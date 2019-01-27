« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Down

Author Topic: General West Ham thread  (Read 232717 times)

Online Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,105
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #2840 on: January 27, 2019, 12:29:43 AM »
What a great win, having some mercenary that doesnt give a fuck staying in your books. Dickheads.
Logged

Offline BrandoLFC

  • Should probably bugger off to Tetiaroa like his namesake did with no access to a telly or the Internet.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,221
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #2841 on: January 27, 2019, 01:20:44 AM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on January 26, 2019, 10:31:14 PM
So, Arnautovic has signed a new contract. That was a fuss over nothing wasn't it  ;D

Just further confirms West Ham have no fucking idea what they're doing.
Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,931
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #2842 on: January 29, 2019, 11:49:46 PM »
Arnautovic has gone to hospital to have a scan on his foot - potentially a break.

Highly unlikely to play on Monday.
Logged
JFT96.

Offline Lush is the best medicine...

  • FUCK THE POLICE - NWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,317
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #2843 on: January 30, 2019, 12:13:45 AM »
Bet hes made up he signed that new deal now!
Logged

Online Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,997
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this is golden...
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #2844 on: January 30, 2019, 04:15:16 PM »
Anybody know where I can hide until Monday...?
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,769
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #2845 on: January 30, 2019, 06:22:48 PM »
Arnautovic has only got bad bruising no break could play against us on Monday
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,891
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Yorkandbeyond
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #2846 on: January 31, 2019, 11:57:19 AM »
Quote from: deFacto on January 30, 2019, 06:22:48 PM
Arnautovic has only got bad bruising no break could play against us on Monday

Time for Naby to step on the twats foot
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,651
  • Dutch Class
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #2847 on: May 29, 2019, 03:29:19 PM »
Carroll, Nasri and Adrian to leave West Ham on free transfers. Hernandez and Perez could join them. Adrian would be a good short-term back-up keeper on a free
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/48449380
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,225
  • YNWA
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #2848 on: May 29, 2019, 03:31:13 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on May 29, 2019, 03:29:19 PM
Adrian would be a good short-term back-up keeper on a free

I'd hope we got better than that to be honest. I mean that is one humongous drop from Alisson to Adrian. Christ it's a big drop from Mignolet to Adrian.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,667
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #2849 on: May 29, 2019, 03:46:54 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on May 29, 2019, 03:31:13 PM
I'd hope we got better than that to be honest. I mean that is one humongous drop from Alisson to Adrian. Christ it's a big drop from Mignolet to Adrian.

Adrian has been pretty good whenever I've watched them, why they dropped him for an on loan Hart a while back I have no idea.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,690
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #2850 on: November 9, 2019, 11:48:41 PM »
Might just be the MOTD editing, but West Ham were awful at Burnley today. Keeper had a howler and was their best player.

Pellegrini is clearly a very good manager, but he must be on borrowed time if this continues?
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Dim glas yn siaced Santa

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,666
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #2851 on: November 10, 2019, 12:32:29 AM »
Loving the Adrian shout from Rafa a few posts up, and the replies  ;)
Logged
Wir brauchen viele Jahre, bis wir verstehen, wie kostbar Augenblicke sein können.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,651
  • Dutch Class
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #2852 on: December 5, 2019, 11:51:39 AM »
Looks like they are binning Roberto and their DoF. I remember hearing on a podcast earlier in the season, a mad claim that shortly after signing Roberto on a free, a Spanish club had offered West Ham a significant fee to take him off their hands, but they turned it down. If true, they will be mightily regretting that one

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2019/dec/05/west-ham-sell-roberto-sign-new-goalkeeper-husillos-leave
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,651
  • Dutch Class
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #2853 on: December 9, 2019, 10:17:45 PM »
One win since October and now in 16th place. Fabianski papered over a hell of a lot of cracks
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,688
  • I live!
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #2854 on: December 9, 2019, 11:28:50 PM »
Shame about Pellegrini as he seems like a decent man but he probably should have stayed in China a bit longer and earned a few more truckloads of cash before calling it a day. West Ham are a bit of a poisoned chalice but despite that he should have them performing much better than they are which is why he's probably not going to be in charge on Saturday. Time for Fat Sam or Moyes to come in and rescue the day.
Logged

Offline Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,189
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #2855 on: December 10, 2019, 01:35:32 AM »
Rafa would do well here I think
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 AM
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Offline Max_powers

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #2856 on: December 10, 2019, 04:37:21 AM »
They have some good attacking players for a mid-table club but their midfield, defense and GKers are very poor. Kinda similar to Everton in respect.

Declan Rice is probably one of the most overhyped players in the world. Its a damn shame Woodward never went through with the 100 milllion pound transfer. 
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. He's creepy and he's kooky, mysterious and spooky, he's altogether ooky, he's Adam's fa-mi-ly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #2857 on: December 10, 2019, 09:26:03 AM »
West Ham owners discussing future of Pellegrini.

They're losing faith in him.
Logged

Offline Yiannis

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,874
  • Reds fan from Greece
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #2858 on: December 10, 2019, 10:25:22 AM »
Any idea when our game with them will be slotted in the calendar? February? March (although with the international break it seems impossible) ?
Logged
Quote from: Rick-40 on November 12, 2017, 06:39:58 AM
Messi in fact doesn't have a recognizable trait.

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,891
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Yorkandbeyond
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #2859 on: December 10, 2019, 11:56:30 AM »
Quote from: Max_powers on December 10, 2019, 04:37:21 AM
Declan Rice is probably one of the most overhyped players in the world. Its a damn shame Woodward never went through with the 100 milllion pound transfer. 

Players always look a lot worse when low on confidence, extra touches etc but even when flying he's nothing but average
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,811
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #2860 on: December 10, 2019, 11:59:00 AM »
If there was a team I could choose to be relegated it would be these lot. Shite club, horrible owners and even worse fan base. Spend a bit of time in London with work and these lot are worse than Chelsea fans.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,488
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #2861 on: December 10, 2019, 12:10:13 PM »
Quote from: Henry Gale on December 10, 2019, 11:59:00 AM
If there was a team I could choose to be relegated it would be these lot. Shite club, horrible owners and even worse fan base. Spend a bit of time in London with work and these lot are worse than Chelsea fans.

I'm surprised at hearing you say this.  I though you'd have much in common with your fellow Brexity wankstains.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #2862 on: December 10, 2019, 12:11:17 PM »
Quote from: Max_powers on December 10, 2019, 04:37:21 AM
They have some good attacking players for a mid-table club but their midfield, defense and GKers are very poor. Kinda similar to Everton in respect.
 

They were ripping into Anderson on 5Live yesterday evening. Seems he's either totally devoid of confidence, or can no longer arsed. On his day, he's played some great football; would he be any good as back-up for us?
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' "  Isaac Asimov

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,498
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #2863 on: December 10, 2019, 12:13:14 PM »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on December 10, 2019, 12:11:17 PM
They were ripping into Anderson on 5Live yesterday evening. Seems he's either totally devoid of confidence, or can no longer arsed. On his day, he's played some great football; would he be any good as back-up for us?

He seemed to have all the attributes but if he is displaying signs of 'can't be arsed syndrome' would that endear him to Klopp?
Logged

Offline latortuga

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,317
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #2864 on: December 10, 2019, 01:09:50 PM »
Read a stat that Arsenal hadn't come back from a HT deficit away from home in 8 years.  With where Arsenal are at, that tells you everything you need to know about West Ham right now.

Relegation and some time spent in the lower leagues seems the fresh start they need.  They've given some absolutely dire players long contracts and spend money on some other very average players.  Reminds me of another club we know close by. ;D 
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,811
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #2865 on: December 10, 2019, 09:03:56 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December 10, 2019, 12:10:13 PM
I'm surprised at hearing you say this.  I though you'd have much in common with your fellow Brexity wankstains.

I think youre getting me confused n mix up with someone else. I voted remain.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #2866 on: December 10, 2019, 09:52:41 PM »
Quote from: Henry Gale on December 10, 2019, 11:59:00 AM
If there was a team I could choose to be relegated it would be these lot. Shite club, horrible owners and even worse fan base. Spend a bit of time in London with work and these lot are worse than Chelsea fans.

I say the same every year,cannot stand the pricks.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,612
  • 禍津
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #2867 on: December 10, 2019, 10:40:24 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on December 10, 2019, 12:13:14 PM
He seemed to have all the attributes but if he is displaying signs of 'can't be arsed syndrome' would that endear him to Klopp?

Shaqiri got accused of same thing by his ex-teammates at Stoke and he's been a very good squad player for us.
Logged
PSN: Level-Frontier

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,498
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #2868 on: December 10, 2019, 10:44:34 PM »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on December 10, 2019, 10:40:24 PM
Shaqiri got accused of same thing by his ex-teammates at Stoke and he's been a very good squad player for us.

But I think Klopp or his team knew of Shaquiri from his time at Bayern. Not saying Anderson is right for us or he may just have become disillusioned playing for WHU.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,006
  • Truthiness
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #2869 on: Yesterday at 05:18:35 PM »
Martin Peters has died aged 76. RIP.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,651
  • Dutch Class
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #2870 on: Yesterday at 08:42:26 PM »
RIP
Logged

Online T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

  • MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of conviction
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,868
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #2871 on: Yesterday at 09:28:55 PM »
Sad news...
Logged
Bernard blows goats

With courage, nothing is impossible.

"My right arm hurts - I don't know why or who hit me."

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,514
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #2872 on: Today at 04:58:18 AM »
Logged

Online driftinwest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 993
  • You'll Never Walk Alone.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #2873 on: Today at 03:14:52 PM »
R.I.P. Martin a great player and true gent.
Logged
If my assistant had not signalled a goal, I would have given a penalty and sent off goalkeeper Patr Cheh. he beeped me to signal the foul. The noise from the crowd  stopped me hearing it, I have been involved at places like Barcelona, Ibrox, Old Trafford, Arsenal, but I've never in my life been involved in such an atmosphere. IT WAS INCREDIBLE
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Up
« previous next »
 