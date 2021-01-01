« previous next »
Most Overrated Footballers?

Quote from: StevoHimself:
The price of playing for United for so long. Any decent manager would have coached these traits out of him. Otherwise he had the raw ability to be a decent player (if probably not a top class one).

See I dont know if he would be much better elsewhere to be honest

How many players have we seen under great coaches still continue to run down blind alleys... only so much is coachable
Now here is a hot take. The really overrated player from that era of United teams is Cristiano. Don't get me wrong, he is a great player. One of the best goal-scorers of all time. However, as an all-around player, his impact is overrated. he doesn't belong in any GOAT conversations. I would put him in the same tier as someone like Lewandowski.

For more than a decade, his dribbling ability, his free kicks, and his winning mentality were vastly overrated. He was an incredibly selfish player on top of everything. When he left Madrid, we saw that they continued winning with the same core. To me, that shows that the success of that Madrid team was much more reliant on the midfield trio, strong defence, Benzema etc than on Cristiano scoring 50 goals a season.
Quote from: Max_powers:
Now here is a hot take. The really overrated player from that era of United teams is Cristiano. Don't get me wrong, he is a great player. One of the best goal-scorers of all time. However, as an all-around player, his impact is overrated. he doesn't belong in any GOAT conversations. I would put him in the same tier as someone like Lewandowski.

For more than a decade, his dribbling ability, his free kicks, and his winning mentality were vastly overrated. He was an incredibly selfish player on top of everything. When he left Madrid, we saw that they continued winning with the same core. To me, that shows that the success of that Madrid team was much more reliant on the midfield trio, strong defence, Benzema etc than on Cristiano scoring 50 goals a season.
Let's be honest, he was a phenomenal player, and he's still rattling in goals at 38, given the choice at both of their peaks I'd have taken him over Messi, such a clutch player, you can indulge histrionics and drama when a player is that good, he's still doing it at international level too.
Rooney was class. But he went down hill pretty sharply in the final phase of his career whilst others were still bossing it in their 30s. I wonder why......

"I tend to just have cereal before a game, probably a bowl of Coco Pops. The normal ones, not the Moons and Stars."
