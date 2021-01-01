« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Down

Author Topic: Most Overrated Footballers?  (Read 55749 times)

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #1000 on: Today at 11:58:18 am »
Caicedo . 115m for 6 good months and looks worse than conor gallagher at chelsea
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Up
« previous next »
 