt pull the legs off spiders and are destined to become the next Ted Bundy.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3340 on: Today at 03:53:53 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:51:19 pm
Some things you can choose, some you cannot.

You choose to bet on horses, I choose not.  Sorry If me pointing out cruelty upsets you.

You're currently choosing, for nothing more than fun, to use an electronic device & an internet connection, and a website hosted on a server - all of which contribute to numerous environmental issues. Yet you bang on about environmental issues.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3341 on: Today at 04:07:33 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 11:36:30 am
Right so let me guess - betting on a horse is the same as kicking a cat?

Fuck me you lot need brain transplants.

They're crackers  ;D
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3342 on: Today at 04:09:21 pm »
As a cat person I'm absolutely fuming to see something like that. Zouma you fucking c*nt.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3343 on: Today at 04:11:47 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 01:35:42 pm
Generally the game needs more governance not just what people do on the pitch.

In the last few months, the premier league had 2 sexual predators and an animal abuser. These are serious and a stain to the game we enjoy watching.

I don't agree,it's a game played by people so there will obviously some shitbags who play it at the top,it's a stain on our species.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3344 on: Today at 04:13:55 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:51:19 pm
Some things you can choose, some you cannot.

You choose to bet on horses, I choose not.  Sorry If me pointing out cruelty upsets you.

It doesn't upset me, but horse racing isn't in the same ballpark as booting a cat across the kitchen and hitting it a slap
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3345 on: Today at 04:20:11 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 03:53:08 pm
Red-Soldier with his second sweeping generalisation of forum posters in nearly as many days.

The other day we were all advocates of Sports-Washing because we dared to watch the Winter Olympics.

Now us lads who follow horse racing, no doubt pull the legs off spiders and are destined to become the next Ted Bundy.

Interesting  ;D

Quote from: Red-Soldier on February  2, 2022, 03:36:43 pm
Athletes were advised not to take their own personal mobile phones, in case they were hacked.

Such a lovely place to hold an Olympics!

Don't really want to involve myself in the sportswashing!  I guess people in here will turn a blind eye for some entertainment.

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:04:28 am
Fourth in the curling  ;D
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3346 on: Today at 04:22:36 pm »
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3347 on: Today at 04:28:14 pm »
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3348 on: Today at 04:29:14 pm »
Red-soldier's cell wall in the alternate version of Shawshank Redemption

Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3349 on: Today at 04:31:17 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:20:11 pm
Interesting  ;D

It was on the frontpage of BBC Sport - couldn't miss it if you tried!

I haven't watched any of it, as I don't agree with where it's being held.  Shame as I do like the Winter Olympics!

Terrible animal and human rights record they have - I wonder if they enjoy horse racing  ;)
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3350 on: Today at 04:34:56 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:31:17 pm
I haven't watched any of it, as I don't agree with where it's being held. 

You'll not be watching the Utd match tonight then
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3351 on: Today at 04:42:17 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 04:34:56 pm
You'll not be watching the Utd match tonight then

:D

Red soldier has form for sweeping generalisations, seem to remember people being annoyed with those insulation protestors being called Priti Patels
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3352 on: Today at 04:48:42 pm »
What absolutely boggles the mind....If you are famous and you get a semi on from abusing defenceless animals, Why in the name of all that is holy would you let somebody film it even if there is a tiny tiny chance of the newspapers getting hold of the clip why would you do it?

thick as pig shit.

Needs his pets rehoming, banning from keeping any future pets and a sizeable donation to a cat charity before he can even be considered for selection.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3353 on: Today at 04:58:40 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 04:42:17 pm
:D

Red soldier has form for sweeping generalisations, seem to remember people being annoyed with those insulation protestors being called Priti Patels

Yeah, he called me a number of Tory slurs in there.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3354 on: Today at 05:06:14 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/feb/08/west-ham-kurt-zouma-kicking-cat-rspca-criticises

Police launch inquiries into video of West Hams Kurt Zouma kicking cat

Police have opened inquiries into a video that shows West Hams Kurt Zouma kicking and slapping a cat. They are planning a joint investigation with the RSPCA, which has described the footage as very upsetting.

Zouma has apologised after the disturbing video surfaced online, with West Ham also condemning the footage and vowing to deal with the matter internally.

In the video, Zouma is seen dropping, kicking and slapping the cat, while laughter can be heard in the background. The 27-year-old then chases the animal before throwing a pair of shoes at it and slapping its head.

Surrey Police told the Evening Standard: Inquiries are under way after we received an allegation earlier today (February 8), in relation to an animal being abused at an address in north Surrey.

The allegations were received after a video emerged over the weekend showing a cat being ill-treated. We are currently liaising with the RSPCA with a view to carrying out a joint investigation into the matter. Inquiries remain ongoing and we will provide further updates in due course.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA had earlier said: This is a very upsetting video. Its never acceptable to kick, hit or slap an animal, for punishment or otherwise. We are so grateful to people who report suspected animal suffering to us and we would like to reassure people we will always look into and, if necessary, investigate any complaints made to us about animal welfare.

West Ham have condemned Zoumas actions to the *** un in a strongly worded statement after it published the clip.

West Ham United unreservedly condemns the actions of our player, Kurt Zouma, in the video that has circulated, West Ham said. We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally, but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals.

Zouma told The ***: I want to apologise for my actions. There are no excuses for my behaviour, which I sincerely regret. I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video. I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy.

They are loved and cherished by our entire family, and this behaviour was an isolated incident that will not happen again.

The video was filmed by Zoumas brother, Yoan Zouma, who plays for Dagenham and Redbridge. Yoan Zouma said: I deeply regret my involvement in the video that has been widely circulated and unreservedly apologise, not only for my actions, but for the upset and distress this will have caused to so many people.

I am now taking time to reflect on what I have done but wish to assure everyone that this was an isolated incident and not something that I am proud of.

The National League club condemned the incident and said they were taking it very seriously.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3355 on: Today at 05:07:19 pm »
I think there are many who see lots of double standards when it comes to animal cruelty and get angered by that. Many people claim to be animal lovers for example then go home and tuck into a lamb shank.

However like the environment I try to take the positive side and realise change is such a slow and difficult thing. Even if people change one thing that's great, so people being outraged more and more by videos like this for me is good and a sign of better things to come hopefully.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3356 on: Today at 05:09:44 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 05:07:19 pm
I think there are many who see lots of double standards when it comes to animal cruelty and get angered by that. Many people claim to be animal lovers for example then go home and tuck into a lamb shank.

However like the environment I try to take the positive side and realise change is such a slow and difficult thing. Even if people change one thing that's great, so people being outraged more and more by videos like this for me is good and a sign of better things to come hopefully.

Again, this seems to be a lot of 'whataboutery'

I think there is a difference between abusing a family pet and eating meat from an animal that was intended for slaughter in the farming industry.

In the same way that someone sticking £5 on a horse is far different from someone kicking a family pet across a room, slapping it around and throwing shit at it.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3357 on: Today at 05:14:20 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 05:09:44 pm
Again, this seems to be a lot of 'whataboutery'

I think there is a difference between abusing a family pet and eating meat from an animal that was intended for slaughter in the farming industry.

In the same way that someone sticking £5 on a horse is far different from someone kicking a family pet across a room, slapping it around and throwing shit at it.

I am not comparing the two. Just pointing out how some people see double standards in what some view as cruelty to animals and some don't. A lot of people don't view eating meat as cruel for example but others do.

But this is a wider point some have gone onto that is not to do with the specific thread. I am saying that I understand that point but also take the positives from more and more people viewing stuff like this (kicking a cat) as horrendous.
