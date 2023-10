Matip, Hyppia, Gomez, Konate, Lovren next best with Sami top of that list.



Carra with the rest. He's overrated. Not to say he wasn't good, but he was carried a bit by Sami.



I disagree on Carragher.I think his time as a pundit has tainted things for some. Between 2005-07 he was a brilliant centre half, though without the physical attributes or ball playing skills to hit the levels of Ferdinand and others.Hyppia was a brilliant centre back from about 1999-2005. In 99 he was exactly what we needed after a decade of pretend hard men (eg Ruddock) or relatively aerially weak centre backs (Babb, Matteo, Kvarme, Scales etc..). A ball playing centre back who was immense in the air. Solved a massive weakness almost immediately. Houllierís system plus Henchoz and Sami was a dream match. Playing deep helped their lack of pace.Sami proved so much better than Henchoz through his ability to play a higher line under Benitez. His positioning was so good. Could Hyppia play under Klopp in this system? Iím not sure heíd be able to. That doesnít make him any less of a player but it probably highlights the weaknesses he has. I think Carragherís slightly better pace and experience in operating 1v1 in wide areas (through his full back experience) may make him more suited to current high level football and defending.