mattD

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 03:22:31 pm
Quote from: tubby on October 12, 2023, 10:27:27 am
I think Saka is a better player than Diaz currently.

The Hoddle shout from earlier is an interesting one.  I was too young to remember his peak, but the general consensus has always been that he was a talented footballer who didn't have the work rate to go with it and was born in the wrong era of football (at least English football), no?  I'm not sure he's ever been overrated.

Wenger got a lot out of him when Hoddle was nearing the end of his career and Wenger was at the start of his coaching.

If he was ten years younger and ended at Arsenal, he'd probably have stormed the league under Wenger's coaching.
Coolie High

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 04:47:39 pm
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 03:17:19 pm
In terms of peak performance, never seen anyone better than Virgil.

Same.
Samie

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 05:19:47 pm
To be "overrated" you have to be rated in the first place.

Also the term "Overrated" ain't a bad thing is it if  you think about it?
storkfoot

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 05:22:59 pm
Quote from: CornerFlag on Yesterday at 11:44:27 am
In the Premier League era (and I've thought back after criticising him previously) I'd say the best two CBs you've seen were Ferdinand and Terry, and everyone else is at least a step below, even Van Dijk.

I always thought Stuart Pearce always got the soft touch in terms of his ability, I only really caught the latter stages of his career I suppose but I never saw anything that hasn't been bettered by dozens and dozens since, and a few at the time too.

Also just seen Lawro is in the English Football Hall of Fame.  I probably only really saw a season of him playing. For those who saw more of him, was he that good?

Lawrenson alienated a lot of the fan base when he was a pundit. He was on MOTD for far too long.

But, I watched his entire career with us. He was quick and strong, without being an immense physical presence like, say, Van Dijk. He was good with the ball, both passing and going on mazy forward runs, made players around him look good but, above all, his tackling ability was truly excellent, both on his feet and sliding tackles (they were allowed in those days). He timed his tackles to perfection.

Hansen always seems to get the plaudits, as does Phil Thompson, but Mark Lawrenson was every bit as good, if not better.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #764 on: Yesterday at 05:28:27 pm
Can only really answer this in the context of Liverpool as I don't watch enough football.

For me it is Agger and Sakho. Any person who doesn't row z the ball seems to be given mystical standing
markmywords

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #765 on: Yesterday at 06:30:20 pm
I would say the exploits of Haaland in the last 1 or 2 confirm that Aguero is overrated.  His Argentina career looks a lot worse as well now, di maria, messi, otamendi did better without him, whilst being a lot older

Playing in the most dominant team in the history of English football should have had him doing a bit better, someone did a tier list for defenders, for pure no.9's Aguero is not in the top tier, as many have said;

Henry, shearer, suarez, Kane, possibly drogba are head and shoulders clear.

He is in tier 2 below van persie and Torres, but ahead of Van nistelerooy
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #766 on: Yesterday at 07:13:27 pm
Speaking of Drogba, I never really got the fuss. He had a lot of attributes: size and power, bullied defences, was great at holding the ball up and he always turned up in the big games, but I would never consider him on the same level as any of Henry, Shearer, Suarez or Kane. I don't think he ever really had the positioning, creativity or finishing ability of those strikers, I certainly wouldn't put him on a level above Torres or Van Persie.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #767 on: Yesterday at 07:16:47 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 07:13:27 pm
Speaking of Drogba, I never really got the fuss. He had a lot of attributes: size and power, bullied defences, was great at holding the ball up and he always turned up in the big games, but I would never consider him on the same level as any of Henry, Shearer, Suarez or Kane. I don't think he ever really had the positioning, creativity or finishing ability of those strikers, I certainly wouldn't put him on a level above Torres or Van Persie.
He was just a bully and a shithouse, peoples perception of him is skewed by the highlights of him lashing in the odd thunderbastard, but in terms of goalscoring, he only hit over 20 league goals in one season I think, that's not elite, certainly not Salah or Kane levels of consistency.
Kopenhagen

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #768 on: Yesterday at 07:18:59 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 07:13:27 pm
Speaking of Drogba, I never really got the fuss. He had a lot of attributes: size and power, bullied defences, was great at holding the ball up and he always turned up in the big games, but I would never consider him on the same level as any of Henry, Shearer, Suarez or Kane. I don't think he ever really had the positioning, creativity or finishing ability of those strikers, I certainly wouldn't put him on a level above Torres or Van Persie.

Yes, one of the most overrated footballers in recent memory. Certainly a handful but I wouldn't rank him among the true elite in terms of talent.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #769 on: Yesterday at 07:32:27 pm
Drogba was just annoying. On his day he could be unplayable. And when he knew he had the beating of someone physically he could really dominate them. But other times, he was one of the biggest cheats and whingers weve seen in the Premier Legaue. Buying cheap free kicks if someone went near him, feigning injury, rolling back on the pitch to stop the other teams momentum.

The twats twat.
Hazell

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #770 on: Yesterday at 07:49:04 pm
Harry Kane and Declan Rice :-X
Coolie High

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #771 on: Yesterday at 09:07:06 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 07:13:27 pm
Speaking of Drogba, I never really got the fuss. He had a lot of attributes: size and power, bullied defences, was great at holding the ball up and he always turned up in the big games, but I would never consider him on the same level as any of Henry, Shearer, Suarez or Kane. I don't think he ever really had the positioning, creativity or finishing ability of those strikers, I certainly wouldn't put him on a level above Torres or Van Persie.

Agree.
Clint Eastwood

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #772 on: Yesterday at 09:09:45 pm
Quote from: JJ Red on October 11, 2023, 02:07:09 am
The new Beckham documentary got me thinking about this question. My wife, who knows nothing about football, is watching the Beckham thing on Netflix and she keeps mentioning how good he was etc. I caught one clip from the Madrid game in 2003 when Fergie dropped him, brought him on, he scored, but Utd lost. His team lost a massive game, the crowd are down, his teammates and manager are devastated, but he's happy because Zidane said he should play for Madrid. I tried to explain to my wife that his moment perfectly encapsulates Beckham...everything must revolve around him and his PR machine, fuck the team! Very much like Ronaldo (Cristiano).

Its so difficult with Utd players because I must have so much unconscious bias, but with Beckham (much like Megan Rapinoe) he's a decent/good player who's public image and popularity vastly outweighs his ability. Fergie knew it was time to get rid of him. There was a reason he never called him IMO...he didn't want to persuade him to stay because he was sick of the circus surrounding him.

For me he was a good wide midfielder with a fantastic engine/work rate and an unbelievable delivery but he was also little else, and IMO, very limited as a player.

Again, possibly the Utd bias but i'm not sure how good the Class of 92 actually were? Scholes being the exception although, again, I'm not sure he was as good as Utd fans think. Switch Gerrard and Scholes and i'm not sure he would have shone in our teams. Maybe he played a specific role? G Neville was a good RB in the more defensive side of the game but was never going to give you what Dani Alves or Trent would give you going forward. Phil Neville and Butt...average to good maybe?
Yep, absolutely overrated, but a pretty likeable person to be honest. Comes across quite well in the doc.
Hysterical Fool

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #773 on: Yesterday at 09:16:18 pm
Have always respected his drive. Yes, one can question the motivation, but you dont go through what he went through mentally, always respected him for fighting to get his place back at Real. Lesser (or even more talented) footballers mentally would have crumbled or given up.
bird_lfc

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #774 on: Yesterday at 09:16:48 pm
Joe Cole?
Robinred

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #775 on: Yesterday at 09:23:34 pm
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 09:16:48 pm
Joe Cole?

Brilliant teenager - all but finished by the time he arrived at Anfield.

Judged by his performance for England tonight, how about Maddison? He certainly fits the description of if he was half as good as he personally thinks of himself, hed be better than he actually is - he just slows everything down by wanting too many touches; the antithesis of say, Modric.
darragh85

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #776 on: Yesterday at 10:05:33 pm
Not sure Maddison is overrated. Anyone  that knows anything about football knows he is shite. He overrates himself I suppose. Struts around the pitch like he is prime Zidane useless prick
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #777 on: Yesterday at 10:06:49 pm
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 03:17:19 pm
In terms of peak performance, never seen anyone better than Virgil.

Hansen easily
TSC

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #778 on: Yesterday at 10:46:36 pm
Quote from: storkfoot on Yesterday at 05:22:59 pm
Lawrenson alienated a lot of the fan base when he was a pundit. He was on MOTD for far too long.

But, I watched his entire career with us. He was quick and strong, without being an immense physical presence like, say, Van Dijk. He was good with the ball, both passing and going on mazy forward runs, made players around him look good but, above all, his tackling ability was truly excellent, both on his feet and sliding tackles (they were allowed in those days). He timed his tackles to perfection.

Hansen always seems to get the plaudits, as does Phil Thompson, but Mark Lawrenson was every bit as good, if not better.

Agreed. Not many got much change out of Lawro.  Could look after himself too.  I recall playing in local south east counties league in mid 90s and our opponents one week supposedly had this nutter/tough guy type as their centre forward. 

We wondered why he didnt show up to play that day.  His team mates told us the week before their opponents had Lawro playing centre half.  Their centre forward tried to do Lawro a couple of times, until Lawro sparked him out off the hall and out of sight of the ref.  Poor centre forward was stretchered off.
I've been a good boy

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #779 on: Yesterday at 11:07:52 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:16:47 pm
He was just a bully and a shithouse, peoples perception of him is skewed by the highlights of him lashing in the odd thunderbastard, but in terms of goalscoring, he only hit over 20 league goals in one season I think, that's not elite, certainly not Salah or Kane levels of consistency.
Brilliant word, not heard it for a while  ;D There's a reason the c*nt was nicknamed Dropba, always dropping to the floor like he'd been shot.
JJ Red

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #780 on: Today at 01:02:18 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:09:45 pm
Yep, absolutely overrated, but a pretty likeable person to be honest. Comes across quite well in the doc.

Yep, I've possibly been abit unfair. I think what I should have said is that he was an absolute twat when he was younger (remember the petulance, the nasty fouls, the preening like a peacock in front of the fans), but did mature as his career progressed. I'll stand by the fact though that he was an absolute bell end in his late-teens to mid-20s.
PoetryInMotion

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #781 on: Today at 01:32:06 pm
VVD's peak is hands down the best I've seen in the world from a CB in the last 15 years. After Nesta, it's him.
A-Bomb

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #782 on: Today at 01:55:42 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 01:32:06 pm
VVD's peak is hands down the best I've seen in the world from a CB in the last 15 years. After Nesta, it's him.

His peak is the best i've ever seen - so completely dominant with zero weakness either in or out of possession. Pickford is an awful jealous shit house.
Coolie High

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #783 on: Today at 02:17:33 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 01:55:42 pm
His peak is the best i've ever seen - so completely dominant with zero weakness either in or out of possession. Pickford is an awful jealous shit house.

I wish Pickford nothing but sorrow career wise for what he done to VVD..
The G in Gerrard

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #784 on: Today at 02:26:58 pm
Have Rashford & Grealish been mentioned (if they are rated outside of English media).
Shankly998

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #785 on: Today at 03:03:57 pm
Eden Hazard
RyanBabel19

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #786 on: Today at 03:42:43 pm
Rashford for me, some of the worst decision making on a consistent basis, pretty much lives in blind alleys and ive lost count of times he puts his foot throught it when he could pass it into the net

While Drogbas being discussed on here, him backing into Agger and going down screaming when the ball hit him in the face has gotta be some of the worst playacting ive witnessed. There did seem to be a penny dropping time with Drogba iirc and he suddenly stopped the diving, was bizarre
JRed

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #787 on: Today at 05:16:06 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:06:49 pm
Hansen easily
Agreed. Hansen is the best CB I have ever seen.
Hazell

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #788 on: Today at 05:22:31 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:06:49 pm
Hansen easily

Not comparing the two, mainly because I never saw Hansen play, but the way fans talk about Hansen nowadays is the way I think fans will speak about Van Dijk once he's long retired. It's always better to analyse how a good a player one is/was in hindsight but Van Dijk for around 3 years Van Dijk was as good a defender as I've ever seen. He had everything (aside from shooting, which isn't all that important for  CB) and did most things better than any other defender. Even over the past year ir so, he's still really bloody good, just not at the same level he was at previously.

Once he retires though, he'll go down as a great.
