Author Topic: General Manchester City thread  (Read 2573649 times)

nyrrard

Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37880 on: Yesterday at 08:41:47 PM »
Quote from: rebel23 on Yesterday at 07:32:58 PM
Had a quick look,  A lot of them are convinced something illegal is going on.  There is no hope for them im afraid
haha, the irony is breathtaking 😅
To all wieners:
Do you want some cheese with that Whine?
I believe in this team.

Barneylfc

Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37881 on: Yesterday at 08:41:48 PM »
Just the next 3 have to go through a replay then. FA definitely fixed that. Corrupt as fuck.
1892tillforever

Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37882 on: Yesterday at 11:35:58 PM »
Quote from: rebel23 on Yesterday at 07:32:58 PM
Had a quick look,  A lot of them are convinced something illegal is going on.  There is no hope for them im afraid
There is, they have been cheating for years.
Kekuleyule y'all!

Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37883 on: Today at 12:02:41 AM »
Its unlikely but imagine if they get a moderately tough draw tomorrow, away to Chelsea or something, whilst were at home to a lower league team.

The whining, and lack of self awareness, will be a joy to behold.
Armand9

Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37884 on: Today at 06:12:50 AM »
im not one for reading other fanbase forums usually, but have had the odd look over the years (usually a link from rawk about something specific), and over the last week have looked at bm a couple of times to see what they make of our form/run etc and there's very little, and that's being generous, football talk (and the bit i read said we played hoofball lol - talk about outing yourself as knowing fuckall about the sport you claim to love and making your comments totally irrelevant).

But what has surprised me, even taking into consideration it's an opposing team's fanbase, is the pure acrid bitterness of them, almost to a man - well, that's not fair, let's say almost to a 'poster' (cos there must be tons of city fans that are actually knowledgeable about football and can speak about rivals in a football context, they just dont seem to post as far as i saw in my viewing, admittedly a small sample of a few pages). Why so bitter? It's way beyond the usual, you know, they're playing well, we're not etc which all fans are familiar with.

The fact we're media darlings atm winds them the fuck up (and yeah we get it, all fans hate that from about any side when the saturation hits overload, which it has) but they seem to forget, the media had a wankfest over them when they were pulling up trees and now the media is having a wankfest about us. And i think it was at this juncture that the 'hoofball' bollocks came up - which kind makes me think the bitterness is rooted in the wankfest that surrounded them.

I vividly recall shearer saying on motd (18 months or so ago, maybe less?) that city were a league apart and couldn't see anyone challenging them and we could be seeing the start of the dominance of the league of the likes that we havent seen since fergie's utd and us before them. And this was echoed in the football media generally around that time. Is this where the bitterness comes from, they bought into that? Thought they were on the cusp of decades long dominance? Cos i kind of find it hard to see it any other way (tho im happy to be enlightened if any one has another theory), it's like they were expecting a dominance for years to come, which hasn't come to fruition domestically (and they've done little in europe, so it cant be that, it has to be domestically) and quite frankly has dwindled away not long after it was uttered, relatively speaking.

The fact they're a great team, with a world class manager, and top quality players hasn't changed but the idea of being dominant on a scale comparable with ours and utds 'glory days' has obviously totally gone from the media and those vocal on that forum (in 'our' thread anyway) appear to have got totally bent out of shape over it.
rob1966

Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37885 on: Today at 07:30:40 AM »
Cheating they say?

From the Guardian in 2011 - the bolded figure would be based on what Arsenal got for the Emirates, the world record deal at the time which was around £180 million and Citys lack of standing in football at the time - ie no-one knew who the fuck there were

Manchester City have announced a 10-year agreement with Etihad Airways  the airline owned by the Abu Dhabi government  which includes the immediate renaming of their stadium. The deal, which extends Etihad's shirt sponsorship as well as covering other joint commercial enterprises, could be worth up £100m.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2011/jul/08/manchester-city-stadium-etihad-airways

Independent a few weeks later

UEFA's financial fair play boss has revealed he has "some questions" about Manchester City's sponsorship deal with Etihad Airways.

The Abu Dhabi government-owned airline, the club's shirt sponsors, last month struck a new 10-year deal for stadium naming rights and to fund the proposed new Etihad Campus.

City did not disclose financial details but it was reported the agreement was worth £400million.

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/uefa-to-investigate-manchester-city-over-etihad-sponsorship-deal-2338555.html
