I would say the exploits of Haaland in the last 1 or 2 confirm that Aguero is overrated. His Argentina career looks a lot worse as well now, di maria, messi, otamendi did better without him, whilst being a lot older
Playing in the most dominant team in the history of English football should have had him doing a bit better, someone did a tier list for defenders, for pure no.9's Aguero is not in the top tier, as many have said;
Henry, shearer, suarez, Kane, possibly drogba are head and shoulders clear.
He is in tier 2 below van persie and Torres, but ahead of Van nistelerooy