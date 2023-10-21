« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: Most Overrated Footballers?  (Read 55304 times)

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,321
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #960 on: Today at 07:56:15 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 21, 2023, 12:25:16 am
Neymar obviously. Beckham too. Portuguese Ronaldo seems to me very overrated, though that's partly based on his toothlessness against Liverpool. Just not one of those players who you feared when lined up against the Reds. Bobby Moore, Baggio, Pirlo.
By that metric, and in general, I've always felt Zlatan Ibrahimovic was very overrated. Amazing what a prolonged journeyman career around Europe and a refreshingly unfiltered if highly inflated opinion of himself can do for a player's reputation.

Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #961 on: Today at 11:10:16 am »
Quote from: Zee_26 on Today at 07:53:32 am
Ajax of 1995 are right up there in producing a stellar group of players. Van de Sar, De Boer brothers, Reizeger, Overmars, Kanu, Seedorf, Davids and Kluivert. Also had Finidi George and Litmanen in their ranks.
Well, I was basically talking about the same three-year crop of players (which is why I left out Giggs), though Kluivert, Seedorf, Overmars, Davids, George and Reizeger were obviously a brilliant line up as well.

Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:56:15 am
By that metric, and in general, I've always felt Zlatan Ibrahimovic was very overrated. Amazing what a prolonged journeyman career around Europe and a refreshingly unfiltered if highly inflated opinion of himself can do for a player's reputation.
It isn't just that though, is it? He has probably the greatest highlights reel of the last 30 years outside of Messi, a brilliant scoring record in pretty much every big league and was a title-winning machine for most of his career. It's true he isn't a big game player as such, but you could argue the same about Suarez (it was generally Messi and Neymar who would step up for Barca in the biggest games), and his overall scoring record in Europe was nearly one in two once he became a number nine full time.

I think once you get past the big two, it's basically Ibrahimovic, Suarez, Neymar and probably Salah as the greatest forwards in the last 15 years by some distance, though the differing standards of the respective leagues make it tricky to judge definitively. The fact he could come to the Premier League for the first time in his mid-30's and still score nearly two in three playing next to a washed up Wayne Rooney for a mediocre Man United team shouldn't be underrated as an achievement. If he'd come to the league five years earlier he'd have probably put up Haaland numbers.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #962 on: Today at 01:06:10 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:10:16 am
Well, I was basically talking about the same three-year crop of players (which is why I left out Giggs), though Kluivert, Seedorf, Overmars, Davids, George and Reizeger were obviously a brilliant line up as well.
It isn't just that though, is it? He has probably the greatest highlights reel of the last 30 years outside of Messi, a brilliant scoring record in pretty much every big league and was a title-winning machine for most of his career. It's true he isn't a big game player as such, but you could argue the same about Suarez (it was generally Messi and Neymar who would step up for Barca in the biggest games), and his overall scoring record in Europe was nearly one in two once he became a number nine full time.

I think once you get past the big two, it's basically Ibrahimovic, Suarez, Neymar and probably Salah as the greatest forwards in the last 15 years by some distance, though the differing standards of the respective leagues make it tricky to judge definitively. The fact he could come to the Premier League for the first time in his mid-30's and still score nearly two in three playing next to a washed up Wayne Rooney for a mediocre Man United team shouldn't be underrated as an achievement. If he'd come to the league five years earlier he'd have probably put up Haaland numbers.

Harry Kane Benzema and Lewandowski could all be argued to be as good or better than Ibrahimovic.
Logged

Offline Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,627
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #963 on: Today at 01:23:34 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:06:10 pm
Harry Kane Benzema and Lewandowski could all be argued to be as good or better than Ibrahimovic.

I'd have all 3 over Zlatan, comfortably as well.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,626
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #964 on: Today at 01:27:04 pm »
Ibrahimovic was capable of brilliant moments, but I don't think he was a brilliant footballer. Certainly doesn't deserve to be mentioned alongside the likes of Suarez and Salah.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #965 on: Today at 05:04:09 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:06:10 pm
Harry Kane Benzema and Lewandowski could all be argued to be as good or better than Ibrahimovic.
You could make an argument for Benzema but Kane (who I've always argued is underrated) hasn't proven it enough at the top level for me and Lewandowski, like Aguero, is a terrific goalscorer but relatively one-dimensional and relies too much on the service around him. You could put Ibrahimovic in a mid-table team and he would still dominate games, I don't see that about any of the above three.

I mean, it's an obvious example but look at the 4-2 against England. He makes two of the goals himself out of nothing and a third involves him running on to a looped through ball and volleying it into the net from just inside the area. Think about how few players in the history of the game could have done that. This is on top of being on the top 10 all-time goals list (once you ignore players in joke leagues) and league titles in four countries, including Serie A when it was still a top league with the meanest defences around.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Pq9CoZCJH3I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Pq9CoZCJH3I</a>
« Last Edit: Today at 05:06:04 pm by Sheer Magnetism »
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,321
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #966 on: Today at 05:37:49 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 05:04:09 pm
I mean, it's an obvious example but look at the 4-2 against England. He makes two of the goals himself out of nothing and a third involves him running on to a looped through ball and volleying it into the net from just inside the area. Think about how few players in the history of the game could have done that.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Pq9CoZCJH3I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Pq9CoZCJH3I</a>
I'd have bet my mortgage that being posted once I mentioned him. The ridiculously confident execution of the 4th goal aside, watching those highlights just reminds you what a flat track bully Ibrahimovic was, given the utter mediocrity representing England that night (other than Gerrard and a teenage Sterling).

There's only 2 games from a career spanning 800 or so, that he grabbed by the scruff of the neck. This stadium opener friendly against England and his debut in the MLS.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #967 on: Today at 06:04:30 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 05:37:49 pm
I'd have bet my mortgage that being posted once I mentioned him. The ridiculously confident execution of the 4th goal aside, watching those highlights just reminds you what a flat track bully Ibrahimovic was, given the utter mediocrity representing England that night (other than Gerrard and a teenage Sterling).

There's only 2 games from a career spanning 800 or so, that he grabbed by the scruff of the neck. This stadium opener friendly against England and his debut in the MLS.
What a ridiculous statement all round.
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,401
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #968 on: Today at 06:07:05 pm »
Caicedo ;)
Logged

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,893
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #969 on: Today at 06:35:00 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 05:04:09 pm
You could put Ibrahimovic in a mid-table team and he would still dominate games

I don't recall him dominating games at United?
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,909
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #970 on: Today at 06:40:49 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 01:23:34 pm
I'd have all 3 over Zlatan, comfortably as well.

Absolutely.
Logged

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,296
  • A manc
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #971 on: Today at 06:53:46 pm »
Lewandowski never deserved a Ballon d'Or and there seemed to be a lot of clamour for him to get one at one stage. Overrated
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,859
  • Not Italian
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #972 on: Today at 06:56:56 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:10:16 am
Well, I was basically talking about the same three-year crop of players (which is why I left out Giggs), though Kluivert, Seedorf, Overmars, Davids, George and Reizeger were obviously a brilliant line up as well.
It isn't just that though, is it? He has probably the greatest highlights reel of the last 30 years outside of Messi, a brilliant scoring record in pretty much every big league and was a title-winning machine for most of his career. It's true he isn't a big game player as such, but you could argue the same about Suarez (it was generally Messi and Neymar who would step up for Barca in the biggest games), and his overall scoring record in Europe was nearly one in two once he became a number nine full time.

I think once you get past the big two, it's basically Ibrahimovic, Suarez, Neymar and probably Salah as the greatest forwards in the last 15 years by some distance, though the differing standards of the respective leagues make it tricky to judge definitively. The fact he could come to the Premier League for the first time in his mid-30's and still score nearly two in three playing next to a washed up Wayne Rooney for a mediocre Man United team shouldn't be underrated as an achievement. If he'd come to the league five years earlier he'd have probably put up Haaland numbers.
Yeah, except for scoring or assisting in every Champions League knockout stage for Barcelona, including scoring the goal that gave them the lead in the 2015 final, and the first goal in the famous "remontada" against PSG. Except for scoring 11 goals in 17 games against Real Madrid. Except scoring in world cups, including the two winning goals against England in 2014, and scoring 4 goals in the Copa America 2011 to win the title. And obviously, except for scoring the league title-winning goal for Atletico Madrid in the last game of the season.  Suarez's record in big matches is pretty bad yes.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,909
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #973 on: Today at 07:05:57 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 06:53:46 pm
Lewandowski never deserved a Ballon d'Or and there seemed to be a lot of clamour for him to get one at one stage. Overrated

Bollox. :D he was the clear winner that year, robbed of the accolade.
Logged

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #974 on: Today at 07:15:29 pm »
Quote from: JJ Red on Yesterday at 09:06:53 pm
I think Utd fans cling like sailors to a life raft onto the comments Iniesta (i think?) made about him when he retired.


It wasn't only iniesta; His wiki page is outrageous

In 2001, Netherlands and Juventus midfielder Edgar Davids remarked, "I'm not the best, Paul Scholes is. In 2003, when France captain and Real Madrid midfielder Zinedine Zidane was asked "what does it feel like to be the best player in the world?" He answered, "I don't know, ask Paul Scholes." In a separate interview when he was asked who was his toughest opponent, he replied, "Scholes of Manchester. He is the complete midfielder. Scholes is undoubtedly the greatest midfielder of his generation."

Portugal forward and former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo rated him as the best player he has played with,   In October 2015, Henry hailed Scholes as the best player in Premier League history.

In February 2011, Spain and Barcelona midfielder Xavi rated him as the best player in his position in the past two decades, In January 2015, Italy captain and Juventus midfielder Andrea Pirlo, selected him as the only English player in his dream Champions League XI

 In April 2012, Shearer added that he is the best player he has played with and against,  In May 2011, Manchester United forward, teammate and captain, and former England teammate Wayne Rooney rated him as the best player he has played with or against.

In February 2011, former Wales forward and Manchester United teammate Ryan Giggs hailed him Manchester United's greatest ever player ,  In February 2015, another former Manchester United teammate and Argentina forward, Carlos Tevez, described him as the best passer alongside whom he had ever played,  Gareth Southgate said, "You've got very good players and then there are top players. In my time in the England setup, Paul Gascoigne, Paul Scholes and [Wayne] Rooney just had that little bit more than all the others. And we are talking high‑level people there, players like Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and David Beckham." In December 2022, former England manager Sven-Göran Eriksson said he thought he was the most talented player he ever coached , In May 2011, Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola hailed him to be "the best midfielder of his generation"

THose united fans, have a lot of rafts to cling to
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,321
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #975 on: Today at 08:20:00 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 06:04:30 pm
What a ridiculous statement all round.
How about you actually counter my point instead? It's ok, I won't hold my breath as you're obviously a big Zlatan fan.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:21:40 pm by rossipersempre »
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,321
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #976 on: Today at 08:22:23 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 06:53:46 pm
Lewandowski never deserved a Ballon d'Or and there seemed to be a lot of clamour for him to get one at one stage. Overrated
Quite possibly the biggest daylight robbery in that farce of an award's history. But yeah "overrated" ::)
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,094
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #977 on: Today at 08:42:12 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 06:53:46 pm
Lewandowski never deserved a Ballon d'Or and there seemed to be a lot of clamour for him to get one at one stage. Overrated

He'd be the best striker the world had ever seen if he'd signed for Utd though..

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,500
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #978 on: Today at 08:59:36 pm »
Ibrahimovic definitely fits into the overrated category. I could never quite understand those who insisted he was a great player. I found him really arrogant, which is a quality both Neymar and Ronaldo have in spades as well. I wouldn't call them overrated but their attitude and arrogance does throw a negative spotlight onto their overall talent. It's the easiest thing in the world when you have the talent but for me it has to be matched in the attitude as well.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,214
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #979 on: Today at 09:04:58 pm »
God that England side was crap.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,683
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #980 on: Today at 10:04:49 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 09:04:58 pm
God that England side was crap.
Ryan Shawcross  :o

One player that was always hyped but I never really got the appeal of was Carlos Tevez.  A far less skilful version of Luis Suarez.
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #981 on: Today at 10:12:58 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:59:36 pm
Ibrahimovic definitely fits into the overrated category. I could never quite understand those who insisted he was a great player. I found him really arrogant, which is a quality both Neymar and Ronaldo have in spades as well. I wouldn't call them overrated but their attitude and arrogance does throw a negative spotlight onto their overall talent. It's the easiest thing in the world when you have the talent but for me it has to be matched in the attitude as well.

I actually think Ibrahimovic's attitude was good - yeah he comes off as arrogant, but mostly it's tongue in cheek and a bit of a performance. There are lots of players who've talked about how he's a good guy deep down (Bojan recently talked about how good Ibrahimovic was to him when he was struggling for example) and was usually popular. Also, when you see how long he played at the highest level and how many league titles he won, it's hard to say he had a bad attitude.

Having said all that, I'd actually agree he was overrated, as I just never thought he was as good a player as many made out. Very talented and capable of very spectacular stuff, obviously, but he usually did it against shite and often couldn't produce it against the best opposition or in the games that really counted.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:14:34 pm by decosabute »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 