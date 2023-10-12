In the Premier League era (and I've thought back after criticising him previously) I'd say the best two CBs you've seen were Ferdinand and Terry, and everyone else is at least a step below, even Van Dijk.



I always thought Stuart Pearce always got the soft touch in terms of his ability, I only really caught the latter stages of his career I suppose but I never saw anything that hasn't been bettered by dozens and dozens since, and a few at the time too.



Also just seen Lawro is in the English Football Hall of Fame. I probably only really saw a season of him playing. For those who saw more of him, was he that good?



Lawrenson alienated a lot of the fan base when he was a pundit. He was on MOTD for far too long.But, I watched his entire career with us. He was quick and strong, without being an immense physical presence like, say, Van Dijk. He was good with the ball, both passing and going on mazy forward runs, made players around him look good but, above all, his tackling ability was truly excellent, both on his feet and sliding tackles (they were allowed in those days). He timed his tackles to perfection.Hansen always seems to get the plaudits, as does Phil Thompson, but Mark Lawrenson was every bit as good, if not better.