What a shower of self entitled gobshites.



I think that sums them up and their problems up too.Everything has been too easy for them. Great facilities gifted to a club that didn't have to graft to earn them and achieve them. A top manager parachuted in and given unlimited monopoly money to play with. Top players brought in and vast money lavished on them. Trophies bought off the peg like gifts for a trophy wife. For a while, it looked impressive, but it's pretty shallow and without real backbone or heart. There is no soul within. It's actually less than the sum of its parts. It lacks substance and it lacks the desire for a fight when the playing field is levelled somewhat. Because it wasn't built the hard way it lacks resilience. So when things don't go their way, they all spit the dummy and throw their lavish toys out of the expensive pram then they go into a sulk.Look at the antics of their increasingly grotesque 'support'. Mouth-foaming bitterness and anger. Conspiracy theories galore, just because they can't hack a bit of criticism and they can't deal with adversity. If it isn't going their way they kick off and go full-on victim. Look at their manager. A talented guy no doubt, but his head went at Anfield. Look at Sterling. He lost his head so badly he physically assaulted an International team-mate. Why? Because they lost and his fragile mentality could not hack it.They knew at the end of last season that they could not maintain that level. They knew we had their measure. They knew it took a freakish, monumental effort to keep us at bay by a single point. It took absolutely everything they had ... then to add insult to injury we upstaged them anyway by lifting the big one in Madrid. Make no mistake, if we lift the title this season, it was last season when we did the most damage to them. We wrecked their heads, and now it's more a case of turning the screw. They were running at peak last season, but we hadn't even hit ours. We knew it, and they knew it. Liverpool built their resilience the hard way. It was sometimes painful, and the scars are there to prove it, but lessons were learned. There was no sulking. Just cold, steely determination to improve and come back stronger. Ruthless professionalism. Relentless desire. We have earned everything we've achieved, but Abu Dhabi were gifted it. One approach builds mentality, resilience and stamina. The other breeds arrogance and self-entitlement. It also leads to mental fragility, and that's exactly what we have seen from Abu Dhabi and its followers this season.