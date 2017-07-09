« previous next »
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #3280 on: Today at 08:31:43 am
fucking piece of shit, it just boils my anger way too much when i see animal cruelty. fuck his brother who filmed those too.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #3281 on: Today at 08:51:10 am
So he won't be investigated. What the fuck?! And are they even going to be taken off him? The idea this is an isolated incident is a joke, it will be multiple times daily. Poor cats. You also wonder what else someone capable of that gets up to. Sick fuck.
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #3282 on: Today at 09:19:39 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:51:10 am
So he won't be investigated. What the fuck?! And are they even going to be taken off him? The idea this is an isolated incident is a joke, it will be multiple times daily. Poor cats. You also wonder what else someone capable of that gets up to. Sick fuck.

Would hope the RSPCA would bring a private prosecution.
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #3283 on: Today at 09:24:45 am
I didn't even click the link, nor do I want to.

My previous pet dog died of disease as a puppy, it was hard to take and I've always been emotional about animals. I love my current pet dog a lot as well. I have recently been following the work of a number of kind hearts who have been sheltering abused, diseased, homeless and starving animals (of different species). There are independent homes who do that, I know a lady who owns a sheltering home that feeds 100 dogs a day. On one hand, you have such people. And on the other hand, you have idiots like these.
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #3284 on: Today at 09:50:31 am
usually not a fan of wishing injury on players but since authorities won't do anything i hope he gets Haalanded and when it goes to VAR on the big screen its just a giant cry-laughing emoji
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #3285 on: Today at 09:55:17 am
Hope this c*nt gets fucking snapped the next time he plays.

Absolute fucking shitbag. That he's not being sacked is a fucking disgrace from West Ham

Football can get fucked.
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #3286 on: Today at 10:01:27 am
I have a client who is quite high up at the RSPCA think I might send her the link 😔
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #3287 on: Today at 10:09:24 am
Horrible person, as is his brother for filming and laughing.

No surprise that the corrupt met wont investigate. Hopefully the RSPCA will take some action and ban him from having pets.
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #3288 on: Today at 10:13:53 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:01:27 am
I have a client who is quite high up at the RSPCA think I might send her the link 😔

No doubt they will already be aware of it as it is all over the news but still send it to them.

I hope he gets a good, strong elbow to the eye socket when he jumps up for a header in his next match.
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #3289 on: Today at 10:15:20 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:13:53 am
No doubt they will already be aware of it as it is all over the news but still send it to them.

I hope he gets a good, strong elbow to the eye socket when he jumps up for a header in his next match.

I have done mate 👍
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #3290 on: Today at 10:25:11 am
Just why would one do that to their pet? What an absolute scumbag. Surely he has better things to do but clearly not
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #3291 on: Today at 10:27:38 am
Quote from: RedKenWah on Today at 10:25:11 am
Just why would one do that to their pet? What an absolute scumbag. Surely he has better things to do but clearly not

I'm hoping that social services take his kids off him.

If you are prepared to do that to an innocent little animal then his kids are also clearly going to be in danger.
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #3292 on: Today at 10:28:49 am
Is that his child in the video? Sickening that he even asks his son to hold the cat before slapping the poor thing.
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #3293 on: Today at 10:31:33 am
Quote from: RedKenWah on Today at 10:25:11 am
Just why would one do that to their pet? What an absolute scumbag. Surely he has better things to do but clearly not
there's a lot of people who seem to harm their pets, always see stories and videos of dogs that have been treated poorly. I can't understand it but its obvious theres a lot of sick fucks around
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #3294 on: Today at 10:33:36 am
I spent close to 10 years running a cat rescue, so seen and heard it all regards to abuse of animals, and to do that in front of a child. Absolute scum bag

Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #3295 on: Today at 10:33:56 am
I've had a reply from my client. 

RSPCA are aware and investigating but they won't or can't comment whilst it's ongoing.
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #3296 on: Today at 10:39:32 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:19:39 am
Would hope the RSPCA would bring a private prosecution.

I think RSPC are given the powers to prosecute. Maybe thats why the police has handed the case for them.

Disgusting behaviour by Zouma. Sick to the core. Fuck him and his brother.
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #3297 on: Today at 10:52:19 am
Wonder if Moyes plays him tonight. If so really hope there's some sharp studs on the Watford boots. Two footer in the groin would do nicely.
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #3298 on: Today at 10:57:27 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:27:38 am
I'm hoping that social services take his kids off him.

If you are prepared to do that to an innocent little animal then his kids are also clearly going to be in danger.
Its not just that though with the kid. What is that kid learning from his dad, that it is ok to be cruel. You take in so much when youre young and clearly it can have a massive impact on how you also behave. Such a poor example as a parent and a human being
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #3299 on: Today at 10:59:34 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:01:27 am
I have a client who is quite high up at the RSPCA think I might send her the link 😔

Well the RSPCA are prosecuting the teacher who kicked a horse so why not Zouma?
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #3300 on: Today at 11:06:49 am
Fuck that not wanting a player to be injured. I hope his leg is snapped in two and he never plays again.  :no
