« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: Most Overrated Footballers?  (Read 54775 times)

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,318
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #960 on: Today at 07:56:15 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 21, 2023, 12:25:16 am
Neymar obviously. Beckham too. Portuguese Ronaldo seems to me very overrated, though that's partly based on his toothlessness against Liverpool. Just not one of those players who you feared when lined up against the Reds. Bobby Moore, Baggio, Pirlo.
By that metric, and in general, I've always felt Zlatan Ibrahimovic was very overrated. Amazing what a prolonged journeyman career around Europe and a refreshingly unfiltered if highly inflated opinion of himself can do for a player's reputation.

Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #961 on: Today at 11:10:16 am »
Quote from: Zee_26 on Today at 07:53:32 am
Ajax of 1995 are right up there in producing a stellar group of players. Van de Sar, De Boer brothers, Reizeger, Overmars, Kanu, Seedorf, Davids and Kluivert. Also had Finidi George and Litmanen in their ranks.
Well, I was basically talking about the same three-year crop of players (which is why I left out Giggs), though Kluivert, Seedorf, Overmars, Davids, George and Reizeger were obviously a brilliant line up as well.

Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:56:15 am
By that metric, and in general, I've always felt Zlatan Ibrahimovic was very overrated. Amazing what a prolonged journeyman career around Europe and a refreshingly unfiltered if highly inflated opinion of himself can do for a player's reputation.
It isn't just that though, is it? He has probably the greatest highlights reel of the last 30 years outside of Messi, a brilliant scoring record in pretty much every big league and was a title-winning machine for most of his career. It's true he isn't a big game player as such, but you could argue the same about Suarez (it was generally Messi and Neymar who would step up for Barca in the biggest games), and his overall scoring record in Europe was nearly one in two once he became a number nine full time.

I think once you get past the big two, it's basically Ibrahimovic, Suarez, Neymar and probably Salah as the greatest forwards in the last 15 years by some distance, though the differing standards of the respective leagues make it tricky to judge definitively. The fact he could come to the Premier League for the first time in his mid-30's and still score nearly two in three playing next to a washed up Wayne Rooney for a mediocre Man United team shouldn't be underrated as an achievement. If he'd come to the league five years earlier he'd have probably put up Haaland numbers.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,023
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #962 on: Today at 01:06:10 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:10:16 am
Well, I was basically talking about the same three-year crop of players (which is why I left out Giggs), though Kluivert, Seedorf, Overmars, Davids, George and Reizeger were obviously a brilliant line up as well.
It isn't just that though, is it? He has probably the greatest highlights reel of the last 30 years outside of Messi, a brilliant scoring record in pretty much every big league and was a title-winning machine for most of his career. It's true he isn't a big game player as such, but you could argue the same about Suarez (it was generally Messi and Neymar who would step up for Barca in the biggest games), and his overall scoring record in Europe was nearly one in two once he became a number nine full time.

I think once you get past the big two, it's basically Ibrahimovic, Suarez, Neymar and probably Salah as the greatest forwards in the last 15 years by some distance, though the differing standards of the respective leagues make it tricky to judge definitively. The fact he could come to the Premier League for the first time in his mid-30's and still score nearly two in three playing next to a washed up Wayne Rooney for a mediocre Man United team shouldn't be underrated as an achievement. If he'd come to the league five years earlier he'd have probably put up Haaland numbers.

Harry Kane Benzema and Lewandowski could all be argued to be as good or better than Ibrahimovic.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 