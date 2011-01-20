Didnt Wonderwall finish 2nd in the charts to Robson & Jerome, its too funny.
Probably your worse joke of the decade Nick mate.
people like big dick nick.
Only because its the most recent. Theres way more shite to churn through I would have thought!
Where did it all go wrong?
They 100 percent thought they were going to just run away with the league again. The arrogance of these meffs can't be measured. Their shit fake fan base, their self entitled tears and incessant moaning is a fucking joy to watch
No need to be like that, just roll with it
Just after Whats the Story is the consensus.
Music to my ears..https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/egq5pt/heres_wonderwall/
Gotta love this theory that Atkinson (sorry, Twatkinson - they love their little nicknames) wants Liverpool (liVARpool/dippers etc) to win the league. Thats just delightful, peak fewwwm.
I'm a knob
It doesnt say much for their midfield if theyre marked out of the game by a fifty year old bloke who isnt, and never has been, a professional footballer and who has no coach to give him any tactical analysis.
