« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 930 931 932 933 934 [935]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Manchester City thread  (Read 2538446 times)

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,781
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37360 on: Yesterday at 11:44:29 PM »
Cant wait for the Madrid game
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 PM
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,598
  • Yeah right..
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37361 on: Yesterday at 11:49:34 PM »
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline vivabobbycurmudgeongraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,008
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37362 on: Yesterday at 11:51:30 PM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Yesterday at 10:59:06 PM
Manchester City....

Where do they actually go form Guardiola?  Ok, he might stay a few more years, but common consensus is that he goes in 2021

So what do they do? Their entire footballing infrastructure was put in place to get him and keep him happy.

Who next?  Something of an existential question for a club in search of an identity.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WS7PL7nspX0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WS7PL7nspX0</a>
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,625
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37363 on: Yesterday at 11:51:37 PM »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Yesterday at 11:30:38 PM
I think Ederson, Aguero, Gundogan, Sane, Cancelo and Walker get into every first team in the league except ours

Or theirs, in Cancelo's case.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,916
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37364 on: Yesterday at 11:53:48 PM »
Sheffield United will beat them.
Logged

Offline Little Robbie Red Breast

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,253
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37365 on: Yesterday at 11:56:22 PM »
Asked if the title race is over, Guardiola told BBC Radio 5 Live: "The advantage is too big, yes."

City have lost five Premier League games this season, one more than in the whole of the 2018-19 campaign.

They have also played a game more than Liverpool, who have dropped only two points this season, are on a run - stretching back to March - of 26 wins from 27 league games and are two matches away from going a full year unbeaten in the top flight.

"It's unrealistic to think about Liverpool, we think about Leicester," Guardiola added. "We have the chance to recover second place. I know the quality of my team but that's the situation."

Confirmed racist Bernardo Silva added: "It is a really bad situation for us. A frustrating first half of the season. Nobody expected us to be this far away from Liverpool at this halfway point.

"We have to continue now. We know that winning the title is very complicated. I wouldn't say impossible but very difficult."
Logged

Offline Mister men

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37366 on: Yesterday at 11:57:06 PM »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Yesterday at 11:30:38 PM
I think Ederson, Aguero, Gundogan, Sane, Cancelo and Walker get into every first team in the league except ours

I said when Pep leaves. Sergio is at the end of his career. Ederson shit. Gundogan average. Sane always injured and questionable work ethic. Cancelo and Walker im guessing you are taking the piss. Jesus is borderline can be very good at times but struggles more oftern than not.
Logged

Offline Rudolph's Seaside Pleasure-Provider

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,819
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37367 on: Yesterday at 11:57:46 PM »
What a shower of self entitled gobshites.

Surprised we haven't been blamed because of the bus trauma.
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline Mister men

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37368 on: Today at 12:01:42 AM »
Sheffield United will run these close Sunday. Players walking off the pitch bitching like the self entitled wank stains they are  :wave
Logged

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,028
  • Hates Poodles
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37369 on: Today at 12:09:41 AM »
Night night wankers, sweet dreams.
Logged
96 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline Lush is the best medicine...

  • FUCK THE POLICE - NWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,350
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37370 on: Today at 12:15:39 AM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Yesterday at 10:59:06 PM
Manchester City....

Where do they actually go form Guardiola?  Ok, he might stay a few more years, but common consensus is that he goes in 2021

So what do they do? Their entire footballing infrastructure was put in place to get him and keep him happy.

Who next?  Something of an existential question for a club in search of an identity.
poch
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Admiral Ackbar
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,788
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37371 on: Today at 12:27:00 AM »
hahahahahahahahahahahaha

Fuck off Manchester City you absolute shitstain of a club

Fuck off owners using sport as a cover up to seem OK in spite of the slaves and dead migrant blood on your hands.

Everything about the club is pure evil and the sooner they fuck off back to obscurity the better.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37372 on: Today at 12:40:18 AM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Yesterday at 10:59:06 PM
Manchester City....

Where do they actually go form Guardiola?  Ok, he might stay a few more years, but common consensus is that he goes in 2021

So what do they do? Their entire footballing infrastructure was put in place to get him and keep him happy.

Who next?  Something of an existential question for a club in search of an identity.

Would be smart to bin Guardiola and hire Poch before he signs at PSG, Bayern or - maybe - United.

I guess they could sign Simeone, but that'd be a horrific slog for their fans.
Logged
Let us do it, in the spirit of the great Scots-born Liverpool football manager Bill Shankly, who said, The socialism I believe in, is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. Thats how I see football, thats how I see life.'

Offline Crimsmas_Tanked up

  • Rhyming Slang. RAWK Virgil. Knows a proper spit-roast when he sees one.....something to do with the law of the bi.....Is truly a giant amongst the short staff.
  • Seasonal Mods
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,423
  • "Time is an illusion, Lunchtime, doubly so." F.P.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37373 on: Today at 12:46:21 AM »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 12:27:00 AM
hahahahahahahahahahahaha

Fuck off Manchester City you absolute shitstain of a club

Fuck off owners using sport as a cover up to seem OK in spite of the slaves and dead migrant blood on your hands.

Everything about the club is pure evil and the sooner they fuck off back to obscurity the better.

Eloquent as always.

But Jake has a point.
Logged
Quote from: kaz1983 on March 24, 2019, 06:18:32 PM
A dead animal is a dead animal. And a piece of meat is a piece of meat.

Offline Spion Night, Holy Night

  • are hungry men.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,631
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37374 on: Today at 12:49:36 AM »
Quote from: Rudolph's Seaside Pleasure-Provider on Yesterday at 11:57:46 PM
What a shower of self entitled gobshites.

I think that sums them up and their problems up too.

Everything has been too easy for them. Great facilities gifted to a club that didn't have to graft to earn them and achieve them. A top manager parachuted in and given unlimited monopoly money to play with. Top players brought in and vast money lavished on them. Trophies bought off the peg like gifts for a trophy wife. For a while, it looked impressive, but it's pretty shallow and without real backbone or heart. There is no soul within. It's actually less than the sum of its parts. It lacks substance and it lacks the desire for a fight when the playing field is levelled somewhat. Because it wasn't built the hard way it lacks resilience. So when things don't go their way, they all spit the dummy and throw their lavish toys out of the expensive pram then they go into a sulk.

Look at the antics of their increasingly grotesque 'support'. Mouth-foaming bitterness and anger. Conspiracy theories galore, just because they can't hack a bit of criticism and they can't deal with adversity. If it isn't going their way they kick off and go full-on victim. Look at their manager. A talented guy no doubt, but his head went at Anfield. Look at Sterling. He lost his head so badly he physically assaulted an International team-mate. Why? Because they lost and his fragile mentality could not hack it.

They knew at the end of last season that they could not maintain that level. They knew we had their measure. They knew it took a freakish, monumental effort to keep us at bay by a single point. It took absolutely everything they had ... then to add insult to injury we upstaged them anyway by lifting the big one in Madrid. Make no mistake, if we lift the title this season, it was last season when we did the most damage to them. We wrecked their heads, and now it's more a case of turning the screw. They were running at peak last season, but we hadn't even hit ours. We knew it, and they knew it. Liverpool built their resilience the hard way. It was sometimes painful, and the scars are there to prove it, but lessons were learned. There was no sulking. Just cold, steely determination to improve and come back stronger. Ruthless professionalism. Relentless desire. We have earned everything we've achieved, but Abu Dhabi were gifted it. One approach builds mentality, resilience and stamina. The other breeds arrogance and self-entitlement. It also leads to mental fragility, and that's exactly what we have seen from Abu Dhabi and its followers this season.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Rosario

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37375 on: Today at 12:54:29 AM »
Does anyone know why Mendy was trying to shield the ball out? It came off a city player so would have been a corner anyway  ???
Logged

Offline Dazzer23

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37376 on: Today at 01:04:35 AM »
Just watching highlights... love it when Ederson trudges off and literally loiters in front of Pep waiting for the not your fault son hug from Pep, and Pep just ignores him.
Off down the tunnel he trudges, head bowed, possibly/probably in tears  :wave
Logged

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,812
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37377 on: Today at 01:09:19 AM »
Logged

Online kloppagetime

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37378 on: Today at 01:57:44 AM »
Shocking transfer window last summer buying players that weren't needed really shot them in the foot.

The depth in defence is shocking for the money they have spent, they need a deep run in the Champions League or Pip will be lucky to be in a job in the summer.
Logged

Offline SpionBob

  • I have a signed Kenny Dalglish shirt on my wall-is that a bit gay?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,469
  • WITH JURGEN kLOPP WE WON IT 6 TIMES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37379 on: Today at 02:09:51 AM »
De Bruyne is the only player of theirs that would get anywhere near our first 11. I guess Aguero, a fit Laporte and the confirmed racist Silva might get into our 18 man squad at a pinch?

By the way we are World Champions.
Logged
Public enemy number one: On the RAWK watch list for offering alternative views, supporting Rafa and abusing ill informed WUMS with dubious agendas. Where's the crime in that? Victim of self-important mod with itchy finger.

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,099
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37380 on: Today at 02:16:28 AM »
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHHAHA

Unluckee
Logged

Offline JonnyCigarettes®

  • Airfix salesman (rumoured to be training a secret wankfest monkey arsegravy army)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,025
  • Pretty fly for a white guy
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37381 on: Today at 02:17:20 AM »
Karma, bitch

Logged
Johnny Sack: 200 grand for insulting my wife. What's next, Carmine, he gets to fuck her for a million?

Carmine: He wants to fuck her?

Johnny Sack: I'm making a point.

Offline Ghost of Xmas Futureville

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,482
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37382 on: Today at 02:34:52 AM »
Quote from: Dim glas yn siaced Santa on Yesterday at 11:29:22 PM
state of the replies, spoilt brats the lot of them.  The most expensively assembled squad in history, and they are crying because they aren't spending even more in January.

https://twitter.com/SamLee/status/1210684911050543105?s=20
Ferna and Spanish Dave.

Man, they have some shite nicknames for their players
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline him_15

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37383 on: Today at 02:40:08 AM »
Would Pep bothers another rebuilding job here or it is time for him to start another project else where? His City career would be probably considered to be a failure without wining the CL, having spent insane amount of money.
Logged
Believer

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,262
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37384 on: Today at 02:45:07 AM »
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 02:40:08 AM
Would Pep bothers another rebuilding job here or it is time for him to start another project else where? His City career would be probably considered to be a failure without wining the CL, having spent insane amount of money.

Hes gone this summer. Hes burned out another team and himself again. Time for new scenery where they dont know his game and he can get 500m+ to spend - Juve.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37385 on: Today at 02:47:02 AM »
Fix is in according to their lot. The fixtures allowed for them to "soften up" our Christmas opposition.

Oh well, might as well put an asterisk next to the title if we win it.
Logged
Let us do it, in the spirit of the great Scots-born Liverpool football manager Bill Shankly, who said, The socialism I believe in, is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. Thats how I see football, thats how I see life.'

Offline Banquo's Ghost

  • Macbeth's on repeat. To boldly split infinitives that lesser men would dare. To.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,011
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37386 on: Today at 03:34:23 AM »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:47:02 AM
Fix is in according to their lot. The fixtures allowed for them to "soften up" our Christmas opposition.

Oh well, might as well put an asterisk next to the title if we win it.

An asterisk that refers to a footnote saying: " * Also World and European Champions " ?  ;D
Logged
Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.

Offline PIPA23

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,661
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37387 on: Today at 03:44:13 AM »


 :wave
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,776
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37388 on: Today at 04:36:34 AM »
jesus christ wtf is that horror show

i'd rather not win the fuckng league than be inflicting that on our fucking fans, geeeez


anyway, the game, just seen it, at the end camera panned around city players a fair bit, now it could be cos 10-men, hard slog, getting pipped at the end, but to me those faces (if you get a chance to see it, see what you think) were more than game disappointment, had the look of players knowing the league was now gone (maybe im reading too much into it, but certainly looked that way to me)
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline deano2727

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,836
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37389 on: Today at 04:46:41 AM »
HAHAHA.

F*ck off you entitled, plastic c*nts.  :wave
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37390 on: Today at 05:29:15 AM »
BOOM
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob

Online SprouterAtFart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,812
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37391 on: Today at 05:45:17 AM »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 09:58:06 PM


Hate that arsehole. Glad he's gone from this



to this

Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online SprouterAtFart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,812
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37392 on: Today at 05:59:04 AM »
Quote from: Little Robbie Red Breast on Yesterday at 11:56:22 PM
Asked if the title race is over, Guardiola told BBC Radio 5 Live: "The advantage is too big, yes."

City have lost five Premier League games this season, one more than in the whole of the 2018-19 campaign.

They have also played a game more than Liverpool, who have dropped only two points this season, are on a run - stretching back to March - of 26 wins from 27 league games and are two matches away from going a full year unbeaten in the top flight.

"It's unrealistic to think about Liverpool, we think about Leicester," Guardiola added. "We have the chance to recover second place. I know the quality of my team but that's the situation."

Confirmed racist Bernardo Silva added: "It is a really bad situation for us. A frustrating first half of the season. Nobody expected us to be this far away from Liverpool at this halfway point.

"We have to continue now. We know that winning the title is very complicated. I wouldn't say impossible but very difficult."

:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online SprouterAtFart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,812
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37393 on: Today at 06:01:28 AM »
Quote from: Layer 2 on Yesterday at 10:55:05 PM
I watched the City Amazon documentary the other day, which was better and more interesting than I expected.

Mendy came across as a top bloke, really nice guy. I cant help but think as a defender, he is like some Frankenstein Djimi Traore/Alberto Moreno horror creation of nightmares.

Read someone say his best position is on Twitter
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,789
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37394 on: Today at 06:15:37 AM »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 12:27:00 AM
hahahahahahahahahahahaha

Fuck off Manchester City you absolute shitstain of a club

Fuck off owners using sport as a cover up to seem OK in spite of the slaves and dead migrant blood on your hands.

Everything about the club is pure evil and the sooner they fuck off back to obscurity the better.

Bit of an understatement, but I agree with the gist of your post.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 930 931 932 933 934 [935]   Go Up
« previous next »
 