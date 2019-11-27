But he kept them up last time, and got some decent results.
Why was he sacked though?
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from
Just had a more in-depth look at them under Moyes:Went out of the ELF Cup 1-0 to Arsenal under him - away from home. Not a shock. Drew 0-0 with Shrewsbury in the FA Cup and beat them 1-0 AET in the reply at the Olympic stadium. Then lost 2-0 at Wigan in the next round. In the league: lost 10, drew 9 and won 8 under him. How do you look at that, knowing how the fans feel about him and knowing he hasn't been employed since and think, 'Yeah, this is a wise move.' Could maybe understand it as a temporary move but not with a 2.5 year contract.
https://twitter.com/westham/status/1211391443127930885?s=21Who thought that video was a good idea
making a c*nting mess of a list, like c*nts on a bike trying to win the Tour de France...
