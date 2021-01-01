« previous next »
Most Overrated Footballers?

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #720
Quote from: Hazell
I don't know if those names are applicable though, at least not for me. As a fan, I'm usually excited about young players we have and the potential they have to become first team players and potentially top level. If they're performing for the youth teams, then I think it's only natural to think that way for our players. I'm well aware that the majority of young players don't make it, but that's what fandom is all about :P So personally, I wouldn't class those types of players as relevant to this thread.

And yes, Aurelio and Agger were awesome, that's not that controversial is it? To a lesser extent Redknapp was a really good player although not at the same level as the other two.

The problem with Agger and Aurelio (and Sturridge) was injuries, but their quality isn't to be doubted.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #721
Quote from: Jookie
Them 2 plus Gallas were in the border of Tier 2/3 for me.

I knew putting McGrath in Tier 3 would bring so heat from the Irish folks, who seem to rate him more highly than others.

The other player I expect people to say is in the wrong position is Agger. Good player but massively over rated by some Liverpool fans.

Mate, he won PFA player of the year at age 33, with destroyed knees and a barely functioning alcoholic. How many other CBs, or indeed players, have ever accomplished anything like that?

In terms of pure talent, he's tier 1. It's not Irish people overrating him, it's you being ignorant.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #722
Pogba has to be a shout? Massively lauded in this country and by United fans and I reckon the only time I ever seen him actually perform was in the game they beat City under mourinho.

Lazy, inconsistent and constantly misplaced passes.

No idea how he got such a reputation
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #723
Quote from: decosabute
Mate, he won PFA player of the year at age 33, with destroyed knees and a barely functioning alcoholic. How many other CBs, or indeed players, have ever accomplished anything like that?

In terms of pure talent, he's tier 1. It's not Irish people overrating him, it's you being ignorant.

It wouldnt happen now because quality of football is so much better.

PL quality was dire in early to mid 90s. Hence why a 33 year old with those issues could win Player of the Year.  I wouldnt have Ginola in Tier 1 of PL wingers but he won player of the year whilst in a poor Spurs team.

Obviously McGrath was talented but as good as those in Tier 1. Im not so sure. Did he have a good pedigree in European competition? All those in Tier 1 are CL and/or PL winners where they were a pivotal player.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #724
Quote from: Jookie
It wouldnt happen now because quality of football is so much better.

PL quality was dire in early to mid 90s. Hence why a 33 year old with those issues could win Player of the Year.  I wouldnt have Ginola in Tier 1 of PL wingers but he won player of the year whilst in a poor Spurs team.

Obviously McGrath was talented but as good as those in Tier 1. Im not so sure. Did he have a good pedigree in European competition? All those in Tier 1 are CL and/or PL winners where they were a pivotal player.

Dines out on one good World Cup performance against Italy when he was carried by the mighty Phil Babb alongside him.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #725
Quote from: mattD
Thiago's a Rolls Royce player - fancy to look, great fun at but not very practical. Wijnaldum wasn't fancy but was a key cog in the wheel that enabled far more technically gifted guys ahead of him so inevitably I see him as a better Liverpool player (if not a better footballer).

Although I do think Thiago was hampered by arriving at the club when the midfield was on a serious decline. It will be interesting to see Thiago in this year's midfield along Dom and Alexis, or if we could travel back in time, see how effective he'd have been under the peak years of Hendo and Wijnaldum. Could have run rampage but I think literally every midfielder had gone beyond their sell by date when he arrived. Thiago was bought when he was the right man at entirely the wrong time.


You could never reasonably argue Gini was a better footballer than Thiago, he had a better Liverpool career and thats all, Thiago was already a top midfielder before he came here.

The not practical shouts are ridiculous, some people on here sound like Sean Dyche when they speak of Thiago, hes not just flashy hes been one of the best pressing tackling midfielders weve had in the last few years, in fact hes better in that respect than Gini.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #726
Luca Toni was another one for me

He scored Alot with lesser teams but was a terrible footballer. People were hailing as a top cf at one stage around the time he joined bayern Munich. Average finisher, poor technically and awkward.


Veratti. Very good technically and a good passer but mentality isn't great Imo. Went missing or sent off in big games he actually played in. Seemed soft to me.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #727
Quote from: Coolie High

You could never reasonably argue Gini was a better footballer than Thiago, he had a better Liverpool career and thats all

In tge context of who was the better Liverpool player (which was the discussion) then its Wijnaldum.

What players do in their Liverpool career trumps everything else IMO when talking about who had a better Liverpool career.

Wijnaldum was more important, more effective and made bigger contributions on a game and season basis than Thiago has done for Liverpool.

Its the same when people compare Salah and Suarez. Absolutely no comparison who was the better Liverpool player in my eyes. Continued contribution season after season trumps a few amazing seasons before doing amazingly well at a club that isnt Liverpool.

Give me Salah, Mane or Firminos Liverpool career over Suarezs any day.

Give me Wijnaldum or Fabinhos over Thiagos (mainly due to durability and timing as much as ability).
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #728
Quote from: Jookie
In tge context of who was the better Liverpool player (which was the discussion) then its Wijnaldum.

What players do in their Liverpool career trumps everything else IMO when talking about who had a better Liverpool career.

Wijnaldum was more important, more effective and made bigger contributions on a game and season basis than Thiago has done for Liverpool.

Its the same when people compare Salah and Suarez. Absolutely no comparison who was the better Liverpool player in my eyes. Continued contribution season after season trumps a few amazing seasons before doing amazingly well at a club that isnt Liverpool.

Give me Salah, Mane or Firminos Liverpool career over Suarezs any day.

Give me Wijnaldum or Fabinhos over Thiagos (mainly due to durability and timing as much as ability).

Yes I already said Gini has a better Liverpool career, I was arguing the point in the bracket If not a better footballer I think its only Liverpool fans that could ever entertain that argument and its still a small percentage, Thiago is the better footballer, Gini was better for Liverpool.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #729
David Beckham was properly shite

Probably the worst footballer I've seen in my life after Nicky Butt, Gary Neville and finger your sister Giggs
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #730
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128
Dines out on one good World Cup performance against Italy when he was carried by the mighty Phil Babb alongside him.

Ha ha!

Babb was excellent that World Cup though.

On a sort of related note, Robbie Keane was massively over rated too.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #731
Quote from: Jookie
Ha ha!

Babb was excellent that World Cup though.

On a sort of related note, Robbie Keane was massively over rated too.

Only by his favo(u)rite childhood team(s)...
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #732
Quote from: Jookie
It wouldnt happen now because quality of football is so much better.

PL quality was dire in early to mid 90s. Hence why a 33 year old with those issues could win Player of the Year.  I wouldnt have Ginola in Tier 1 of PL wingers but he won player of the year whilst in a poor Spurs team.

Obviously McGrath was talented but as good as those in Tier 1. Im not so sure. Did he have a good pedigree in European competition? All those in Tier 1 are CL and/or PL winners where they were a pivotal player.

I didn't say he should be in Tier 1 of that list, but that in terms of natural ability, he was on that level. Villa fans of the 90s still call him God. United fans who were around in the 80s would all testify to how gifted he was.

And yeah, English football was less star-studded and lower standard then than it is now, but dismissing the fact that a functioning alcoholic central defender could win PFA player of the year, in a season where United had just won their first title in 26 years, is a bit mad. He marked Alan Shearer out of a game that season, having shown up to the match steaming pissed. The league might not have been as good generally, but that's peak Blackburn Alan Shearer with pace. That's insane.

It's true he didn't achieve anything at European level, but he did excel in three different international tournaments (and not just that game vs Italy). What would stop him being considered at the very top bracket is the fact that he had so many injury problems and personal demons, which stopped him playing regularly at a top European club. He came very close to joining Maradona's Napoli, where he probably would've won league and European titles, but that fell apart again because of fitness issues. Otherwise his talent was enormous. I just think you're way too quick to dismiss him, and the Irish comment was unnecessary needle. McGrath was a special case.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:59:38 pm by decosabute
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #733
Fuck me. McGrath and Robson were both world class players. I spent most of the 80's watching them being superb against us in fact they both would have walked into the great liverpool sides of the 80's. This was confirmed later on when it came out of the mouth of players who played for us and were from that era.

They said Robson and McGrath were the best players they played against also said they were both real hard men and it was well known inside the game you didnt want to get in a physical confrontation with them. Both players were crippled with injuries and both were known heavy drinkers but both superb players and leaders on the pitch.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #734
Quote from: Coolie High

You could never reasonably argue Gini was a better footballer than Thiago, he had a better Liverpool career and thats all, Thiago was already a top midfielder before he came here.

The not practical shouts are ridiculous, some people on here sound like Sean Dyche when they speak of Thiago, hes not just flashy hes been one of the best pressing tackling midfielders weve had in the last few years, in fact hes better in that respect than Gini.

That's a miswording from me, I am saying that Thiago is a better footballer than Wijnaldum. Up until 2020, he's also the best midfielder Jurgen bought.

But he's not a better Liverpool player. You can talk about pressing stats etc, but Wijnaldum's sense of positioning, his sense of knowing where to cut off passing lanes etc was fantastic. And that never let up in any match. That's easier to do with peak Hendo alongside and peak Fabinho but I wouldn't replace him.

A very intelligent player, key to that defensive spine with Virgil and Firmino congesting the middle of the park so well. I haven't seen Thiago do that nearly as well, again because he came when the midfield went on the decline and you can't expect one man to do as effective.

If we're talking overrated footballers, we might as well talk underrated players because Wijnaldum and Hendo seem to get a raw deal because they're not flashy players. But they won us the European Cup and the Premier League. It's also the heart and gusto - Wijnaldum driving forward tos score two goals against Barcelona, despite instructions from Lijnders to stay back allegedly (according to Gini). There are some things that can't be quantified and that kind of stalwart personality is not something that is easy to come across in football. For that reason, I wouldn't ever envisage who would have been better than them, and as good as Thiago is, I don't wonder what if. Some things fall perfectly, and they're not the perfect players, but they were perfect personalities and players for the moment.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:01:01 pm by mattD
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #735
Quote from: Koplord
Pogba has to be a shout? Massively lauded in this country and by United fans and I reckon the only time I ever seen him actually perform was in the game they beat City under mourinho.

Lazy, inconsistent and constantly misplaced passes.

No idea how he got such a reputation

Definitely Pogba. But we can talk endlessly about Man Utd players. As the media darlings, utter shite like Cleverley was talked up as being the next Kaka.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #736
Quote from: Jookie
Carragher is a difficult one. There was a period around 2005-07 where he was genuinely world class. I think the rest of the time he was a notch or 2 below that but very good still.

In terms of PL centre backs Id have the tie ring below:

Tier 1

VvD
Ferdinand
Terry
Campbell
Kompany
Stam

Tier 2

Vidic
Carvalho
Carragher
Hyppia
King
Adams
Desailly

Tier 3

Toure
Pallister
Dias (could go higher)
Stones (could go higher)
Keown
Matip
Gallas
McGrath

Tier 4

Agger
Skrtel
Hendry
Henchoz
Cahill
Bruce
Vertinghen
Radebe


Ive probably missed people out. And Im sure many will disagree with my tiering but thats how Id view these players based on performances at PL level

I may be completely wrong, but I always thought it was Carvalho that made Terry look world class. They were never as watertight without the Portuguese and Carvalho was much better at international level - out of Ferdinand, Terry and Campbell, Terry was by far the worst for England.

In fact, I think Terry may be the most overrated of the 'elite' defenders of the last 30 years.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Reply #737
Quote from: mattD
I may be completely wrong, but I always thought it was Carvalho that made Terry look world class. They were never as watertight without the Portuguese and Carvalho was much better at international level - out of Ferdinand, Terry and Campbell, Terry was by far the worst for England.

In fact, I think Terry may be the most overrated of the 'elite' defenders of the last 30 years.

Terry was an excellent penalty box defender but because he turned like a truck and didn't possess any sort of recovery pace, he was vulnerable when he had to defend higher up the pitch and his first instinct would always to step back. He and Carra could never play for Klopp or Pep but are fine under Rafa and Mourinho. The likes of Ferdinand and King could play for any manager in any system.

A lot of the comments on here are basically about who had the better career which is pretty easy to quantify by looking at trophies won, games played, etc. But if you had to drop a player in for a CL final with a group of players he's never played with you wouldn't be choosing Terry as your CB.
