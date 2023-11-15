« previous next »
Most Overrated Footballers?

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
November 15, 2023, 11:58:18 am
Caicedo . 115m for 6 good months and looks worse than conor gallagher at chelsea
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
November 15, 2023, 12:07:28 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on November 15, 2023, 01:47:38 am
The following season, 2007/08, Crespo is gone and Ibra is the focal point of an attack that pushes Inter out front, until he gets a knee injury and a Totti-led Roma starts clawing back ground. Fast forward to the last game of the season, with Inter one point ahead of Roma, needing a win to seal the championship.

Ibra is on the bench in this game, against Parma, as the club don't want to risk his fitness, but they're unable to penetrate the Parma defence...

<snip>

That good enough for a third match, Rossi? I'm not going to bother posting every great game Ibrahimovic has had if you keep moving the goalposts.
Not sure if last game of the season needing a win and "risking his fitness" quite tallies but anyway. Ok he helped secure a Scudetto, fair enough.

Interesting you mention Inter 2007/8 though, because whilst on paper a really good team, all I remember of them was turning up at Anfield in the last 16 CL and a (fully fit) Ibrahimovic being completely anonymous. Likewise barely laid a glove on us in the return leg. I was there that night.

Two years later under Mourinho, they battled their way to win the whole thing. Of course, he'd gone by then in the infamous Eto'o plus 50m swap with Barcelona leaving with comments such as ""I was fed up of Italy, of Milan, of your football. You play badly, there's too much stress. I needed something else." Yet he was back in Milan after 18 months (Guardiola bullied him and Messi disrespected him apparently). Well, their city rivals anyway in a particularly classy move.

When you look at the years, list of clubs he played for, and list of their achievements within that period, that he has not one single CL win is either incredibly unlucky or he was massively overrated and disappeared when it mattered most.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
November 15, 2023, 01:34:19 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on November 15, 2023, 11:02:04 am
I do think this thread gets excessive at times. Was Best overrated because his peak only lasted five years or so and he wasn't a model professional? Was Rushie overrated because he couldn't replicate his form in Italy?

Was Rush bad in Italy?

Got 13 goals in all comps (40 games) for a poor Juve side. To contextualise this, leading goalscorer in Serie A was 15 goals. If you broke double figures you were in Top 5 goalscorer. 7 league goals in Serie A at that time wasn't that bad. It was an incredibly difficult league to score in. Even more so if you weren't on pens or free kicks.

Obviously Rush wasn't a roaring success but there was context. Serie A at that point was the best domestic competition, in terms of overall quality, there has ever been. I think Rush at Juve was probably a case of wrong place at the wrong time.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
November 15, 2023, 01:35:16 pm
Quote from: Jookie on October 16, 2023, 08:29:43 pm
Massively under rated.

Hard man who could play a bit. Kept otter players in check and helped maintain a hard working and professional culture at the club. Just what we needed with a team full of impressionable but misguided talented youngsters and a manager with no backbone.



It clearly forced them into rugby instead.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
November 15, 2023, 01:45:15 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on November 15, 2023, 11:10:53 am
It is amazing what being the most competent forward in a squad with incredibly incompetent forwards can do.  Even then, as you say, Cole Palmer's yet to score a goal that wasn't a penalty.  Nicolas Jackson has four open play goals in two games for the same side and I'm still not sure if he's a professional footballer or a prize winner.

To be fair to Palmer though he is just the latest in a very, very long line of overhyped English youngsters.  Ironically the greatest English striker of this generation - Harry Kane - had hardly any hype as a youngster as he started his career off with a few underwhelming loan moves.

Long line of overhyped English youngsters? Like who? Foden, Saka, Trent, James, Bellingham?
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
November 15, 2023, 02:22:01 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on November 15, 2023, 01:45:15 pm
Long line of overhyped English youngsters? Like who? Foden, Saka, Trent, James, Bellingham?

Or Sterling, Rashford, Grealish, Mount and going back a bit Jack Rodwell, Ross Barkley, Walcott, Jack Wilshere
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
November 15, 2023, 02:23:11 pm
There's overhyped players for every nation, this isn't new and it's not limited to England.  We just see more of it because of the press here.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
November 15, 2023, 02:32:14 pm
Quote from: slaphead on November 15, 2023, 02:22:01 pm
Or Sterling, Rashford, Grealish, Mount and going back a bit Jack Rodwell, Ross Barkley, Walcott, Jack Wilshere

Are Sterling and Grealish really over rated?

They've both been key players in some of the best domestic teams the English league has ever seen.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
November 15, 2023, 02:34:49 pm
oh christ, we've got an England and City love in coming, it can't get much worse.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
November 15, 2023, 02:38:46 pm
Quote from: Jookie on November 15, 2023, 02:32:14 pm
Are Sterling and Grealish really over rated?

They've both been key players in some of the best domestic teams the English league has ever seen.

Suppose it depends on everyone's definition of overhyped really. To use a detested phrase, its subjective
I think they are. The one thing I think Sterling excels at is movement, but I've never seen what others see in him.
Grealish, I don't see the fuss myself. He's never really stood out for City and he's done nothing for England
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
November 15, 2023, 02:39:01 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on November 15, 2023, 02:34:49 pm
oh christ, we've got an England and City love in coming, it can't get much worse.
On RAWK.
Who would have thunk it?  ::)
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
November 15, 2023, 02:52:42 pm
Quote from: slaphead on November 15, 2023, 02:38:46 pm
Suppose it depends on everyone's definition of overhyped really. To use a detested phrase, its subjective
I think they are. The one thing I think Sterling excels at is movement, but I've never seen what others see in him.
Grealish, I don't see the fuss myself. He's never really stood out for City and he's done nothing for England

I don't think anyone is viewing them as top players in the World at their position. Despite the fees paid for them in some instance (i.e Grealish for 100M).

That would be my position for where I would start the 'over rated'. For a time, Sterling was an elite wide forward (2017-2020). 3 season where he broke 20 goals a season (79 goals over 3 seasons). During that period he was probably a notch below the Salah/Mane level. But that's a really, really high bar.

Grealish is a completely different player to what he was at Villa. Guardiola asks him to do very different things than Villa did. He retains and uses possession extremely well and City utilise that to help them get up the pitch. In essence he's a more rounded and evolved Curtis Jones (who we ask to do a similar thing but from a slightly deeper starting position). In terms of goals and assists he's not a 100M wide forward but I would say you only need to watch City to see they don;t utilise him to score goals and assists (not primarily).
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
November 15, 2023, 02:54:10 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on November 15, 2023, 02:34:49 pm
oh christ, we've got an England and City love in coming, it can't get much worse.

Is this aimed at me for saying I don't think Grealish and Sterling are over rtaed (in my opinion)?
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
November 15, 2023, 03:05:03 pm
Quote from: Jookie on November 15, 2023, 02:52:42 pm
I don't think anyone is viewing them as top players in the World at their position. Despite the fees paid for them in some instance (i.e Grealish for 100M).

That would be my position for where I would start the 'over rated'. For a time, Sterling was an elite wide forward (2017-2020). 3 season where he broke 20 goals a season (79 goals over 3 seasons). During that period he was probably a notch below the Salah/Mane level. But that's a really, really high bar.

Grealish is a completely different player to what he was at Villa. Guardiola asks him to do very different things than Villa did. He retains and uses possession extremely well and City utilise that to help them get up the pitch. In essence he's a more rounded and evolved Curtis Jones (who we ask to do a similar thing but from a slightly deeper starting position). In terms of goals and assists he's not a 100M wide forward but I would say you only need to watch City to see they don;t utilise him to score goals and assists (not primarily).

Sterling did stack up good numbers. As you say its all opinions, I just never seen him as an elite player myself or I never really feared him when he was up against us you know? Same for Grealish. If he was out for 6 months I don't think City would miss him. Mostly because they're cheating sportswashing bastards like but I don't think he's a season defining player.
Hype comes from who you listen to or what you read too.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #1014 on: November 15, 2023, 03:12:46 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on November 15, 2023, 03:05:03 pm

Hype comes from who you listen to or what you read too.


I think this is the biggest truism.

I don;t read hardly anything in the press nowadays. Don't watch Sky Sports news. Hardly ever watch punditry on any of the games. Speak to fans of other teams about football on odd occasions. Hardly look at social media. I haven't watched an England game in years. Listen to what I would call some relatively sensible football podcasts - mainly fan driven.

Therefore for me t would need to be someone being hyped a lot for me to notice. Therefore people saying Cole Palmer is being over hyped, as an example, is completely over my head since I've not really heard anyone say that. In the same way I don't really hear people going on about Grealish a huge amount. I can't remember anyone being hugely over the top effusive or saying he's one of the best players in the World. Therefore that's my sarting point or benchmark.

If you are watching Sky Sports news, reading the press, listening  to nonsense other fans say on social media as a part of a big game of one upmanship and/or lapping up the agenda driven, click bait stuff from the likes of Sky and TalkSport then you may have a different opinion. Maybe players are being overhyped if this is the type of exposure people are getting to football narrative.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
November 15, 2023, 03:27:20 pm
Quote from: Jookie on November 15, 2023, 03:12:46 pm
I think this is the biggest truism.

I don;t read hardly anything in the press nowadays. Don't watch Sky Sports news. Hardly ever watch punditry on any of the games. Speak to fans of other teams about football on odd occasions. Hardly look at social media. I haven't watched an England game in years. Listen to what I would call some relatively sensible football podcasts - mainly fan driven.

Therefore for me t would need to be someone being hyped a lot for me to notice. Therefore people saying Cole Palmer is being over hyped, as an example, is completely over my head since I've not really heard anyone say that. In the same way I don't really hear people going on about Grealish a huge amount. I can't remember anyone being hugely over the top effusive or saying he's one of the best players in the World. Therefore that's my sarting point or benchmark.

If you are watching Sky Sports news, reading the press, listening  to nonsense other fans say on social media as a part of a big game of one upmanship and/or lapping up the agenda driven, click bait stuff from the likes of Sky and TalkSport then you may have a different opinion. Maybe players are being overhyped if this is the type of exposure people are getting to football narrative.

Yep, agree with a lot of that. I don't do social media or papers or Sky Sports news at all. And Im Irish so I have a totally unbiased opinion of England  ;)
Where I live though is fairly mixed in terms of supported team so and I do a fair bit of driving so radio and slabbers around me is where I hear the rubbish getting spoken about players. 
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
November 15, 2023, 03:27:44 pm
Probably seen said on page 1. The original over hyped player. Freddie Adu
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
November 15, 2023, 03:34:41 pm
Quote from: slaphead on November 15, 2023, 03:27:20 pm
Where I live though is fairly mixed in terms of supported team so and I do a fair bit of driving so radio and slabbers around me is where I hear the rubbish getting spoken about players. 

I actually live outside Liverpool now so there's more of a mix of fans from other places. Though mainly most support the local, Championship, team.

In work or outside of work, I have no tolerance for talking about football with people who will just regurgitate the drivel they hear in the mainstream media. I'm happy to shut down any conversation with anyone that goes in that type of direction. I understand that's not possible for everyone but I've been able to shut out most of the noise around football and that makes the actual football far more enjoyable for me. Also probably less tribal than it was for me previously.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
November 15, 2023, 03:45:18 pm
Quote from: slaphead on November 15, 2023, 03:27:44 pm
Probably seen said on page 1. The original over hyped player. Freddie Adu

At least that has a simple explanation.  He was clearly much older than he claimed.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #1019 on: Today at 02:02:30 am »
Might be controversial, but Declan Rice. He's being overly praised for doing things most average DM's should do. Arsenal are 7 points worse off than this stage last season & West Ham have double the amount of points they had at this stage last season. We're at the halfway point in the season & the team he's left has dramatically improved and the team he's joined has slightly regressed. He's done well for Arsenal up to this point & he might go on to be pivotal to Arsenal winning the league, but his general performance is being overhyped. You could argue that Thomas Partey was playing better at this stage last season and had a bigger influence on the team's performances. Remember, Rice is a £100m player that cost more than what Jude Bellingham did.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #1020 on: Today at 02:21:24 am »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 02:02:30 am
Might be controversial, but Declan Rice. He's being overly praised for doing things most average DM's should do. Arsenal are 7 points worse off than this stage last season & West Ham have double the amount of points they had at this stage last season. We're at the halfway point in the season & the team he's left has dramatically improved and the team he's joined has slightly regressed. He's done well for Arsenal up to this point & he might go on to be pivotal to Arsenal winning the league, but his general performance is being overhyped. You could argue that Thomas Partey was playing better at this stage last season and had a bigger influence on the team's performances. Remember, Rice is a £100m player that cost more than what Jude Bellingham did.
You could say Saka or Martinelli at this point because they really need to score more, but Declan Rice?  ;D
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #1021 on: Today at 02:38:08 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 02:21:24 am
You could say Saka or Martinelli at this point because they really need to score more, but Declan Rice?  ;D
He's a £105m player, & doesn't do anything Milner or Henderson didn't do at their best. When those 2 played together people mocked them and called it the "Brexit" midfield, yet Rice produces similar performances he's  "World class". If he elevates Arsenal to a new level I'd be the first to admit I'm wrong. 
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #1022 on: Today at 02:54:49 am »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 02:38:08 am
He's a £105m player, & doesn't do anything Milner or Henderson didn't do at their best. When those 2 played together people mocked them and called it the "Brexit" midfield, yet Rice produces similar performances he's  "World class". If he elevates Arsenal to a new level I'd be the first to admit I'm wrong.
If he doesn't score those two goals last minute goals and we would be 4 points off.

Rice definitely isn't as good as Partey when it comes to progressive passing but he is better at making driving runs. Defensively, I do feel that he has improved us immensely as he doesn't really have a mistake in him. You should see the goal that West Ham scored against us last season where Rice nicked the ball off Partey who was very casual and complacent. Now that mistake is something I don't think Rice has in his game at all. A new level? We will know that in due time as Arsenal needs trophies.

Yes, he is not 105m player but that's a result of today's market for defensive midfielders. He has been better than Caicedo and Enzo for sure. City valued him around 80m and had West Ham sold Rice to them, you know what the state of the league would be.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #1023 on: Today at 03:09:52 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 02:54:49 am
If he doesn't score those two goals last minute goals and we would be 4 points off.

Rice definitely isn't as good as Partey when it comes to progressive passing but he is better at making driving runs. Defensively, I do feel that he has improved us immensely as he doesn't really have a mistake in him. You should see the goal that West Ham scored against us last season where Rice nicked the ball off Partey who was very casual and complacent. Now that mistake is something I don't think Rice has in his game at all. A new level? We will know that in due time as Arsenal needs trophies.

Yes, he is not 105m player but that's a result of today's market for defensive midfielders. He has been better than Caicedo and Enzo for sure. City valued him around 80m and had West Ham sold Rice to them, you know what the state of the league would be.
Towards the end of last season Partey's form dropped dramatically. The first half of last season Partey was the best DM in the league and Arsenal's midfield as a whole was performing better than it is now.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #1024 on: Today at 04:28:19 am »
Declan Rice is underrated. Not many 100m transfers work, this one has been bang on.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #1025 on: Today at 04:44:40 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:28:19 am
Declan Rice is underrated. Not many 100m transfers work, this one has been bang on.
Just because other £100m players have been poor, doesn't make Rice underrated.
