Benzema is one I missed.



Are you saying Kane, Neymar and Robben are in that group with Lewandowski, Salah and Suarez? Im not sure personally. Kane and Benzema would be closest to it for me.



They all are, its laughable people on this forum say Neymar is overrated... What is he overrated at? What doesnt he do to a high level as a forward, what hasnt he won?Neymar for the last 5-7 years has been one of the most productive footballers on the planet, check his stats, he scores goals at a high level, he assists and play-makes at a high level and he dribbled and ball carries at a high level. On top of that hes the top goalscorer for a nation that includes Pele R9 Rivaldo Ronaldinho Garrincha and Romario, if anything if going by this forum hes underrated.Robben would be up there for me as well, for a good 5 years he was the next line of best players alongside Iniesta Suarez and a couple others after Ronaldo and Messi, he has the stats and he has the big game performances, he almost carried Netherlands to a World Cup that year they went to the final.