Most Overrated Footballers?

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #800 on: Yesterday at 11:31:24 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 06:27:24 pm
The price of playing for United for so long. Any decent manager would have coached these traits out of him. Otherwise he had the raw ability to be a decent player (if probably not a top class one).

See I dont know if he would be much better elsewhere to be honest

How many players have we seen under great coaches still continue to run down blind alleys... only so much is coachable
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #801 on: Yesterday at 11:41:26 pm
Now here is a hot take. The really overrated player from that era of United teams is Cristiano. Don't get me wrong, he is a great player. One of the best goal-scorers of all time. However, as an all-around player, his impact is overrated. he doesn't belong in any GOAT conversations. I would put him in the same tier as someone like Lewandowski.

For more than a decade, his dribbling ability, his free kicks, and his winning mentality were vastly overrated. He was an incredibly selfish player on top of everything. When he left Madrid, we saw that they continued winning with the same core. To me, that shows that the success of that Madrid team was much more reliant on the midfield trio, strong defence, Benzema etc than on Cristiano scoring 50 goals a season.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #802 on: Today at 12:23:05 am
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 11:41:26 pm
Now here is a hot take. The really overrated player from that era of United teams is Cristiano. Don't get me wrong, he is a great player. One of the best goal-scorers of all time. However, as an all-around player, his impact is overrated. he doesn't belong in any GOAT conversations. I would put him in the same tier as someone like Lewandowski.

For more than a decade, his dribbling ability, his free kicks, and his winning mentality were vastly overrated. He was an incredibly selfish player on top of everything. When he left Madrid, we saw that they continued winning with the same core. To me, that shows that the success of that Madrid team was much more reliant on the midfield trio, strong defence, Benzema etc than on Cristiano scoring 50 goals a season.
Let's be honest, he was a phenomenal player, and he's still rattling in goals at 38, given the choice at both of their peaks I'd have taken him over Messi, such a clutch player, you can indulge histrionics and drama when a player is that good, he's still doing it at international level too.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #803 on: Today at 12:37:47 am
Rooney was class. But he went down hill pretty sharply in the final phase of his career whilst others were still bossing it in their 30s. I wonder why......

Quote
"I tend to just have cereal before a game, probably a bowl of Coco Pops. The normal ones, not the Moons and Stars."
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #804 on: Today at 01:01:50 am
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on October 13, 2023, 05:28:27 pm
Can only really answer this in the context of Liverpool as I don't watch enough football.

For me it is Agger and Sakho. Any person who doesn't row z the ball seems to be given mystical standing
I was probably guilty of overrating Agger. One of those instances where your fondness for a player blinds you to the actual ability.

I never understood what anyone saw in Sakho. Totally average defender with abysmal technique, yet some on here used to rave about him.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #805 on: Today at 01:11:45 am
Quote from: S on Today at 01:01:50 am
I was probably guilty of overrating Agger. One of those instances where your fondness for a player blinds you to the actual ability.

I never understood what anyone saw in Sakho. Totally average defender with abysmal technique, yet some on here used to rave about him.
Agger had great ability and was technically good on the ball, his only problem was injuries, he just couldn't establish reliability, consistency or durability.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #806 on: Today at 01:00:04 pm
No way is Rooney overrated. Highest all-time scorer for England and Man United, and he was shuffled away from the number nine spot a lot. Sure, he peaked early, but he had a good dozen years in peak or near-peak condition. I think Kane is better, but Rooney was definitley world class for a while.
