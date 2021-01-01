

You could never reasonably argue Gini was a better footballer than Thiago, he had a better Liverpool career and thats all, Thiago was already a top midfielder before he came here.



The not practical shouts are ridiculous, some people on here sound like Sean Dyche when they speak of Thiago, hes not just flashy hes been one of the best pressing tackling midfielders weve had in the last few years, in fact hes better in that respect than Gini.



That's a miswording from me, I am saying that Thiago is a better footballer than Wijnaldum. Up until 2020, he's also the best midfielder Jurgen bought.But he's not a better Liverpool player. You can talk about pressing stats etc, but Wijnaldum's sense of positioning, his sense of knowing where to cut off passing lanes etc was fantastic. And that never let up in any match. That's easier to do with peak Hendo alongside and peak Fabinho but I wouldn't replace him.A very intelligent player, key to that defensive spine with Virgil and Firmino congesting the middle of the park so well. I haven't seen Thiago do that nearly as well, again because he came when the midfield went on the decline and you can't expect one man to do as effective.If we're talking overrated footballers, we might as well talk underrated players because Wijnaldum and Hendo seem to get a raw deal because they're not flashy players. But they won us the European Cup and the Premier League. It's also the heart and gusto - Wijnaldum driving forward tos score two goals against Barcelona, despite instructions from Lijnders to stay back allegedly (according to Gini). There are some things that can't be quantified and that kind of stalwart personality is not something that is easy to come across in football. For that reason, I wouldn't ever envisage who would have been better than them, and as good as Thiago is, I don't wonder what if. Some things fall perfectly, and they're not the perfect players, but they were perfect personalities and players for the moment.