So, Arnautovic has signed a new contract. That was a fuss over nothing wasn't it
Arnautovic has only got bad bruising no break could play against us on Monday
Adrian would be a good short-term back-up keeper on a free
I'd hope we got better than that to be honest. I mean that is one humongous drop from Alisson to Adrian. Christ it's a big drop from Mignolet to Adrian.
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.
Messi in fact doesn't have a recognizable trait.
Declan Rice is probably one of the most overhyped players in the world. Its a damn shame Woodward never went through with the 100 milllion pound transfer.
If there was a team I could choose to be relegated it would be these lot. Shite club, horrible owners and even worse fan base. Spend a bit of time in London with work and these lot are worse than Chelsea fans.
They have some good attacking players for a mid-table club but their midfield, defense and GKers are very poor. Kinda similar to Everton in respect.
They were ripping into Anderson on 5Live yesterday evening. Seems he's either totally devoid of confidence, or can no longer arsed. On his day, he's played some great football; would he be any good as back-up for us?
I'm surprised at hearing you say this. I though you'd have much in common with your fellow Brexity wankstains.
He seemed to have all the attributes but if he is displaying signs of 'can't be arsed syndrome' would that endear him to Klopp?
Shaqiri got accused of same thing by his ex-teammates at Stoke and he's been a very good squad player for us.
