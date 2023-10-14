Well I never suggested Rooney was one of the best ever, though I do think he's just below the truly elite PL centre forwards of the last 30 years. But the rest is ludicrous reasoning. You may as well use the positioning as a reason for why Lampard, who had the Chelsea team built around him, was better than Gerrard, who was moved around the midfield.



Rooney carried Man United's attack at various times, mostly in 2010 and 2012 when he just missed out on the Golden Boot, but was versatile enough to play with players like Ronaldo, Van Persie, Tevez, Berbatov and Van Nistelooy in a more creative role, dropping deeper to collect the ball. How many of those players would have been capable of doing the same, to that level?



The comparisons are also strange. Heskey didn't score goals from a wide forward position, Rooney did - that's the point. Bergkamp was never considered Arsenal's most important attacking player at the time (that would have been Wright or Henry), Zola was playing for Chelsea when they were a UEFA Cup team and Di Canio would never have gotten into a top team to begin with. Even Suarez never played in the Champions League for us. For better or worse, Rooney was the backbone of the Manc attack for years back when they were winning the league most years and challenging for Champions League titles.