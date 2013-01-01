« previous next »
General Manchester City thread

Red Berry

Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37680 on: Today at 10:40:40 PM
Is the game bent (because City aren't winning)  ;D

Worth remembering that out of their four PL titles, one they scraped on goal difference and another by just a point. Hardly convincing performances for what they've spent.  8)
Ding Dongs Flaccidly When High

Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37681 on: Today at 10:43:52 PM
They are quite simply, the Veruca Salt of English football.
OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37682 on: Today at 10:52:30 PM
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:30:06 PM
If they think they're being hard done to in the Premier League (they're not!) wait until they play Real home and away in the Champions League.

I hadnt thought about it until you said that but imagine the hilarity if they get knocked out by a classic piece of Ramos shithousery.
kennedy81

Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37683 on: Today at 11:02:24 PM
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 09:24:30 PM
You think that that thread is funny? I've found another, better one https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/football-is-fixed-website.343680/

It's absolutely hilarious. Especially Karen7 (oh god, it would be a Karen wouldn't it) who has a brother who is friends with a prem official who confirms certain things. An official that she can't remember and then says she won't name for reasons...
Jesus christ, I got about 5 pages in before my brain collapsed. They're absolute cranks. All the classic conspiracy behaviours are in there, down to the 'do your own research' shout.
Yosser0_0

Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37684 on: Today at 11:16:04 PM
Quote from: OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS on Today at 10:52:30 PM
I hadnt thought about it until you said that but imagine the hilarity if they get knocked out by a classic piece of Ramos shithousery.

Opps, read that as Shithosiery!

macmanamanaman

Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37685 on: Today at 11:23:01 PM
Quote from: OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS on Today at 10:52:30 PM
I hadnt thought about it until you said that but imagine the hilarity if they get knocked out by a classic piece of Ramos shithousery.

Ramos, and shithousery?
No, never.

He is much too upstanding and honest a pro to ever mean harm to a fellow pro. Not that sort of character.

Pep and his angelic passers of the football have nothing to fear. They should play without fear, and I am sure Ramos will accept whatever outcome happens gracefully, allowing the best footballing side to prosper, as it shoud be.
Ghost of Xmas Futureville

Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37686 on: Today at 11:25:45 PM
There'll be a few Ramos T-shirts burned or binned if he does shithouse them out of the CL
Macphisto80

Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37687 on: Today at 11:38:52 PM
Quote from: leftfooter on Today at 10:33:59 PM
That DanielWood5 fella needs psychiatric assistance.

Also apparently Atkinson should be banned from reffing our games as he's obviously bent in our favour.
That's where I lost it and laughed my bollocks off. The fella clearly needs admitted, and I'm not joking. For his own, and others safety. He's obviously a fuckin spanner of epic proportions. What's even funnier is you get others quoting him and saying "Brilliant post". What?!

It's actually an amazing thing, really. We've utterly broken these c*nts in half, and their reactions are priceless.
Little Robbie Red Breast

Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37688 on: Today at 11:41:49 PM
Anyone read that bit about Pickford letting in our 5 goals?

Can't blame them for being suspicious about that to be fair
thejbs

Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37689 on: Today at 11:46:34 PM
All the conspiracy stuff is utterly unhinged. Surely the old guard/proper fans are seeing this and cringing?
rebel23

Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37690 on: Today at 11:48:24 PM
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 11:46:34 PM
All the conspiracy stuff is utterly unhinged. Surely the old guard/proper fans are seeing this and cringing?

They're all at it. Most of those older fans feel just as entitled, even more so. In their thick heads they think spending one billion on players and having Pep means they should win the league. They dont care about the CL. Madrid will knock them out don't worry about it.
