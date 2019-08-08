« previous next »
Author Topic: General Manchester City thread  (Read 2555516 times)

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,457
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37680 on: Yesterday at 10:40:40 PM »
Is the game bent (because City aren't winning)  ;D

Worth remembering that out of their four PL titles, one they scraped on goal difference and another by just a point. Hardly convincing performances for what they've spent.  8)
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Ding Dongs Flaccidly When High

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,975
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37681 on: Yesterday at 10:43:52 PM »
They are quite simply, the Veruca Salt of English football.
Vote Labour

Offline OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a twat. VERY well drilled at the back!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,288
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37682 on: Yesterday at 10:52:30 PM »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:30:06 PM
If they think they're being hard done to in the Premier League (they're not!) wait until they play Real home and away in the Champions League.

I hadnt thought about it until you said that but imagine the hilarity if they get knocked out by a classic piece of Ramos shithousery.
Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,203
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37683 on: Yesterday at 11:02:24 PM »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 09:24:30 PM
You think that that thread is funny? I've found another, better one https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/football-is-fixed-website.343680/

It's absolutely hilarious. Especially Karen7 (oh god, it would be a Karen wouldn't it) who has a brother who is friends with a prem official who confirms certain things. An official that she can't remember and then says she won't name for reasons...
Jesus christ, I got about 5 pages in before my brain collapsed. They're absolute cranks. All the classic conspiracy behaviours are in there, down to the 'do your own research' shout.
Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,343
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37684 on: Yesterday at 11:16:04 PM »
Quote from: OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS on Yesterday at 10:52:30 PM
I hadnt thought about it until you said that but imagine the hilarity if they get knocked out by a classic piece of Ramos shithousery.

Opps, read that as Shithosiery!

Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,045
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37685 on: Yesterday at 11:23:01 PM »
Quote from: OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS on Yesterday at 10:52:30 PM
I hadnt thought about it until you said that but imagine the hilarity if they get knocked out by a classic piece of Ramos shithousery.

Ramos, and shithousery?
No, never.

He is much too upstanding and honest a pro to ever mean harm to a fellow pro. Not that sort of character.

Pep and his angelic passers of the football have nothing to fear. They should play without fear, and I am sure Ramos will accept whatever outcome happens gracefully, allowing the best footballing side to prosper, as it shoud be.
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline Ghost of Xmas Futureville

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,525
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37686 on: Yesterday at 11:25:45 PM »
There'll be a few Ramos T-shirts burned or binned if he does shithouse them out of the CL
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,577
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37687 on: Yesterday at 11:38:52 PM »
Quote from: leftfooter on Yesterday at 10:33:59 PM
That DanielWood5 fella needs psychiatric assistance.

Also apparently Atkinson should be banned from reffing our games as he's obviously bent in our favour.
That's where I lost it and laughed my bollocks off. The fella clearly needs admitted, and I'm not joking. For his own, and others safety. He's obviously a fuckin spanner of epic proportions. What's even funnier is you get others quoting him and saying "Brilliant post". What?!

It's actually an amazing thing, really. We've utterly broken these c*nts in half, and their reactions are priceless.
Offline Little Robbie Red Breast

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,282
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37688 on: Yesterday at 11:41:49 PM »
Anyone read that bit about Pickford letting in our 5 goals?

Can't blame them for being suspicious about that to be fair
Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,549
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37689 on: Yesterday at 11:46:34 PM »
All the conspiracy stuff is utterly unhinged. Surely the old guard/proper fans are seeing this and cringing?
Offline rebel23

  • Know what it is? He's just street tough.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,359
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37690 on: Yesterday at 11:48:24 PM »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:46:34 PM
All the conspiracy stuff is utterly unhinged. Surely the old guard/proper fans are seeing this and cringing?

They're all at it. Most of those older fans feel just as entitled, even more so. In their thick heads they think spending one billion on players and having Pep means they should win the league. They dont care about the CL. Madrid will knock them out don't worry about it.
Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,089
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37691 on: Today at 12:07:07 AM »
Quote from: rebel23 on Yesterday at 08:06:41 PM
So where has Pep got value for money? Anyone want to analyze his signings?

---
Guardiola has spent over 1.307 billion euros and 513.1 million euros on defenders

All of Guardiola's signings as a coach

Man. City 2019/20 --> Rodri Hernandez (70 million euros)
Man. City 2019/20 --> Joao Cancelo (65 million euros)
Man. City 2019/20 --> Zack Steffen (8 million euros)
Man. City 2019/20 --> Angelino (12 million euros)
Man. City 2018/19 --> Riyad Mahrez (67.8 million euros)
Man. City 2018/19 --> Philippe Sandler (2.5 million euros)
Man. City 2018/19 --> Daniel Arzani (0.8 million euros)
Man. City 2018/19 --> Ante Palaversa (6.3 million euros)
Man. City 2018/19 --> Ko Itakura (1.1 million euros)
Man. City 2017/18 --> Aymeric Laporte (65 million euros)
Man. City 2017/18 --> Benjamin Mendy (57.5 million euros)
Man. City 2017/18 --> Kyle Walker (51 million euros)
Man. City 2017/18 --> Bernardo Silva (50 million euros)
Man. City 2017/18 --> Ederson (40 million euros)
Man. City 2017/18 --> Danilo (30 million euros)
Man. City 2017/18 --> Douglas Luiz (12 million euros)
Man. City 2017/18 --> Jack Harrison (4 million euros)
Man. City 2017/18 --> Olarenwaju Kayode (3.8 million euros)
Man. City 2017/18 --> Ivan Ilic (2.5 million euros)
Man. City 2016/17 --> John Stones (55.6 million euros)
Man. City 2016/17 --> Leroy Sane (50 million euros)
Man. City 2016/17 --> Gabriel Jesus (32 million euros)
Man. City 2016/17 --> Ilkay Gundogan (27 million euros)
Man. City 2016/17 --> Nolito (18 million euros)
Man. City 2016/17 --> Claudio Bravo (18 million euros)
Man. City 2016/17 --> Marlos Moreno (5.5 million euros)
Man. City 2016/17 --> Geronimo Rulli (4.7 million euros)
Man. City 2016/17 --> Oleksandr Zinchenko (2 million euros)
Man. City 2016/17 --> Pablo Mari (0.2 million euros)
Man. City 2016/17 --> Aaron Mooy (free)

Bayern 2015/16 --> Arturo Vidal (37 million euros)
Bayern 2015/16 --> Douglas Costa (30 million euros)
Bayern 2015/16 --> Joshua Kimmich (8.5 million euros)
Bayern 2015/16 --> Kingsley Coman (7 million euros)
Bayern 2015/16 --> Sven Ulreich (3.5 million euros)
Bayern 2015/16 --> Serdar Tasci (2.7 million euros)
Bayern 2014/15 --> Robert Lewandowski (free)
Bayern 2014/15 --> Medhi Benatia (28 million euros)
Bayern 2014/15 --> Juan Bernat (10 million euros)
Bayern 2014/15 --> Xabi Alonso (9 million euros)
Bayern 2014/15 --> Pepe Reina (3 million euros)
Bayern 2014/15 --> Mehmet Kut (3 million euros)
Bayern 2014/15 --> Sebastian Rode (free)
Bayern 2013/14 --> Mario Gotze (37 million euros)
Bayern 2013/14 --> Thiago Alcantara (25 million euros)
Bayern 2013/14 --> Jan Kirchoff (free)

Barcelona 2011/12 --> Cesc Fabregas (34 million euros)
Barcelona 2011/12 --> Alexis Sanchez (26 million euros)
Barcelona 2010/11 --> Javier Mascherano (20 million euros)
Barcelona 2010/11 --> David Villa (40 million euros)
Barcelona 2010/11 --> Adriano Correia (9.5 million euros)
Barcelona 2010/11 --> Ibrahim Afellay (3 million euros)
Barcelona 2009/10 --> Zlatan Ibrahimovic (69.5 million euros)
Barcelona 2009/10 --> Dmytro Chygrynskiy (25 million euros)
Barcelona 2009/10 --> Keirrison (14 million euros)
Barcelona 2009/10 --> Maxwell (4.5 million euros)
Barcelona 2008/09 --> Dani Alves (35.5 million euros)
Barcelona 2008/09 --> Aleksandr Hleb (17 million euros)
Barcelona 2008/09 --> Martín Caceres (16.5 million euros)
Barcelona 2008/09 --> Seydou Keita (14 million euros)
Barcelona 2008/09 --> Henrique (8 million euros)
Barcelona 2008/09 --> Gerard Pique (5 million euros)
Barcelona 2008/09 --> Jose Manuel Pinto (free)

https://www.marca.com/en/football/international-football/2019/08/08/5d4c15b8268e3e99568b45db.html
Christ he has bought some shite
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,304
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37692 on: Today at 12:08:06 AM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 11:38:52 PM
That's where I lost it and laughed my bollocks off. The fella clearly needs admitted, and I'm not joking. For his own, and others safety. He's obviously a fuckin spanner of epic proportions. What's even funnier is you get others quoting him and saying "Brilliant post". What?!

It's actually an amazing thing, really. We've utterly broken these c*nts in half, and their reactions are priceless.

Its like our American red necks who call into the radio shows here - they basically agree with every opinion expressed by the announcers and other fans even if those opinions change from caller to caller so long as they get to be angry about something/anything.
Offline Bobsackamano

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 479
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37693 on: Today at 12:18:43 AM »
 Area 51, Roswell, The Grassy Knoll, Moon Landings, Stockley Park and Anfield.  ::) :o ;D :lickin
Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,485
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37694 on: Today at 01:01:12 AM »
Its a conspiraceh theyre not walking the league like they usually do!! A conspiraceh I tells you!!

Their tears are delicious.
Offline Syntexity

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37695 on: Today at 01:52:03 AM »
Quote from: leftfooter on Yesterday at 10:33:59 PM
That DanielWood5 fella needs psychiatric assistance.

Also apparently Atkinson should be banned from reffing our games as he's obviously bent in our favour.

Hes got one right there, I would be extremely happy to never see Atkinson be involved in a game with us again. Taylor as well for obvious reasons.
Offline SpionBob

  • I have a signed Kenny Dalglish shirt on my wall-is that a bit gay?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,470
  • WITH JURGEN kLOPP WE WON IT 6 TIMES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37696 on: Today at 02:43:53 AM »
Quote from: leftfooter on Yesterday at 10:33:59 PM
That DanielWood5 fella needs psychiatric assistance.

Also apparently Atkinson should be banned from reffing our games as he's obviously bent in our favour.
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

What a fucking moron!!!!!!

:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Public enemy number one: On the RAWK watch list for offering alternative views, supporting Rafa and abusing ill informed WUMS with dubious agendas. Where's the crime in that? Victim of self-important mod with itchy finger.

Online SprouterAtFart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,846
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37697 on: Today at 05:02:01 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:40:40 PM
Is the game bent (because City aren't winning)  ;D

Worth remembering that out of their four PL titles, one they scraped on goal difference and another by just a point. Hardly convincing performances for what they've spent.  8)

One by GD, one by 1 point, one by 2 points. There was only ever one title they won by a comfortable margin.
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."
