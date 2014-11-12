No updates for a while as the new job took over. I finished DS1 just before Christmas Day, absolutely loved it. Was gutted Siegmeyer died in my playthrough. I did save Solaire though! Boss-wise, Artorias took me a little while and I think the one I spent the most time on was Black Dragon Kalameet. I absolutely rinsed the Four Kings on the first try which I was warned was tough but then struggled to a couple of others (not Pinwheel!) who are maybe seen as a bit easier.



Then picked up Bloodborne which made me very angry at times, I think it was the combination of bullshit and fast intense gameplay. I basically gave up at Lady Maria/Laurence in the DLC as I was underlevelled. Maria is that one step faster than me. I have a +9 weapon but still not doing enough damage. I'm just around the Micolash area in the main story, so I'm close and will try to summon the motivation to finish it off.



I then picked up DS3 and really smashed that in about 10 days. Good game but very linear isn't it, not quite close to DS1 with level design. I really enjoyed some boss fights but they didn't quite last long enough except for the Twin Princes near the end. Overall I wasn't impressed with the bosses the further the game went through as the difficulty had been chucked out the window and they would just do moves that did like 75% of your health bar and are almost impossible to avoid, it felt like "fake hard". I did the Dark Lord ending for that one, and have started up a new co-op game with a mate which is super fun. Every time we get invaded its a 50/50 toss up between a friendly guy who helps with bosses and an absolute prick who backstabs us after attempting to befriend.



I did attempt Dark Souls 2 but the SOTFS version looks absolutely shite on PS4 so I'll get it on PC, stick a nice mod or shader on and go from there.