Now here is a hot take. The really overrated player from that era of United teams is Cristiano. Don't get me wrong, he is a great player. One of the best goal-scorers of all time. However, as an all-around player, his impact is overrated. he doesn't belong in any GOAT conversations. I would put him in the same tier as someone like Lewandowski.



For more than a decade, his dribbling ability, his free kicks, and his winning mentality were vastly overrated. He was an incredibly selfish player on top of everything. When he left Madrid, we saw that they continued winning with the same core. To me, that shows that the success of that Madrid team was much more reliant on the midfield trio, strong defence, Benzema etc than on Cristiano scoring 50 goals a season.