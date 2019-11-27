Just had a more in-depth look at them under Moyes:



Went out of the ELF Cup 1-0 to Arsenal under him - away from home. Not a shock.



Drew 0-0 with Shrewsbury in the FA Cup and beat them 1-0 AET in the reply at the Olympic stadium. Then lost 2-0 at Wigan in the next round.



In the league: lost 10, drew 9 and won 8 under him.



How do you look at that, knowing how the fans feel about him and knowing he hasn't been employed since and think, 'Yeah, this is a wise move.' Could maybe understand it as a temporary move but not with a 2.5 year contract.