« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 960 961 962 963 964 [965]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Manchester City thread  (Read 2621992 times)

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,155
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38560 on: Today at 07:13:06 AM »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 06:58:44 AM
The only thing missing there is how we got the sky so red..
Shhh.. :-X

TV broadcasters manipulating the colour of the sky to fit the agenda. Bloody Sky continuing to be part of the dipper conspiracy.
Logged

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,779
  • Yeah right..
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38561 on: Today at 07:25:47 AM »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 07:13:06 AM
TV broadcasters manipulating the colour of the sky to fit the agenda. Bloody Sky continuing to be part of the dipper conspiracy.

Nah mate that's too easy..It could also have been from all the pyro pre match & free red plastic flags off the FA & Sky left outside the ground reflected off the street lights which are sponsored by BT.
Sounds more realistic than the TV nonsense too!
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,535
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38562 on: Today at 07:34:00 AM »
When youre that far down some non-existent rabbit hole you see conspiracy everywhere.  For those utter loons there was no result that wouldnt be suspicious.

We tonk United: Clearly bent as we never tonk United, they are just rubbing everyones noses in it and laughing now.

We beat United by one or two goals: Clearly bent. They are making sure we win the league but trying to be subtle about it.

United take points off us: Bent. They are trying to cover their tracks by making Liverpool drop points now its too late.

Repeat for every remaining game this season. Those people need to stop watching football for a bit or go and get some help. Seriously.
Logged

Offline stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38563 on: Today at 07:43:38 AM »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:34:03 PM
VAR screwed us over, so Whats yer excuse now you 6 fingered sister shaggers?

Our payment was late?  :P
Logged
"Some people believe football is a matter of life and death, I am very disappointed with that attitude. I can assure you it is, along golf, much, much more important than that."

Offline ToneLa

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,129
  • I say madness is too pure like Mother Sky
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38564 on: Today at 07:47:37 AM »
Quote
I am trying not to have a tin foil hat on my head and pencils up my nose but the Dip/Rag match seemed almost orchestrated, certainly controlled. The Dips score quite early and it looks like it could be 6 by half time, except of course they had 2 goals ruled out, both of which, on any other day could have been and for the scousers would have been given, so the score was kept respectable and the raggies were not embarrassed in front of a 'Live' TV audience. I am not usually this far over, yes I think the game is bent but this post is a bit of a stretch for me.....

but it did seem strange.

They really don't like Occam's Razor do they - "the theory that requires the smallest number of assumptions is usually correct."

The controlling and orchestration was done by the team who won the match. No, no, that's TOOOOOO simple!
Logged

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,779
  • Yeah right..
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38565 on: Today at 08:19:20 AM »
Wait til they see the vid of Rashford sprinting down the beach in the Caribbean after his fake injury..



Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,227
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38566 on: Today at 08:22:55 AM »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 07:25:47 AM
Nah mate that's too easy..It could also have been from all the pyro pre match & free red plastic flags off the FA & Sky left outside the ground reflected off the street lights which are sponsored by BT.
Sounds more realistic than the TV nonsense too!

All those red lanterns that the club distributed... oh wait that was just Abu Dhabi PR who did that...
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Alan574

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38567 on: Today at 08:27:48 AM »
It was us that stops them. That's why it's a kick in the balls knowing that we have gift wrapped the league for them. We've clocked it up this season for whatever reason, 5 loses if would be and absolute miracle of we win it. We would have win every game and hope the gypos's loose 6 odd games!!! But VAR would never let that happen.


I can never take anyone seriously who can't spell lose.
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,999
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38568 on: Today at 08:56:17 AM »
Quote from: Alan574 on Today at 08:27:48 AM
It was us that stops them. That's why it's a kick in the balls knowing that we have gift wrapped the league for them. We've clocked it up this season for whatever reason, 5 loses if would be and absolute miracle of we win it. We would have win every game and hope the gypos's loose 6 odd games!!! But VAR would never let that happen.


I can never take anyone seriously who can't spell lose.

"Gypo's", is it? Nice bunch.
Logged

Online boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,665
  • Klopptimistic
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38569 on: Today at 09:00:35 AM »
Nor anyone who uses the term gypo. Proper Romany Gypsies are decent people. Mistaken for the traveller community who have a less celubrious reputation. But whilst Ive had negative experiences of the latter, Ive also had positive experiences when I worked for one in my youth. Much like the experiences Ive had with non travellers really. But Gypsies helped me out once when I was homeless and I remain forever grateful for their kindness. To use the term in a derogatory fashion, highlights bogotry borne from ignorance and inate stupidity.

I'm so grateful to support a team like Liverpool.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Offline ToneLa

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,129
  • I say madness is too pure like Mother Sky
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38570 on: Today at 09:10:10 AM »
Quote
I for one will be quick to congratulate them on their tainted title.

most undeserved success of recent years, a rich mans Wimbledon given the nod by the powers that be to win. A bad advertisement for the state of English football

 ;D

THE POWERS THAT BE!!
Logged

Offline Phatz

  • Clean and serene... Yeah right...RAWK's Resident Pet Shop Boy?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 885
  • Not being funny right, but...
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38571 on: Today at 09:22:23 AM »
"So I guess you could say the introduction of financial fair play and V.A.R were either twenty years too late or that they were brought in specifically to halt our progress.

I'm going for the latter which is a form of cheating and suggests that the game is bent."

This guy....
Logged
'Nuff said...

Online Tame_Impala

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 65
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38572 on: Today at 09:22:56 AM »
"I am trying not to have a tin foil hat on my head and pencils up my nose but the Dip/Rag match seemed almost orchestrated, certainly controlled. The Dips score quite early and it looks like it could be 6 by half time, except of course they had 2 goals ruled out, both of which, on any other day could have been and for the scousers would have been given, so the score was kept respectable and the raggies were not embarrassed in front of a 'Live' TV audience. I am not usually this far over, yes I think the game is bent but this post is a bit of a stretch for me.....

but it did seem strange.
Blue Mist, Yesterday at 10:27 PM"


"I said that misty,it was defo managed to keep the game interesting and so the rags didn't get battered,the dippers have not had decisions like that against them in one game before
karen7, Yesterday at 11:41 PM"

"People cant see beyond the end of their noses Karen. First time VAR goes against Liverpool is when the title is over, and its against.....guess who ? WWE.
gavvo, Today at 12:17 AM"


They do have a point. I believe Martin Scorsese & George Lucas were drafted into the VAR box last night to direct the proceedings.

...... NUUUUUUURRRRRRSEEEEEEEE!!
Logged

Offline jacobs chains

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 84
  • Rarely rattled
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38573 on: Today at 09:33:10 AM »
Quote from: Tame_Impala on Today at 09:22:56 AM
"I am trying not to have a tin foil hat on my head and pencils up my nose but the Dip/Rag match seemed almost orchestrated, certainly controlled. The Dips score quite early and it looks like it could be 6 by half time, except of course they had 2 goals ruled out, both of which, on any other day could have been and for the scousers would have been given, so the score was kept respectable and the raggies were not embarrassed in front of a 'Live' TV audience. I am not usually this far over, yes I think the game is bent but this post is a bit of a stretch for me.....

but it did seem strange.
Blue Mist, Yesterday at 10:27 PM"


"I said that misty,it was defo managed to keep the game interesting and so the rags didn't get battered,the dippers have not had decisions like that against them in one game before
karen7, Yesterday at 11:41 PM"

"People cant see beyond the end of their noses Karen. First time VAR goes against Liverpool is when the title is over, and its against.....guess who ? WWE.
gavvo, Today at 12:17 AM"


They do have a point. I believe Martin Scorsese & George Lucas were drafted into the VAR box last night to direct the proceedings.

...... NUUUUUUURRRRRRSEEEEEEEE!!

That's pure gold. It's the sort of conversation you might overhear on a psychiatric ward with only one person talking.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,978
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38574 on: Today at 09:45:25 AM »
Even with how many posts per page they have, for the Bluemoon thread about us just for this season to break over 1000 and it's not even january is impressive

That's 11,189 posts on Liverpool just for this season.

This thread has 38,573 posts and started nearly 9 years ago. 
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,129
  • I say madness is too pure like Mother Sky
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38575 on: Today at 09:49:09 AM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:45:25 AM
Even with how many posts per page they have, for the Bluemoon thread about us just for this season to break over 1000 and it's not even january is impressive

That's 11,189 posts on Liverpool just for this season.

This thread has 38,573 posts and started nearly 9 years ago.

You may as well add the "Is the game bent?" thread to the total of posts about us!
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,647
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38576 on: Today at 09:54:18 AM »
They were even claiming we had fans in with the home fans at the emptihad, celebrating Palaces goals.
They've gone full Jesse Ventura!
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,856
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38577 on: Today at 09:59:07 AM »
Quote from: boots on Today at 09:00:35 AM
celubrious

Fuck off mate, this is a football forum!!!

Oh and it's Salubrious ;)
Logged

Online Jshooters

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,057
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38578 on: Today at 10:01:22 AM »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:10:10 AM
;D

THE POWERS THAT BE!!

Quote
rich mans Wimbledon

 :lmao
Logged
Believer

Online Fromola

  • Such a Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38579 on: Today at 10:08:54 AM »
I can now see why United fans have always mocked City fans as being absolute bitter helmets and call them the liars.

Imagine sharing a city with these fruitcakes. Everton fans are bad enough but given the success these have had over the last decade you'd think they could at least enjoy it. They'll win another trophy in another month but are all thoroughly angry and miserable. Even last season they retain the title and the only thing they could enjoy about it was that they stopped us.

They were more annoyed than us when Firmino's goal was ruled out.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:11:46 AM by Fromola »
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,535
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38580 on: Today at 10:12:27 AM »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:10:10 AM
;D

THE POWERS THAT BE!!

Whos a rich mans Wimbledon? Us?!  :o

Cos were the no-mark lower league club that climbed the divisions and had some success, but only when bankrolled to the tune of £1billion, arent we?

Some serious projection going on there.
Logged

Online boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,665
  • Klopptimistic
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38581 on: Today at 10:12:31 AM »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 09:59:07 AM
Fuck off mate, this is a football forum!!!

Oh and it's Salubrious ;)

Stop showing off your spell checker. 'Fuck off' accepted. :)
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38582 on: Today at 10:15:50 AM »
Quote from: Tame_Impala on Today at 09:22:56 AM
"People cant see beyond the end of their noses Karen. First time VAR goes against Liverpool is when the title is over, and its against.....guess who ? WWE.
gavvo, Today at 12:17 AM"

Who was sitting at the VAR box all this time?

Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,752
  • J.F.T.96
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38583 on: Today at 10:16:52 AM »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 10:12:27 AM
Whos a rich mans Wimbledon? Us?!  :o

Cos were the no-mark lower league club that climbed the divisions and had some success, but only when bankrolled to the tune of £1billion, arent we?

Some serious projection going on there.

It's because we play long ball football.

Blue Loon for you
Logged
I'm running Milan and Chicago marathon for bowel cancer in 2020.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/markdavidroberts

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38584 on: Today at 10:19:58 AM »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 09:54:18 AM
They were even claiming we had fans in with the home fans at the emptihad, celebrating Palaces goals.

Well, its not hard to get tickets.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
Pages: 1 ... 960 961 962 963 964 [965]   Go Up
« previous next »
 