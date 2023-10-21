Ajax of 1995 are right up there in producing a stellar group of players. Van de Sar, De Boer brothers, Reizeger, Overmars, Kanu, Seedorf, Davids and Kluivert. Also had Finidi George and Litmanen in their ranks.

By that metric, and in general, I've always felt Zlatan Ibrahimovic was very overrated. Amazing what a prolonged journeyman career around Europe and a refreshingly unfiltered if highly inflated opinion of himself can do for a player's reputation.



Well, I was basically talking about the same three-year crop of players (which is why I left out Giggs), though Kluivert, Seedorf, Overmars, Davids, George and Reizeger were obviously a brilliant line up as well.It isn't just that though, is it? He has probably the greatest highlights reel of the last 30 years outside of Messi, a brilliant scoring record in pretty much every big league and was a title-winning machine for most of his career. It's true he isn't a big game player as such, but you could argue the same about Suarez (it was generally Messi and Neymar who would step up for Barca in the biggest games), and his overall scoring record in Europe was nearly one in two once he became a number nine full time.I think once you get past the big two, it's basically Ibrahimovic, Suarez, Neymar and probably Salah as the greatest forwards in the last 15 years by some distance, though the differing standards of the respective leagues make it tricky to judge definitively. The fact he could come to the Premier League for the first time in his mid-30's and still score nearly two in three playing next to a washed up Wayne Rooney for a mediocre Man United team shouldn't be underrated as an achievement. If he'd come to the league five years earlier he'd have probably put up Haaland numbers.