Author Topic: Most Overrated Footballers?  (Read 46827 times)

Online RyanBabel19

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #800 on: October 14, 2023, 11:31:24 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on October 14, 2023, 06:27:24 pm
The price of playing for United for so long. Any decent manager would have coached these traits out of him. Otherwise he had the raw ability to be a decent player (if probably not a top class one).

See I dont know if he would be much better elsewhere to be honest

How many players have we seen under great coaches still continue to run down blind alleys... only so much is coachable
Offline Max_powers

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #801 on: October 14, 2023, 11:41:26 pm »
Now here is a hot take. The really overrated player from that era of United teams is Cristiano. Don't get me wrong, he is a great player. One of the best goal-scorers of all time. However, as an all-around player, his impact is overrated. he doesn't belong in any GOAT conversations. I would put him in the same tier as someone like Lewandowski.

For more than a decade, his dribbling ability, his free kicks, and his winning mentality were vastly overrated. He was an incredibly selfish player on top of everything. When he left Madrid, we saw that they continued winning with the same core. To me, that shows that the success of that Madrid team was much more reliant on the midfield trio, strong defence, Benzema etc than on Cristiano scoring 50 goals a season.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #802 on: Yesterday at 12:23:05 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on October 14, 2023, 11:41:26 pm
Now here is a hot take. The really overrated player from that era of United teams is Cristiano. Don't get me wrong, he is a great player. One of the best goal-scorers of all time. However, as an all-around player, his impact is overrated. he doesn't belong in any GOAT conversations. I would put him in the same tier as someone like Lewandowski.

For more than a decade, his dribbling ability, his free kicks, and his winning mentality were vastly overrated. He was an incredibly selfish player on top of everything. When he left Madrid, we saw that they continued winning with the same core. To me, that shows that the success of that Madrid team was much more reliant on the midfield trio, strong defence, Benzema etc than on Cristiano scoring 50 goals a season.
Let's be honest, he was a phenomenal player, and he's still rattling in goals at 38, given the choice at both of their peaks I'd have taken him over Messi, such a clutch player, you can indulge histrionics and drama when a player is that good, he's still doing it at international level too.
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #803 on: Yesterday at 12:37:47 am »
Rooney was class. But he went down hill pretty sharply in the final phase of his career whilst others were still bossing it in their 30s. I wonder why......

"I tend to just have cereal before a game, probably a bowl of Coco Pops. The normal ones, not the Moons and Stars."
Offline S

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #804 on: Yesterday at 01:01:50 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on October 13, 2023, 05:28:27 pm
Can only really answer this in the context of Liverpool as I don't watch enough football.

For me it is Agger and Sakho. Any person who doesn't row z the ball seems to be given mystical standing
I was probably guilty of overrating Agger. One of those instances where your fondness for a player blinds you to the actual ability.

I never understood what anyone saw in Sakho. Totally average defender with abysmal technique, yet some on here used to rave about him.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #805 on: Yesterday at 01:11:45 am »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 01:01:50 am
I was probably guilty of overrating Agger. One of those instances where your fondness for a player blinds you to the actual ability.

I never understood what anyone saw in Sakho. Totally average defender with abysmal technique, yet some on here used to rave about him.
Agger had great ability and was technically good on the ball, his only problem was injuries, he just couldn't establish reliability, consistency or durability.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #806 on: Yesterday at 01:00:04 pm »
No way is Rooney overrated. Highest all-time scorer for England and Man United, and he was shuffled away from the number nine spot a lot. Sure, he peaked early, but he had a good dozen years in peak or near-peak condition. I think Kane is better, but Rooney was definitley world class for a while.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #807 on: Yesterday at 01:29:55 pm »
Rooney was a good player, but he could have been a great one, like generation defining. He always gave me the impression that he didn't look after himself as well as he should have and this caused a pretty sharp decline.  As for Agger, I thought he was exceptional, a really classy player than never realised his full potential because of his inability to stay fit.  Barring fitness (which is important I guess) he had everything, positionally cute, great on the ball, no slouch and had a rocket of a shot.

It's an easy target I guess, but I always thought G Neville was overrated.  A functional player in a great side, every decent team needs one of his ilk, but if weren't for Rob Jones fitness problems he wouldn't of had half the international career.
Offline darragh85

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #808 on: Yesterday at 05:31:26 pm »
When will people ever realise, saying someone is overrated does not mean that person saying it doesn't think they are good
Offline darragh85

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #809 on: Yesterday at 05:33:46 pm »
Ryan giggs was another overrated player to me.

As a player and as a person.
Offline markmywords

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #810 on: Yesterday at 06:35:29 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 01:00:04 pm
No way is Rooney overrated. Highest all-time scorer for England and Man United, and he was shuffled away from the number nine spot a lot. Sure, he peaked early, but he had a good dozen years in peak or near-peak condition. I think Kane is better, but Rooney was definitley world class for a while.

I think Rooney is an interesting case, I rate him lower than most, if you weren't the best attacking player in your team, I find it hard to see as one the best ever

All the other elite forwards in the PL era;  Henry, suarez, drogba, Torres, Aguero, Kane, they were always able to establish themselves as the main attacking players for their teams, during the peak of their careers.  It's not about being a no.10  as Cantona, Bergkamp(till he was about 33) zola, di canio were the star forwards for their sides too.

With ENg and United, Rooney didn't seem like he could carry an attack long term and was utilized as 2nd fiddle somewhat to van nistsleroy, van persie and Ronaldo, though many see this as a positive.  When HEskey was flying in 2001, he played exclusively thru the middle, he would get stuck on the wing mainly in yrs when he wasn't deemed good enough to be a matchwinner.   Nobody should say Heskey's scoring record suffered as he was being stuck on the wing, Heskey was used on the wing BECAUSE he wasn't deemed dangerous enough thru the middle, it is a somewhat similiar story with the "white Pele"
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #811 on: Today at 11:54:44 am »
Well I never suggested Rooney was one of the best ever, though I do think he's just below the truly elite PL centre forwards of the last 30 years. But the rest is ludicrous reasoning. You may as well use the positioning as a reason for why Lampard, who had the Chelsea team built around him, was better than Gerrard, who was moved around the midfield.

Rooney carried Man United's attack at various times, mostly in 2010 and 2012 when he just missed out on the Golden Boot, but was versatile enough to play with players like Ronaldo, Van Persie, Tevez, Berbatov and Van Nistelooy in a more creative role, dropping deeper to collect the ball. How many of those players would have been capable of doing the same, to that level?

The comparisons are also strange. Heskey didn't score goals from a wide forward position, Rooney did - that's the point. Bergkamp was never considered Arsenal's most important attacking player at the time (that would have been Wright or Henry), Zola was playing for Chelsea when they were a UEFA Cup team and Di Canio would never have gotten into a top team to begin with. Even Suarez never played in the Champions League for us. For better or worse, Rooney was the backbone of the Manc attack for years back when they were winning the league most years and challenging for Champions League titles.
