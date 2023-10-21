How about you actually counter my point instead? It's ok, I won't hold my breath as you're obviously a big Zlatan fan.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/X2HpfmCz44M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/X2HpfmCz44M</a>

Ibrahimovic definitely fits into the overrated category. I could never quite understand those who insisted he was a great player. I found him really arrogant, which is a quality both Neymar and Ronaldo have in spades as well. I wouldn't call them overrated but their attitude and arrogance does throw a negative spotlight onto their overall talent. It's the easiest thing in the world when you have the talent but for me it has to be matched in the attitude as well.

You really need me to counter your 'point' about how Ibrahimovic, someone who won countless scoring awards and league titles, only 'grabbed a game by the scruff of the neck' twice in 800 games? Okay.After two title-winning seasons at Juventus that were chalked off due to the Callipoli scandal, Ibrahimovic joins Inter Milan in 2006 and he and Hernan Crespo head up an attacking partnership that drives the club to equal the earliest Serie A win in history (this is in the same year as a star-studded Milan team beat us in the Champions League final). The following season, 2007/08, Crespo is gone and Ibra is the focal point of an attack that pushes Inter out front, until he gets a knee injury and a Totti-led Roma starts clawing back ground. Fast forward to the last game of the season, with Inter one point ahead of Roma, needing a win to seal the championship.Ibra is on the bench in this game, against Parma, as the club don't want to risk his fitness, but they're unable to penetrate the Parma defence and after a few minutes word comes through that Roma have scored. Inter need a win, and although they manage to turn it round after Parma dominate the first period of the game, they cannot score. Just into the second half, a half-fit Ibrahimovic comes on and immediately starts bullying the opposition defence, his first action being to pick the ball up in midfield, drive into a shooting position and drag the ball just wide.Under 10 minutes later he receives another pass in midfield, nudges it past an onrushing Parma player, cues up and drills it into the bottom corner from 30 yards (a bit like the third goal against England, except the ball was moving). He sets up Balotelli for what should be a second shortly after, only for it to be struck wide. It doesn't matter though. because Ibra ends up on the other side of a looping Maicon cross a few minutes later to volley the ball into the net, sealing another league title.That good enough for a third match, Rossi? I'm not going to bother posting every great game Ibrahimovic has had if you keep moving the goalposts.Have you ever read Pirlo's autobiography? It's basically Zlatan without any element of self awareness or tongue in cheek. There's a part in it where another team assigns someone to man mark him and Pirlo is so offended he gives out to this player (who plays for a team with a budget that's a tiny fraction of Pirlo's) about how he should be ashamed to be a footballer and how this is not what football is about. What I'm saying is most top players are arrogant, from Cruyff to Beckenbauer to Best to Platini. It has no bearing on their ability.