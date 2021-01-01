« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Down

Author Topic: Most Overrated Footballers?  (Read 50495 times)

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #920 on: Yesterday at 10:09:56 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 08:41:05 pm
Benzema is one I missed.

Are you saying Kane, Neymar and Robben are in that group with Lewandowski, Salah and Suarez? Im not sure personally. Kane and Benzema would be closest to it for me.

They all are, its laughable people on this forum say Neymar is overrated... What is he overrated at? What doesnt he do to a high level as a forward, what hasnt he won?


Neymar for the last 5-7 years has been one of the most productive footballers on the planet, check his stats, he scores goals at a high level, he assists and play-makes at a high level and he dribbled and ball carries at a high level. On top of that hes the top goalscorer for a nation that includes Pele R9 Rivaldo Ronaldinho Garrincha and Romario, if anything if going by this forum hes underrated.

Robben would be up there for me as well, for a good 5 years he was the next line of best players alongside Iniesta Suarez and a couple others after Ronaldo and Messi, he has the stats and he has the big game performances, he almost carried Netherlands to a World Cup that year they went to the final.

Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,830
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #921 on: Yesterday at 10:12:45 pm »
Neymar's had a very strange career. Came to Europe with massive hype, did very well at Barca then retired to a farmers league, ad now effectively retired in Saudi.
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #922 on: Yesterday at 10:57:22 pm »
Neymar isn't even an out and out striker and he is Brazil's top scorer. Also the Brazilian with the most goals in Champions League history. Scored more goals in the Champions League than Cavani, Rooney, Eto'o, Rivaldo, Suarez, Kaka, and Gerrard. I think people are clouded by the villain image he has ended up with and the fact he went to PSG for the money. He's an exceptional player.
Logged

Online jizzspunk

  • Cumming soon. Or going. Depends how 'real' it gets. #livinginrealism
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,194
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #923 on: Yesterday at 11:12:47 pm »
Over a cafe breakfast a few years back a group of lads who have been watching since the mid 70's got this chat going and Franck Ribery featured highly..successful career with Bayern but rarely lit up a game that anybody in my group had watched...I present Franck Ribery to the judge & jury
Logged
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Up
« previous next »
 