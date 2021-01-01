No sympathy.



If the modern footy fan is stupid enough to pay the eye watering amounts that are now the norm for football matches, and tolerate kick off times that are already ludicrous, they can't moan when things get a little bit worse.



Billionaire owners and the corrupt and greedy authorities that run football dont give a shit about any of you. Quelle surprise.



Vote with your feet and stop going the fucking game. Its the only action that'll change things.



If you're not prepared to do that, stop fucking moaning and start looking [and paying] for overnight stays for when you inevitably won't be able to get home from away trips.