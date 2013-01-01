« previous next »
Author Topic: General Manchester City thread  (Read 2566897 times)

Online debs the kinky red bauble tickler

Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37800 on: Yesterday at 08:57:39 PM »
Ya gotta love their bare faced cheek though and how the fuck they manage to keep a straight face whilst believing the shite they spout.

One thing their ownership has managed perfectly though is the brainwashing/sportswashing programme has been a resounding success within the fanbase.



Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Offline Red Berry

Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37801 on: Yesterday at 09:00:14 PM »
Quote from: Dim glas yn siaced Santa on Yesterday at 08:28:31 PM

Yep, and rightly so.

Your owners are scum.

Your team isn't deserving of an ounce of respect.

And it absolutely kills you :-*

And to think we're the ones who get the chants of "murderers" and "victims" hurled at us.
Offline Al 666

Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37802 on: Yesterday at 09:14:56 PM »
Quote from: Damian V on Yesterday at 08:12:39 PM
I'd like to explain to the Liverpool fans on here why we are reluctant to give their team credit.

First, the playing field hasn't been level wrt refereeing decisions. City haven't had any favourable decisions prior to the last 1-2 games, Liverpool have had several such decisions influencing the final results of some games. Had the playing field been level you would have been 8-9 pts clear and not 14 with a game in hand. In other words, knowing what happened last season, and that Laporte and Sane will be back soon, we would have stood a chance to win the league again.

Why would you use the phrase 'favourable'. Surely the only think that matters is whether decisions are fair. I think the perfect example is the Wolves goal being correctly ruled out for offside. There were four tight decisions that weekend but only one was deemed controversial. Frankly I would love you to show your evidence for Liverpool's lead being reduced. The fact that you are unsure whether it should be 8 or could be 9 shows you haven't any evidence whatsoever.

Quote from: Damian V on Yesterday at 08:12:39 PM
Second, the playing field hasn't been level wrt the fixtures schedule. The Christmas schedule was blatantly weighted in Liverpool's favour.

Are you seriously complaining about fixtures given we face Everton at the weekend and you face your customary piss easy cup draw.


Quote from: Damian V on Yesterday at 08:12:39 PM
Third, the media is full with Liverpool supporters who have been reluctant to give creidt to City. Some journos have gone to great lengths to criticise the club, its owners, etc.

Fourth, it's a myth that Liverpool fans were giving credit to City during the last two seasons. They were/are constantly talking about us being financially doped by human rights abusers etc.

What is wrong with telling the truth. You are financially doped as evidenced by your despotic owners settling with UEFA and accepting a transfer ban and a huge fine. That season was 13/14 the one you pipped us to the title whilst overspending and failing to meet FFP. Regarding your owners are you seriousley suggesting they aren't human rights abusers ?

Quote from: Damian V on Yesterday at 08:12:39 PM
Fifth, the attack on the coach was infuriating and your club and the local authorities did feck all to identify and punish the attackers.

 :wave

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/i6CILrBu4cY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/i6CILrBu4cY</a>


Please explain what your club and authorities did to apprehend the City fans who attacked this coach. What your club and authorities did when your fans rioted at Wigan when a good cup draw went bad or what your club did about your fans pelting Fred at the last Manchester Derby.
Offline petergriffin age 73 ho freakin ho

Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37803 on: Yesterday at 09:22:31 PM »
Looks like tickets for the home leg of their league cup semi with Utd are on general sale, two per person! In fact, for loads of their home games you can buy 6 tickets per member!
Offline rebel23

  • Rebel without a cause
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37804 on: Yesterday at 09:55:06 PM »
BTW  there are FAKE Liverpool fans on bluemoon who call us 'Pool' and apologise for their alleged injustices. They can't be LFC fans.

Anyway i can't stand that place... [*closes tab*]
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37805 on: Yesterday at 10:03:59 PM »
Quote from: rebel23 on Yesterday at 08:36:02 PM
I've never heard such rubbish in all my life.  City have spent 1.3 billion pounds since 2008 building that team and we have spent 300 million and  since Klopp £85m.  We  have found a way to compete in a smart fashion rather then being financially doped. talk of which, the FIFA investigation reports at the end of the season so that should be interesting.  Hopefully they kick City out of the CL.

Don't go down their route of twisting facts.

You can't compare the spends in those terms without taking into account our outgoings.
Offline Samie

Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37806 on: Yesterday at 10:11:32 PM »
Why does Damian have a Van Dijk avy?  :o
Offline Raid

Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37807 on: Yesterday at 10:14:02 PM »
Look at Damian's posting history, looks like a Red to me. Probably copied something off Blue Loon without quoting.
Online andy07

Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37808 on: Yesterday at 10:15:40 PM »
Bet City will record a sub 30000 league crowd before the end of the season (officially will be 54923 or thereabouts).
Offline rebel23

Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37809 on: Yesterday at 10:17:29 PM »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 10:14:02 PM
Look at Damian's posting history, looks like a Red to me. Probably copied something off Blue Loon without quoting.

It's from bluemoon's Liverpool thread. 1,000 pages of crap.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37810 on: Yesterday at 10:20:54 PM »
Quote from: rebel23 on Yesterday at 09:55:06 PM
BTW  there are FAKE Liverpool fans on bluemoon who call us 'Pool' and apologise for their alleged injustices. They can't be LFC fans.

Anyway i can't stand that place... [*closes tab*]

Ha ha. Pool has the be the biggest giveaway, I remember having some form of sticker collection file (not an album, much bigger of all league clubs that you bought each week).

The Liverpool page had our nicknames as The Reds or The Pool.

I was about 8, having never been to Liverpool at that point, and I knew it was some made up crap.

It's like a Liverpool fan referring to Sterling or Kompany as "Raz" or "Vinny"

Christ I was almost sick in my mouth just writing that
Offline boots

Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37811 on: Yesterday at 10:23:55 PM »
Ignore the mans twats. Theyre not even the biggest club in their own city. Just a shitter everton if you like. Its pay to play for them and no matter how good a team they purchase, the red club in their city will always be the bigger club. There's fuck all they can do about it. Except moan. Anyone intelligent would never have chosen city as a kid, they've chosen a different club. One that isn't beigey blue. That blue that old duffers wear with matching slacks. You can roll a turd in glitter, but it is still a turd. A more tawdry prosaic existence is known only to perhaps evertonians. Let them moan. Their minds need all the exercise they can get in between the s*n crossword and filling in betting slips.
Online Ghost of Xmas Futureville

Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37812 on: Yesterday at 10:34:54 PM »
:lmao

I think the messenger just got well and truly shot. Poor Damian V. Time to call The Wolf
Offline Ghost Town... What?

Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37813 on: Yesterday at 11:26:43 PM »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 08:26:22 PM
Scarred them for life don't you know. Surprised they didn't wear black armbands.


Combustible...
Offline Ghost Town... What?

Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37814 on: Yesterday at 11:29:58 PM »
Quote from: Dim glas yn siaced Santa on Yesterday at 08:33:52 PM
It's fantastic, they are the softest bunch of fans in sports, never seen such a bunch of victims.

Added to that, I've never seen a fanbase that is so consantly angry about EVERYTHING. 

Insolens superbus...
Online OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37815 on: Yesterday at 11:46:19 PM »
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on Yesterday at 10:34:54 PM
:lmao

I think the messenger just got well and truly shot. Poor Damian V. Time to call The Wolf

Cant believe the Mods banned him.
Offline Samie

Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37816 on: Yesterday at 11:49:34 PM »
was he pretending to be a Liverpool supporter on RAWK for a year? I mean talk about a deep shitty cover.  ;D
Offline Peabee

Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37817 on: Today at 12:11:19 AM »
Quote from: Damian V on Yesterday at 08:12:39 PM
I'd like to explain to the Liverpool fans on here why we are reluctant to give their team credit.

First, the playing field hasn't been level wrt refereeing decisions. City haven't had any favourable decisions prior to the last 1-2 games, Liverpool have had several such decisions influencing the final results of some games. Had the playing field been level you would have been 8-9 pts clear and not 14 with a game in hand. In other words, knowing what happened last season, and that Laporte and Sane will be back soon, we would have stood a chance to win the league again.

Second, the playing field hasn't been level wrt the fixtures schedule. The Christmas schedule was blatantly weighted in Liverpool's favour.

Third, the media is full with Liverpool supporters who have been reluctant to give creidt to City. Some journos have gone to great lengths to criticise the club, its owners, etc.

Fourth, it's a myth that Liverpool fans were giving credit to City during the last two seasons. They were/are constantly talking about us being financially doped by human rights abusers etc.

Fifth, the attack on the coach was infuriating and your club and the local authorities did feck all to identify and punish the attackers.

 :wave


Hahahahaha. You sad bastard. Spitting the dummy out because you arent top of the league.
Offline Spion Night, Holy Night

Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37818 on: Today at 12:20:02 AM »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 10:14:02 PM
Look at Damian's posting history, looks like a Red to me. Probably copied something off Blue Loon without quoting.
I also looked at the posters past history on here and thought that post was him either totally taking the piss or attempting a quote from elsewhere that didn't appear on screen in quotation marks or have a credit.

I didn't trawl far back, but from what I saw in his post history, Damian V is a Red.

Anyway, the post is utter bollocks, so I suspect it's from Blue Loon or similar but without the 'credit'.


EDIT: If I'd had read further before replying I'd have seen other posters here sussed it long before I did.  ;)
« Last Edit: Today at 12:29:35 AM by Spion Night, Holy Night »
Offline Spion Night, Holy Night

Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37819 on: Today at 12:27:31 AM »
Quote from: rebel23 on Yesterday at 09:55:06 PM
BTW  there are FAKE Liverpool fans on blueloon who call us 'Pool' and apologise for their alleged injustices. They can't be LFC fans.

Anyway i can't stand that place... [*closes tab*]
In all my life I've never heard a Liverpool fan call us 'Pool'.

That's Woolspeak.

I know there are an enormous amount of freaks on the internet, but feeling the need to create false flag posts like they do on there is pathetic.
Offline newterp

Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37820 on: Today at 12:28:42 AM »
yes - he clearly copied it but forgot to identify it.

the "on here" = blue loon.
Online Ghost of Xmas Futureville

Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37821 on: Today at 12:38:25 AM »
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on Today at 12:27:31 AM
In all my life I've never heard a Liverpool fan call us 'Pool'.

That's Woolspeak.
Agree about 'pool'. I've never heard a Liverpool fan, anywhere in the country, or the world, use the term, not even a johnny-come-lately fan or a kid. Whereas opposition fans use it regularly. I've heard Hartelpool fans use it at times.

However...

Quote
I know there are an enormous amount of freaks on the internet, but feeling the need to create false flag posts like they do on there is pathetic.
I'm not particularly down on Liverpool fans on other teams' forums. I'm not going to second guess why they wish to be active members there (I hope it's largely to subvert and take the piss, but their reasons are their own and not for me to speculate on) but being as they are there, I get that they need to act in certain ways to prevent being banned.

When you are a guest in another team's house you sort of have to toe some lines. It's not that different for outsider fans here. The ones who survive are the ones who are largely conciliatory and don't rock the boat.

Though the ones who don't are often the more memorable. Like shooting stars burning bright for a moment before vanishing. Oh Primativ and Cantona, where art though? :)
Offline Spion Night, Holy Night

Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37822 on: Today at 01:17:02 AM »
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on Today at 12:38:25 AM
Agree about 'pool'. I've never heard a Liverpool fan, anywhere in the country, or the world, use the term, not even a johnny-come-lately fan or a kid. Whereas opposition fans use it regularly. I've heard Hartelpool fans use it at times.

However...
I'm not particularly down on Liverpool fans on other teams' forums. I'm not going to second guess why they wish to be active members there (I hope it's largely to subvert and take the piss, but their reasons are their own and not for me to speculate on) but being as they are there, I get that they need to act in certain ways to prevent being banned.

When you are a guest in another team's house you sort of have to toe some lines. It's not that different for outsider fans here. The ones who survive are the ones who are largely conciliatory and don't rock the boat.

Though the ones who don't are often the more memorable. Like shooting stars burning bright for a moment before vanishing. Oh Primativ and Cantona, where art though? :)

Ah ... Cantona. 

The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long...  ;D
Offline Spion Night, Holy Night

Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37823 on: Today at 01:19:47 AM »
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on Today at 12:38:25 AM
Agree about 'pool'. I've never heard a Liverpool fan, anywhere in the country, or the world, use the term, not even a johnny-come-lately fan or a kid. Whereas opposition fans use it regularly. I've heard Hartelpool fans use it at times.

However...
I'm not particularly down on Liverpool fans on other teams' forums. I'm not going to second guess why they wish to be active members there (I hope it's largely to subvert and take the piss, but their reasons are their own and not for me to speculate on) but being as they are there, I get that they need to act in certain ways to prevent being banned.

When you are a guest in another team's house you sort of have to toe some lines. It's not that different for outsider fans here. The ones who survive are the ones who are largely conciliatory and don't rock the boat.

Though the ones who don't are often the more memorable. Like shooting stars burning bright for a moment before vanishing. Oh Primativ and Cantona, where art though? :)

I was thinking more of those who are not Liverpool fans but pretend to be so, then make false flag posts criticising Liverpool.
Offline Tesco selection box fudge fiddler

Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37824 on: Today at 01:26:11 AM »
I've just highlighted the Damian V post, right clicked, then clicked on "Search google for 'I'd like to explain to the Liverpool fans on here why we are reluctant to give their team credit.' "
The only place that comes up in the search results is this thread.
If it was posted on the Abu Dahbi forum it should have shown up there as well.
Strange  ???
Offline SpionBob

Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37825 on: Today at 02:12:31 AM »
Quote from: Tesco selection box fudge fiddler on Today at 01:26:11 AM
I've just highlighted the Damian V post, right clicked, then clicked on "Search google for 'I'd like to explain to the Liverpool fans on here why we are reluctant to give their team credit.' "
The only place that comes up in the search results is this thread.
If it was posted on the Abu Dahbi forum it should have shown up there as well.
Strange  ???
Damian was hacked by a Russian AbuDhabi oil slicker. The devilish fuckers!!
Offline SpionBob

Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37826 on: Today at 02:39:49 AM »
Actually guys, the bullshit below actually was posted on Blue Loon. No kidding! so Damian probably is a Liverpool Supporter?
Just reading those points makes you realise how hurt those sad fuckers are :lmao :lmao :lmao

I'd like to explain to the Liverpool fans on here why we are reluctant to give their team credit.

First, the playing field hasn't been level wrt refereeing decisions. City haven't had any favourable decisions prior to the last 1-2 games, Liverpool have had several such decisions influencing the final results of some games. Had the playing field been level you would have been 8-9 pts clear and not 14 with a game in hand. In other words, knowing what happened last season, and that Laporte and Sane will be back soon, we would have stood a chance to win the league again. :mooncat :mooncat

Second, the playing field hasn't been level wrt the fixtures schedule. The Christmas schedule was blatantly weighted in Liverpool's favour. :spam :spam

Third, the media is full with Liverpool supporters who have been reluctant to give creidt to City. Some journos have gone to great lengths to criticise the club, its owners, etc. :shite: :shite:

Fourth, it's a myth that Liverpool fans were giving credit to City during the last two seasons. They were/are constantly talking about us being financially doped by human rights abusers etc.  :jong :jong

Fifth, the attack on the coach was infuriating and your club and the local authorities did feck all to identify and punish the attackers. :boxhead :boxhead
Offline stevieG786

Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37827 on: Today at 03:09:05 AM »
Quote from: Tesco selection box fudge fiddler on Today at 01:26:11 AM
I've just highlighted the Damian V post, right clicked, then clicked on "Search google for 'I'd like to explain to the Liverpool fans on here why we are reluctant to give their team credit.' "
The only place that comes up in the search results is this thread.
If it was posted on the Abu Dahbi forum it should have shown up there as well.
Strange  ???

https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/liverpool-thread-2019-20.340822/page-1030#post-12334074
Offline Chakan

Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37828 on: Today at 04:10:14 AM »
Offline The King with the Keita the sherry cabinet.

Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37829 on: Today at 08:24:52 AM »
Very strange breed this lot, proper victim mentality. Even if they won the lottery, they'd count it to see they weren't given a penny short. Can't wait for us to lift the PL trophy in May, it's going to absolutely destroy them inside.
Online Damian V

Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37830 on: Today at 08:45:28 AM »
Haha apologies, that was indeed a post from their Liverpool thread on Bluemoon. it's absolutely bonkers in there
