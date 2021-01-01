I think Saka is a better player than Diaz currently.



The Hoddle shout from earlier is an interesting one. I was too young to remember his peak, but the general consensus has always been that he was a talented footballer who didn't have the work rate to go with it and was born in the wrong era of football (at least English football), no? I'm not sure he's ever been overrated.



Wenger got a lot out of him when Hoddle was nearing the end of his career and Wenger was at the start of his coaching.If he was ten years younger and ended at Arsenal, he'd probably have stormed the league under Wenger's coaching.