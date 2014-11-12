« previous next »
Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2

FiSh77

Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
November 12, 2014, 05:59:26 pm
i'd do anor londo first and get the lordvessel then you can fast travel to any bonfire you've lit, helps with farming

when you're ready to go into new londo ruins i'd make sure you've got some transient curses, think you can buy them from the old woman in the shortcut between the depths and firelink shrine and get the covetous gold serpent ring from sen's fortress if you haven't got it already, transient curse lasts 5 mins and let you kill ghosts without being cursed or using a ghost blade, the ring stacked with 10 humanity will speed up the drops from the ghosts giving you either more transient curses or a ghost blade/jagged ghost blade, also there's no bonfires in the ruins so i'd go and beat sif first so you get the ring that lets you enter the abyss then you can do the whole area in one go, if you're gonna do this then you might want to read up on the 4 kings first as it can be a twat of a fight if you're not prepared
Buck Pete

Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
November 13, 2014, 01:29:18 pm
Cheers Fella's. Made it to Bosses Ormstein and Smough at the end of Anor Londo.  There is now way I'm beating these two without a trip back.  Looking at youtube vids of this Boss fight it looks like I need fire and a summons to have a chance at beating these two.

I definitely need help doing this so I'm off back to the undead parish to farm a shit load of humanity and also buy a ton of Black firebombs from the Crestfallen Merchant in Sens Fortress.

I probably need to work out how to use the Pyromancy Flame too as I'm clueless. Any help appreciated on this.
Living Legends

Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
November 13, 2014, 02:11:14 pm
Ok, if you are human you can summon solaire to help you. His summon sign is up the steps in the big hall just before the giants and just down from the SK archer. The idea in the fight is to separate the two. So you probably would be better drawing fats towards you and killing him asap. Use the pillars when you need to flask. The weapon you have should do enough damage to both. It's just a case of learning their attack patterns. I would highly recommend buying a lot of green blossoms of the merchant in sens, they really help your stamina regeneration.
Buck Pete

Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
November 13, 2014, 02:16:26 pm
Cheers LL.  I think I'm going to farm a dozen or so humanity from the rats in the sewers first. That gives me a load of tries at the bosses with a summons each time.

Ive got the steel knight set too for excellent lightning resistance.

See you in a few days :)
Living Legends

Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
November 13, 2014, 02:54:56 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on November 13, 2014, 02:16:26 pm
Cheers LL.  I think I'm going to farm a dozen or so humanity from the rats in the sewers first. That gives me a load of tries at the bosses with a summons each time.

Ive got the steel knight set too for excellent lightning resistance.

See you in a few days :)
Good luck mate, you'll be really seeing the game open up after these two! :)
DanFromMars

Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
November 15, 2014, 02:24:59 pm
Just killed The Rotton after having done in Sinner and Freja spider. Not sure where to go next.

On another note. Only just found out I can have more than 2 rings equipped!
thekitkatshuffler

Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
April 17, 2015, 09:49:35 pm
So now that the Baby Souls palette cleanser that is Bloodborne has come and gone, it's time to get back to a proper, tough, interesting From Software game.

Scholar of the First Sin is out and it's looking awful pretty in its new frock.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/duXevrfUTdk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/duXevrfUTdk</a>


And as an added incentive, they've decided to acknowledge and patch the weapon degradation glitch.

Because From Software love console gamers and think PC owners can get to fuck. 
Redman0151

Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
May 18, 2015, 04:50:16 pm
Finally got Dark Souls 2 (Scholar of First Sin version), God damn it's as difficult and frustrating as people say  ;D

Don't think i've completed the entire tutorial yet, keep getting killed every time I come up against 2-3 enemies with longspears and shields
Living Legends

Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
June 3, 2015, 02:37:11 am
Dark Souls 3!  :champ Hope its much more like the original & Demon Souls!  8)http://www.vg247.com/2015/06/02/source-miyazakis-dark-souls-3-ready-for-e3-announcement/
Twelfth Man

Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
June 3, 2015, 03:31:11 am
Quote from: Living Legends on June  3, 2015, 02:37:11 am
Dark Souls 3!  :champ Hope its much more like the original & Demon Souls!  8) http://www.vg247.com/2015/06/02/source-miyazakis-dark-souls-3-ready-for-e3-announcement/
Sentiments shared, however here's what my Miyazaki loving mate's thoughts on the matter: "Kinda gutted miyazaki's a company man who does the standard 18-month product cycle thing rather than a builder like the producers of eve, dwarf fortress, whatever. Ho hum. Bloodborne ain't been out three months."

Hard to argue against. Still happy mind, because I know I'll get caught up in it all again...
Living Legends

Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
June 3, 2015, 08:48:41 pm
Quote from: Twelfth Man on June  3, 2015, 03:31:11 am
Sentiments shared, however here's what my Miyazaki loving mate's thoughts on the matter: "Kinda gutted miyazaki's a company man who does the standard 18-month product cycle thing rather than a builder like the producers of eve, dwarf fortress, whatever. Ho hum. Bloodborne ain't been out three months."

Hard to argue against. Still happy mind, because I know I'll get caught up in it all again...

Yeah I agree with you mate. As you say BB is only out about three months and they've already said there will be a DLC soon... ::)  They almost immediately announced THREE DLC'S for DS2 when it came out too...they also said that DS2 would not be coming to PS4 & XB1 and we know how that turned out...
But IF they could rediscover what made Demon & Dark Souls so good, it would be great. But that's a big IF i think. I'd have no problem buying DLC's if they really got the core game and mechanics right though, ala Dark Souls & the Artorias of the abyss. I guess we'll see, here's hoping!  :D
Twelfth Man

Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
June 6, 2015, 10:59:19 pm
BTW ENB's Poison Arrow podcast has a history of RPG's going right back to Roman times. Check his soundcloud and YouTube pages.
Ultimate Bromance

Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
June 17, 2015, 06:38:25 am
macca007

Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
June 19, 2015, 05:12:57 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/C5lklWVcl1Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/C5lklWVcl1Y</a>
Buck Pete

Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
April 20, 2016, 08:16:13 am
Quote from: Living Legends on April 20, 2016, 12:40:37 am
Hey Pete, was wondering if you ever finished it  :)

Well, you could summon help for it...ie online Co op which is great!

But if you really want to stay offline. There's an npc you can summon to help you, Solaire. When fighting them concentrate on attacking just one. Use the pillars as a shield and just get one or two hits in, then back away. Don't get greedy cause then you're in trouble.

I'd be happy to help you if you want! Lemme know how it goes! :wave

Re: Defeating Ornstein & Smough Bosses.

I've tried using Solaire mate and still get wasted.  Another problem is  having to defeat those bloody Royal Sentinels again each time i die.

I will fire it up again and see what I can do now I've had a big break.

If I go online can you or another player join my game and assist in beating these two bastards?
FiSh77

Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
April 20, 2016, 09:00:56 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on April 20, 2016, 08:16:13 am
Re: Defeating Ornstein & Smough Bosses.

I've tried using Solaire mate and still get wasted.  Another problem is  having to defeat those bloody Royal Sentinels again each time i die.

I will fire it up again and see what I can do now I've had a big break.

If I go online can you or another player join my game and assist in beating these two bastards?

what level are you pete?

i've not got my ps3 set up at the moment but will have a look at my saves when i've got time and see if i've got any with that area opened up that are within your level range

if you try it again with solaire concentrate on the skinny one (can't remember which name is which) first as they're easier to beat in that order, the skinny one is a nightmare if you kill the fat one first
Buck Pete

Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
April 20, 2016, 09:52:30 am
Quote from: FiSh77 on April 20, 2016, 09:00:56 am
what level are you pete?

i've not got my ps3 set up at the moment but will have a look at my saves when i've got time and see if i've got any with that area opened up that are within your level range

if you try it again with solaire concentrate on the skinny one (can't remember which name is which) first as they're easier to beat in that order, the skinny one is a nightmare if you kill the fat one first

Without looking, I'm not sure what Level I am Fish. But I've got a pretty good weapon. If i remember correctly I have the butchers knife modded to hell.

Maybe i need to go and revisit some other areas and get my level up some more.

I'll need to go farm a load of humanity again so I can summon Solaire.

I did kill one of them once but got excited and was killed by the other who becomes super charged.

As I say, its also the ball-ache of having to kill the Royal Sentinels again EVERY-TIME I get killed by O&S

I'm sure you guys will get me through this difficult period of my Dark Souls Career. :)

I will fire my PS3 up today.
Living Legends

Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
April 20, 2016, 03:55:14 pm
Hey Pete. My psn is gavlamb if you add me I'll help you out if I can.
Buck Pete

Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
April 21, 2016, 09:14:52 am
Quote from: Living Legends on April 20, 2016, 03:55:14 pm
Hey Pete. My psn is gavlamb if you add me I'll help you out if I can.

Top man.  mine is something really childish like TheBloodSpiller or something stupid from my COD days :)

I will add you when i am connected later mate.

ta
Living Legends

Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
April 21, 2016, 01:05:04 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on April 21, 2016, 09:14:52 am
Top man.  mine is something really childish like TheBloodSpiller or something stupid from my COD days :)

I will add you when i am connected later mate.

ta

Cool, the match making online for Dark Souls is random and there is no password to help find friends. But if I am around about the same level as you hopefully we should be able to match up...
I have a completely over powered Pyro build around Soul level 38, makes short work of Biggie & Small!  ;D
I'll be on later about 7:30pm if you are about  :wave
Buck Pete

Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
April 22, 2016, 02:02:16 pm
Sorry LL. Got sidetracked last night with some serious TV watching.

Just firing the PS3 up as I type. I'll get back into it and learn the controls and stuff again and try and find you online later.

I'm determined to defeat O&S this time.

Lets do this!!

edit:  Ok, my last save was in Andor Londo only a couple of quick kills away from O&S

I'm currently level 50
Staminia 100
HP: 878

My best weapon appears to be a Crystal Halberd +2 with a total attack rating (after bonus scaling) of 388. I think i used this to defeat Ornstein the one time I managed to get him before.

Living Legends

Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
April 22, 2016, 04:07:32 pm
Cool, you are well setup so. I wont be back online until Tuesday...but there is always other summon signs about the bonfire when you play online if you dont want to wait till Tuesday. Otherwise I will help you on my return!  :)
Living Legends

Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
April 27, 2016, 06:24:51 pm
Any update Pete?  :D
Buck Pete

Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
February 5, 2019, 01:35:31 pm
Quote from: Living Legends on April 27, 2016, 06:24:51 pm
Any update Pete?  :D

Haha just posted in the Bloodborne thread about this mate.  Sorry for not replying and hooking up online in 2016 as I just couldn't go on with it.

I still have a massive hangup with myself about Ornstein & Smough almost 3 years on. Sad i Know.

Just been reading on Wiki how gamers felt emotions of 'pure zen' and 'unrivalled jubilation' after defeating O&S. How it was their game defining moment and how the encounter was also "Soul draining".

I did beat Ornstein once but was then killed by supersize Smough.

My PS3 is long gone. Is there a remastered version available on PS4 or anything?
Buck Pete

Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
February 5, 2019, 02:00:26 pm
Fuck it.

Here we go again :)

Buck Pete

Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
December 2, 2020, 03:57:12 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on February  5, 2019, 02:00:26 pm
Fuck it.

Here we go again :)



Thanks to AndyM in the "Demon's Souls" thread I have made a pledge to once AGAIN play and finally complete this game.

Almost 2 years on since I last threatened myself to take this on again, I have finally cracked and just ordered Dark Souls remastered for the PS4.

Deep breath.  Blighttown, Ornstein & Smough etc here I come.

Hope Living Legends and Fish77 are still active on here to help me :)

Zlen

Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
December 2, 2020, 04:18:34 pm
I replayed it recently on Switch. As Blighttown wasn't suffering the terrible frame rate I found it to be much easier than first time around. O&S are without a doubt the 'wheat from chaff' moment of the game - it gets much easier after you beat them. You simply have to persist with it and learn to use the room to your advantage. In general I preferred that fight to the fucking Capra rat boy on a balcony - where you have about ten pixels to manouver around. Try getting Sunboy to help you with O&S and focus on killing one of them as soon as possible (Ornstein is easier to kill first as he'll follow you around). Hit him mostly when he's separated from the fat boy after lunging at you - if the oppostunity isn't there don't push it, it's a long fight. Once he's done the fat boy is fairly easy to dodge when you learn his hints. Good luck, but really just enjoy it. I had a blast this last time, just sinking myself in the world and focussing on playing it right.
AndyMuller

Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
December 2, 2020, 04:21:50 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on December  2, 2020, 03:57:12 pm
Thanks to AndyM in the "Demon's Souls" thread I have made a pledge to once AGAIN play and finally complete this game.

Almost 2 years on since I last threatened myself to take this on again, I have finally cracked and just ordered Dark Souls remastered for the PS4.

Deep breath.  Blighttown, Ornstein & Smough etc here I come.

Hope Living Legends and Fish77 are still active on here to help me :)

Great stuff Pete! Hope you do it mate  ;D
Buck Pete

Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
December 2, 2020, 05:04:48 pm
Quote from: Zlen on December  2, 2020, 04:18:34 pm
I replayed it recently on Switch. As Blighttown wasn't suffering the terrible frame rate I found it to be much easier than first time around. O&S are without a doubt the 'wheat from chaff' moment of the game - it gets much easier after you beat them. You simply have to persist with it and learn to use the room to your advantage. In general I preferred that fight to the fucking Capra rat boy on a balcony - where you have about ten pixels to manouver around. Try getting Sunboy to help you with O&S and focus on killing one of them as soon as possible (Ornstein is easier to kill first as he'll follow you around). Hit him mostly when he's separated from the fat boy after lunging at you - if the oppostunity isn't there don't push it, it's a long fight. Once he's done the fat boy is fairly easy to dodge when you learn his hints. Good luck, but really just enjoy it. I had a blast this last time, just sinking myself in the world and focussing on playing it right.

What starting class did you use mate?

I'm just familiarizing myself again with things and may go with a Pyromancer starting class this time.  I was a Warrior last time I played and went for a pure strength build and didn't use a single ranged attack.

Yeah tried summoning Sunboy last time and it helped slightly.  It was having to kill those bloody huge Sentinels every time before I could go and fight O&S again that wore me down in the end.
OsirisMVZ

Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
December 2, 2020, 10:12:20 pm
I started this 10 days ago! I just beat the Capra Demon at the 3rd time of asking, so thats the 5th boss down on my run. It took me a little while to get used to the (lack of) space.

Apparently the Moonlight Buttferfly is optional but I did beat that too. I find its the mini-bosses like the Hydra and that dancing dude in the church that buffs a mob of Hollows that take me longer to pass than the actual main bosses. I am loving this and totally down for the ride.
Buck Pete

Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
December 2, 2020, 11:26:03 pm
If I remember right I dispatched the Capra Demon quite quickly.

I never got to Darkroot garden so didnt fight moonlight butterfly. I must have gone a different route than you.

Looking forward to playing again.

red1977

Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
December 2, 2020, 11:40:48 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on November 12, 2014, 05:59:26 pm
i'd do anor londo first and get the lordvessel then you can fast travel to any bonfire you've lit, helps with farming

when you're ready to go into new londo ruins i'd make sure you've got some transient curses, think you can buy them from the old woman in the shortcut between the depths and firelink shrine and get the covetous gold serpent ring from sen's fortress if you haven't got it already, transient curse lasts 5 mins and let you kill ghosts without being cursed or using a ghost blade, the ring stacked with 10 humanity will speed up the drops from the ghosts giving you either more transient curses or a ghost blade/jagged ghost blade, also there's no bonfires in the ruins so i'd go and beat sif first so you get the ring that lets you enter the abyss then you can do the whole area in one go, if you're gonna do this then you might want to read up on the 4 kings first as it can be a twat of a fight if you're not prepared

Next time someone stops you in the street to ask you for directions, you should tell them that.
OsirisMVZ

Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
December 3, 2020, 12:43:40 am
Just beat Gaping Dragon at the second time of asking. I summoned Solaire both times. The first attempt, I had it down to about 5-10% HP, it had yet to touch me, then it did that crawling attack, hit me every time and fucking practically 1HKO'd me. God damn Dark Souls. 2nd attempt was much better.

2 bosses in one day is wonderful stuff for me, I am 20.5 hours in and have beaten 6 bosses and will move into Blighttown next week :D :D :D
Buck Pete

Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
December 3, 2020, 12:53:01 am
I enjoyed Blighttown.  I think I'm going to follow the standard advised path when I start again and have a mooch around Darkroot Garden.
OsirisMVZ

Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
December 3, 2020, 01:11:20 am
Speaking of standard advised paths... This is my first Souls game, but I have DS2, 3, Bloodborne and Sekiro all waiting to be played. I didn't manage to get a PS5 and God knows when I'll get one so I decided I was going to play all the series that I missed out on this gen. So Soulsborne came first ;)
OsirisMVZ

Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
December 13, 2020, 11:48:43 pm
Somehow beat Ornstein & Smough at the first try. Summoned Solaire who completely wiped out Ornstein in <30 seconds. I had just made the Quelaag sword which rekt Super Smough's health and it was all over before I knew it. I guess its a lot tougher when solo'ing it.

My progress has been slow due to starting a new job last week. I beat Quelaag earlier on thursday or friday night at the first time of asking (very underwhelming!), and then did Sif on the 4th or 5th attempt, it was all about getting the rolls in.

A fucking BUG killed me in Blighttown by spitting poison at me which made me ragdoll off of some stairs by the water mill. I lost 26,000 souls which was about 3 levels at the time. I also died right at the end of Sen's Fortress as the giant that throws giant fireballs at you at the top managed to hit me as I landed on the platform just by the bonfire at the top, that was devastating  ;D So I've done most of Anor Londo now and I've just entered the Catacombs to take down an enemy that I guess is either Nito or Pinwheel?
OsirisMVZ

Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
January 31, 2021, 07:15:34 pm
No updates for a while as the new job took over. I finished DS1 just before Christmas Day, absolutely loved it. Was gutted Siegmeyer died in my playthrough. I did save Solaire though! Boss-wise, Artorias took me a little while and I think the one I spent the most time on was Black Dragon Kalameet. I absolutely rinsed the Four Kings on the first try which I was warned was tough but then struggled to a couple of others (not Pinwheel!) who are maybe seen as a bit easier.

Then picked up Bloodborne which made me very angry at times, I think it was the combination of bullshit and fast intense gameplay. I basically gave up at Lady Maria/Laurence in the DLC as I was underlevelled. Maria is that one step faster than me. I have a +9 weapon but still not doing enough damage. I'm just around the Micolash area in the main story, so I'm close and will try to summon the motivation to finish it off.

I then picked up DS3 and really smashed that in about 10 days. Good game but very linear isn't it, not quite close to DS1 with level design. I really enjoyed some boss fights but they didn't quite last long enough except for the Twin Princes near the end. Overall I wasn't impressed with the bosses the further the game went through as the difficulty had been chucked out the window and they would just do moves that did like 75% of your health bar and are almost impossible to avoid, it felt like "fake hard". I did the Dark Lord ending for that one, and have started up a new co-op game with a mate which is super fun. Every time we get invaded its a 50/50 toss up between a friendly guy who helps with bosses and an absolute prick who backstabs us after attempting to befriend.

I did attempt Dark Souls 2 but the SOTFS version looks absolutely shite on PS4 so I'll get it on PC, stick a nice mod or shader on and go from there.
« Last Edit: January 31, 2021, 07:21:02 pm by OsirisMVZ »
AndyMuller

Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
January 31, 2021, 08:43:03 pm
Have you played Sekiro?
OsirisMVZ

Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
January 31, 2021, 09:10:29 pm
I started it! Just to see what it was like, I'm no more than 30 mins in. Really enjoying DS3 co-op to get on another game just yet.
OsirisMVZ

Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
Yesterday at 11:58:49 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/E3Huy2cdih0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/E3Huy2cdih0</a>

This was fucking amazing
