General Manchester City thread

Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37520 on: Yesterday at 10:16:59 PM
Quote from: Shite Name on Yesterday at 06:42:48 PM
Didnt Wonderwall finish 2nd in the charts to Robson & Jerome, its too funny.
Yeah, them and Robson and Jerome were rivals for about half an hour
Vote Labour

Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37521 on: Yesterday at 10:21:23 PM
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:46:44 PM
Probably your worse joke of the decade Nick mate.

No need to be like that, just roll with it
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37522 on: Yesterday at 10:38:30 PM
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:46:44 PM
Probably your worse joke of the decade Nick mate.

Only because its the most recent. Theres way more shite to churn through I would have thought!
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37523 on: Yesterday at 10:40:23 PM
Quote from: OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS on Yesterday at 10:38:30 PM
Only because its the most recent. Theres way more shite to churn through I would have thought!

Where did it all go wrong?
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37524 on: Yesterday at 11:30:53 PM
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:40:23 PM
Where did it all go wrong?

Just after Whats the Story is the consensus.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37525 on: Today at 12:54:02 AM
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 09:29:27 AM
They 100 percent thought they were going to just run away with the league again. The arrogance of these meffs can't be measured. Their shit fake fan base, their self entitled tears and incessant moaning is a fucking joy to watch

When Chelsea had their run, Ferguson was still around, and Arsenal had Wenger and we had Benitez. When Man City started having their run, Ferguson and Wenger were coming to their end, we were nowhere and Abramovich was losing interest. So Chelsea fans are accustomed to instant success, but not guaranteed, whereas Man City fans assume their success is a right.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37526 on: Today at 12:57:29 AM
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:21:23 PM
No need to be like that, just roll with it
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:40:23 PM
Where did it all go wrong?
Quote from: OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS on Yesterday at 11:30:53 PM
Just after Whats the Story is the consensus.
;D
I'll buy it.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37527 on: Today at 01:27:59 AM
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 09:29:27 AM
They 100 percent thought they were going to just run away with the league again. The arrogance of these meffs can't be measured. Their shit fake fan base, their self entitled tears and incessant moaning is a fucking joy to watch

Yeah, in that interview with Sterling on the bbc (at the beginning of Dec?) he actually made out like we were just in a bit of good form, even though were unbeaten since Jan, and theyd keep chipping away at us, even though we were adding to our lead over them. Quite revealing that interview really. There seemed to be no humility, he seemed to be of the mood that it was a temporary anomaly and normal service would be resumed soon. Entitled is the right word to use. Guardiola could hardly speak in the post match interview on Friday night. He definitely jut expected to win three titles in a row at a canter like the 2017/18 season.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37528 on: Today at 01:57:06 AM
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37529 on: Today at 04:29:06 AM
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:59:24 AM
Gotta love this theory that Atkinson (sorry, Twatkinson - they love their little nicknames) wants Liverpool (liVARpool/dippers etc) to win the league. Thats just delightful, peak fewwwm.

To be fair, I would suspect that a lot (or possibly most) football fans would call him twatkinson as he is an abysmal ref or var official, but the idea that moron has favoured us is simply laughable as he's already made numerous errors in both roles against us this season with the obvious example being him ignoring the foul in the united game just prior to their goal.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37530 on: Today at 06:51:40 AM
Their rival this season are Leicester. We don't have any rival this season, so fuck them and anybody else.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37531 on: Today at 07:08:40 AM
Agreed. We are peerless this season.

City are playing like a kid who's suddenly found themselves stuck on a hard level in a game. "Cba with this now, it's not fun anymore. "
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37532 on: Today at 09:07:50 AM
Theyre getting worse.

Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37533 on: Today at 09:16:10 AM
Jesus wept! That's some next level Tin Foil Hat shit if they think Martin Atkinson has all the defensive nouse of Ngolo Kante to cut out midfield passes. Their brains are fried to fuck because they aren't dominating the league with Pep at the helm - they genuinely don't know how to compute what we are doing in the league this season.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37534 on: Today at 09:33:18 AM
It doesnt say much for their midfield if theyre marked out of the game by a fifty year old bloke who isnt, and never has been, a professional footballer and who has no coach to give him any tactical analysis.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37535 on: Today at 09:41:50 AM
Quote from: Kekuleyule y'all! on Today at 09:33:18 AM
It doesnt say much for their midfield if theyre marked out of the game by a fifty year old bloke who isnt, and never has been, a professional footballer and who has no coach to give him any tactical analysis.

But he was probably getting play-by-play instructions from the VAR refs and a shadowy cabal of football experts employed by the FA / Premier League, supported by the media. And if VAR weren't involved you know NASA probably were, inbetween faking the moon landing and pretending that the earth isn't flat. 

