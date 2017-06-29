« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 924 925 926 927 928 [929]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Manchester City thread  (Read 2524427 times)

Online royhendohohohoho!

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 248,368
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37120 on: Today at 07:48:37 PM »
Logged

Offline Ghost of Xmas Futureville

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,433
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37121 on: Today at 08:33:51 PM »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 07:38:43 PM
Apples and oranges. Virgil takes the music of a song (about Salford in this case) and adapts lyrics as most football songs do. This is taking an iconic lyric from an iconic band whos support of Man City is a huge part of their public image. I think its naff.
Agreed. It's transformative (as is Virgil, come to that). Not only are the words different but the tune and rhythm are slightly different as well, from any extant version of Dirty Old Town  - subtly but clearly, if you've had to transcribe it.
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,235
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37122 on: Today at 08:44:27 PM »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 07:38:43 PM
Apples and oranges. Virgil takes the music of a song (about Salford in this case) and adapts lyrics as most football songs do. This is taking an iconic lyric from an iconic band whos support of Man City is a huge part of their public image. I think its naff.

I was in an Irish bar the other night and the singer sung this song and informed us that it was written by Ewan Macoll, Kirsty Macolls father. He was a Salfordian, and the song is about his city, I'm getting confused now as I'm not really sure what constitutes a manc song?
 ;D

Next we'll be calling the Verve mancs, can you imagine calling a pie eater a manc? They'd go spare, it would be like calling Welshred English!
 ;D ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 09:34:48 PM by Yosser0_0 »
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online thejbs

  • well-focussed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,502
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37123 on: Today at 09:00:47 PM »
Quote from: OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS on Today at 07:43:03 PM
Dont think James were a particularly Manc band though (could be wrong). Think they just got lumped in with other bands of the era.

Edit - just googled it and its littered with Manchester references. They were formed there but Tim Booth is from Bradford.

Not that it matters, perfect song for Mo!

Bass player was scouse too.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37124 on: Today at 09:12:24 PM »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:00:47 PM
Bass player was scouse too.

Nah he was from Moss Side.  Booth as pointed out was from Bradford. Pretty sure all other original members are Mancs to be honest
Logged

Online thejbs

  • well-focussed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,502
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37125 on: Today at 09:53:21 PM »
Youre right! It was the guitarist, Saul Davies, that was born in Liverpool.
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,235
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37126 on: Today at 09:56:21 PM »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:12:24 PM
Nah he was from Moss Side.  Booth as pointed out was from Bradford. Pretty sure all other original members are Mancs to be honest

Ha Moss Side! Another Uni story, after starting course I thought I'd found a great car park and was quite pleased with myself. Anyway, I gets talking to the lads on the course and one lad used to come in from Crewe and had been using the same car park, turns out his Ford Sierra Cosworth got pinched within two weeks and he never saw it again. Manc lad pipes up, 'That car park is in Hume, roughest part of Moss Side, that's why your cars will just go!'. I was horrified, I was driving a Rover 827 at the time and working at Rover cars, so actually knew how to immobilise it. Anyway in three years nobody touched my car, was that down to my skill as an engineer to immobilise it or the unattractiveness of a Rover car?
 ;D
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"
Pages: 1 ... 924 925 926 927 928 [929]   Go Up
« previous next »
 