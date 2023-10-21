I think Utd fans cling like sailors to a life raft onto the comments Iniesta (i think?) made about him when he retired.





It wasn't only iniesta; His wiki page is outrageousIn 2001, Netherlands and Juventus midfielder Edgar Davids remarked, "I'm not the best, Paul Scholes is. In 2003, when France captain and Real Madrid midfielder Zinedine Zidane was asked "what does it feel like to be the best player in the world?" He answered, "I don't know, ask Paul Scholes." In a separate interview when he was asked who was his toughest opponent, he replied, "Scholes of Manchester. He is the complete midfielder. Scholes is undoubtedly the greatest midfielder of his generation."Portugal forward and former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo rated him as the best player he has played with, In October 2015, Henry hailed Scholes as the best player in Premier League history.In February 2011, Spain and Barcelona midfielder Xavi rated him as the best player in his position in the past two decades, In January 2015, Italy captain and Juventus midfielder Andrea Pirlo, selected him as the only English player in his dream Champions League XIIn April 2012, Shearer added that he is the best player he has played with and against, In May 2011, Manchester United forward, teammate and captain, and former England teammate Wayne Rooney rated him as the best player he has played with or against.In February 2011, former Wales forward and Manchester United teammate Ryan Giggs hailed him Manchester United's greatest ever player , In February 2015, another former Manchester United teammate and Argentina forward, Carlos Tevez, described him as the best passer alongside whom he had ever played, Gareth Southgate said, "You've got very good players and then there are top players. In my time in the England setup, Paul Gascoigne, Paul Scholes and [Wayne] Rooney just had that little bit more than all the others. And we are talking high‑level people there, players like Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and David Beckham." In December 2022, former England manager Sven-Göran Eriksson said he thought he was the most talented player he ever coached , In May 2011, Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola hailed him to be "the best midfielder of his generation"THose united fans, have a lot of rafts to cling to