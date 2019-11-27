« previous next »
General West Ham thread

Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #2920
But he kept them up last time, and got some decent results.
  Re: General West Ham thread
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #2921
Quote from: Red-Soldier
But he kept them up last time, and got some decent results.
Maybe the owners should just accept being a mediocre, mid-table Premier  League team. In which case, Moyes perfectly suits West Ham.
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #2922
Quote from: Red-Soldier
But he kept them up last time, and got some decent results.

Why was he sacked though?
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #2923
Quote from: Rob Dylan
Why was he sacked though?

They wanted to challenge for European spots and thought Pellegrini would get them there. During his 6 months there, Moyes complained about leaks and fan protests. I can't see how that would change. He made the awful signing of Jordan Hugill and Patrice Evra's forgettable stint there.
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #2924
Wow, just heard Moyes might be going back there? The last time I looked at the win percentage for West Ham managers Pellegrini was either top or second all time with something like 43.5%, obviously might have dropped a bit recently, but its decent. Moyes was about 28% there and was either bottom or second to bottom, all time, so good luck with that one.
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #2925
Quote from: Rob Dylan
Why was he sacked though?

They wanted to hire a 'high profile' manager in line with the Club's ambitions - that was literally their statement at the end of the season when Moyes went.

He kept them up yeah, but the football was shite and they had some dreadful results under him - smashed by Burnley, Swansea and someone else really shite.

EDIT: Just Googled and it was Brighton. They also got their obligatory hammering by Man City and lost heavily to Liverpool under him.
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #2926
Just had a more in-depth look at them under Moyes:

Went out of the ELF Cup 1-0 to Arsenal under him - away from home. Not a shock.

Drew 0-0 with Shrewsbury in the FA Cup and beat them 1-0 AET in the reply at the Olympic stadium. Then lost 2-0 at Wigan in the next round.

In the league: lost 10, drew 9 and won 8 under him.

How do you look at that, knowing how the fans feel about him and knowing he hasn't been employed since and think, 'Yeah, this is a wise move.' Could maybe understand it as a temporary move but not with a 2.5 year contract.
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #2927
Quote from: Rob Dylan
Why was he sacked though?

He wasnt sacked, his contract ran out and they didnt offer him a new one.
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #2928
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C")
Just had a more in-depth look at them under Moyes:

Went out of the ELF Cup 1-0 to Arsenal under him - away from home. Not a shock.

Drew 0-0 with Shrewsbury in the FA Cup and beat them 1-0 AET in the reply at the Olympic stadium. Then lost 2-0 at Wigan in the next round.

In the league: lost 10, drew 9 and won 8 under him.

How do you look at that, knowing how the fans feel about him and knowing he hasn't been employed since and think, 'Yeah, this is a wise move.' Could maybe understand it as a temporary move but not with a 2.5 year contract.

They're experts in fucking oneself.
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #2929
"When David and his team arrived, it was the wish of both parties that the focus be only on the six months until the end of the season, at which point a decision would be made with regards to the future," said West Ham joint-chairman David Sullivan.

"We feel that it is right to move in a different direction. We aim to appoint a high-calibre figure who we feel will lead the club into an exciting future for our loyal supporters within the next 10 days."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/44140002

LOL
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #2930
Moyes confirmed.

Doesn't get any brighter for the Irons.
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #2931
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #2932
Gluttons for punishment.
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #2933
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #2934
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine...
https://twitter.com/westham/status/1211391443127930885?s=21

Who thought that video was a good idea :lmao
Those replies, christ, talk about underwhelmed
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #2935
feel the moyes
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #2936
Wow, rooting for them to relegate now.
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #2937
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine...
https://twitter.com/westham/status/1211391443127930885?s=21

Who thought that video was a good idea :lmao

:lmao :lmao :lmao They must know that anyone looking at that is waiting for him to morph into Gollum.
Re: General West Ham thread
Reply #2938
Fucking hell, Moyes is a snake oil salesman, how on Earth do him and his chums in the LMA continue to land managerial posts?, Moyes, Hughes, Pardew, Pulis, Allardyce, hardly a trophy between the lot of them!
