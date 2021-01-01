Poll

Fed up of going to the game at all stupid fucking times. 3 O'clock. Saturday. This is the way.

Agree. Stupid kick off times are shite. I watch on telly
Agree. Stupid kick off times are shite. I go to the game
Not really arsed either way. I watch on telly.
Not really arsed either way. I go to the game.
Disagree. Stupid kick off times are great. I watch on telly
Agree. Stupid kick off times are great. I go to the game
Author Topic: Mental kick off times  (Read 3922 times)

Re: Mental kick off times
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 04:59:54 pm »
Not surprised.  More money for the clubs, they'll all want this to happen.
Re: Mental kick off times
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 10:28:38 pm »
They'll find a way to put games at that time every once in a while even if they can't do it every week.

It was only a few years ago fans in Germany got Monday night games scrapped completely. They don't even really have midweek games in Germany come to think of it, usually only Saturday afternoons and a couple on a Sunday afternoon.
Re: Mental kick off times
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 10:31:19 pm »
How long until 10am or 10pm kick offs?, don't discount any option with the hunger for money and lack of understanding for match going fans.
Re: Mental kick off times
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 10:33:34 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:28:38 pm
They'll find a way to put games at that time every once in a while even if they can't do it every week.

It was only a few years ago fans in Germany got Monday night games scrapped completely. They don't even really have midweek games in Germany come to think of it, usually only Saturday afternoons and a couple on a Sunday afternoon.

Bundesliga is helped by only having a 34 match season, & their main domestic cup competition is mostly played midweek, were as PL have to fit in 38 games then fit in the EFL cup & FA cup.
Re: Mental kick off times
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 10:34:38 pm »
These stupid kickoffs wouldn't be quite so bad if they actually gave some indication of recognising travel times, but you just know these fuckers will schedule us away against south coast sides and idiocy like that.
Re: Mental kick off times
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 10:38:32 pm »
Sunday 6.30pm can fuck off right. The evening before the working week and looking forward to all the stress and anxiety, the last thing I want to be arsed about is football.
Re: Mental kick off times
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 10:41:50 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 10:38:32 pm
Sunday 6.30pm can fuck off right. The evening before the working week and looking forward to all the stress and anxiety, the last thing I want to be arsed about is football.
Getting to and from those games will be a fucking nightmare. Just show 3pms ffs
Re: Mental kick off times
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 10:48:11 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 10:34:38 pm
These stupid kickoffs wouldn't be quite so bad if they actually gave some indication of recognising travel times, but you just know these fuckers will schedule us away against south coast sides and idiocy like that.
Away to Bournemouth on Boxing Day is something they'd schedule
Re: Mental kick off times
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 11:49:07 pm »
No sympathy.

If the modern footy fan is stupid enough to pay the eye watering amounts that are now the norm for football matches, and tolerate kick off times that are already ludicrous, they can't moan when things get a little bit worse.

Billionaire owners and the corrupt and greedy authorities that run football dont give a shit about any of you. Quelle surprise.

Vote with your feet and stop going the fucking game. Its the only action that'll change things.

If you're not prepared to do that, stop fucking moaning and start looking [and paying] for overnight stays for when you inevitably won't be able to get home from away trips.
Re: Mental kick off times
« Reply #89 on: Today at 06:47:59 am »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 11:49:07 pm
No sympathy.

If the modern footy fan is stupid enough to pay the eye watering amounts that are now the norm for football matches, and tolerate kick off times that are already ludicrous, they can't moan when things get a little bit worse.

Billionaire owners and the corrupt and greedy authorities that run football dont give a shit about any of you. Quelle surprise.

Vote with your feet and stop going the fucking game. Its the only action that'll change things.

If you're not prepared to do that, stop fucking moaning and start looking [and paying] for overnight stays for when you inevitably won't be able to get home from away trips.

Problem with that attitude is we have too many geg ins who are more than happy to snap up tickets if regulars jib it so it becomes a moot exercise, as for away games aren't the ticket prices still fixed at £30? if so it's the fucking kick off times that are the problem and not the cost

What really needs to happen is a coordinated cancellation of telly subs, including foreign supporters in solidarity with those who do go the match, maybe then the PL will wake up once the money tap is turned off
Re: Mental kick off times
« Reply #90 on: Today at 07:41:01 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 06:47:59 am
Problem with that attitude is we have too many geg ins who are more than happy to snap up tickets if regulars jib it so it becomes a moot exercise, as for away games aren't the ticket prices still fixed at £30? if so it's the fucking kick off times that are the problem and not the cost

What really needs to happen is a coordinated cancellation of telly subs, including foreign supporters in solidarity with those who do go the match, maybe then the PL will wake up once the money tap is turned off

Yep, that's the problem, there's thousands upon thousands who would go. It'd take everyone who had a ticket to not actually turn up before they'd pay attention.

They don't give a fuck about match going fans anyway, it's the overseas latch ons they care about and flogging their corrupt product to them.
