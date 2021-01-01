Benzema is one I missed.
Are you saying Kane, Neymar and Robben are in that group with Lewandowski, Salah and Suarez? Im not sure personally. Kane and Benzema would be closest to it for me.
They all are, its laughable people on this forum say Neymar is overrated... What is he overrated at? What doesnt he do to a high level as a forward, what hasnt he won?
Neymar for the last 5-7 years has been one of the most productive footballers on the planet, check his stats, he scores goals at a high level, he assists and play-makes at a high level and he dribbled and ball carries at a high level. On top of that hes the top goalscorer for a nation that includes Pele R9 Rivaldo Ronaldinho Garrincha and Romario, if anything if going by this forum hes underrated.
Robben would be up there for me as well, for a good 5 years he was the next line of best players alongside Iniesta Suarez and a couple others after Ronaldo and Messi, he has the stats and he has the big game performances, he almost carried Netherlands to a World Cup that year they went to the final.