I hadnt thought about it until you said that but imagine the hilarity if they get knocked out by a classic piece of Ramos shithousery.



Ramos, and shithousery?No, never.He is much too upstanding and honest a pro to ever mean harm to a fellow pro. Not that sort of character.Pep and his angelic passers of the football have nothing to fear. They should play without fear, and I am sure Ramos will accept whatever outcome happens gracefully, allowing the best footballing side to prosper, as it shoud be.